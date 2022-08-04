AXA: Execution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA's share buy-back program of up to Euro 1 billion as announced on August 3, 2022

Paris, August 4, 2022

Execution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA's share buy-back program of up to Euro 1 billion as announced on August 3, 2022

AXA has executed today a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buy back its own shares for a maximum amount of Euro 1.0 billion as communicatedon August 3, 2022. The share repurchase agreement will be executed in accordance with the termsof the share repurchase program authorized by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022.

Under the share repurchase agreement announced today, shares will be bought back commencing on August 8, 2022 and ending at the latest on November 18, 2022. On each day during the purchaseperiod, the price per share to be paid by AXA1 will be determined on the basis of the volume-weighted average shareprice.

AXA intends to cancel all repurchased shares related to the up to Euro 1.0 billion sharebuy-back program.

All information regarding transactions in own shares are disclosedon the AXA Group2 website.