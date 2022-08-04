AXA: Execution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA's share buy-back program of up to Euro 1 billion as announced on August 3, 2022
08/04/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
Paris, August 4, 2022
Execution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA's share buy-back program of up to Euro 1 billion as announced on August 3, 2022
AXA has executed today a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buy back its own shares for a maximum amount of Euro 1.0 billion as communicatedon August 3, 2022. The share repurchase agreement will be executed in accordance with the termsof the share repurchase program authorized by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022.
Under the share repurchase agreement announced today, shares will be bought back commencing on August 8, 2022 and ending at the latest on November 18, 2022. On each day during the purchaseperiod, the price per share to be paid by AXA1 will be determined on the basis of the volume-weighted average shareprice.
AXA intends to cancel all repurchased shares related to the up to Euro 1.0 billion sharebuy-back program.
All information regarding transactions in own shares are disclosedon the AXA Group2 website.
The purchase price will not exceed the maximum purchase price approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022.
IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein may be forward -looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA' s actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Please refer to Part 5 - "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021 and "Operating Highlights - Risk Factors" on page 7 of AXA's Half-Year Activity Report as of June 30, 2022, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations. AXA
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward -looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.