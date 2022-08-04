Log in
    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-08-04 am EDT
23.14 EUR   -1.24%
AXA: Execution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA's share buy-back program of up to Euro 1 billion as announced on August 3, 2022

08/04/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
Paris, August 4, 2022

Execution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA's share buy-back program of up to Euro 1 billion as announced on August 3, 2022

AXA has executed today a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buy back its own shares for a maximum amount of Euro 1.0 billion as communicatedon August 3, 2022. The share repurchase agreement will be executed in accordance with the termsof the share repurchase program authorized by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022.

Under the share repurchase agreement announced today, shares will be bought back commencing on August 8, 2022 and ending at the latest on November 18, 2022. On each day during the purchaseperiod, the price per share to be paid by AXA1 will be determined on the basis of the volume-weighted average shareprice.

AXA intends to cancel all repurchased shares related to the up to Euro 1.0 billion sharebuy-back program.

All information regarding transactions in own shares are disclosedon the AXA Group2 website.

  1. The purchase price will not exceed the maximum purchase price approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022.
  2. https://www.axa.com/en/page/governance-transactions-own-share

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 149,000 empl oyees

Investor Relations:

+33.1.40.75.48.42

serving 95 million clients in 50 countries. In 2021, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 99.9 bil lion and

anu.venkataraman@axa.com

underlying earnings to Euro 6.8 billion. AXA had Euro 1,051 billion in assets under management as of

remi.dousteyssier@axa.com

December 31, 2021.

mikael.malaganne@axa.com

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS

anna.alemaskina@axa.com

(ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is

michael.safi@axa.com

also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability

Individual Shareholder Relations:

Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

+33.1.40.75.48.43

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles

for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

Media Relations:

+33.1.40.75.46.74

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of

julien.parot@axa.com

the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés

alexiana.cirier@axa.com

financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).

baptiste.denis@axa.com

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON THE AXA GROUP WEBSITE axa.com

Corporate Responsibility strategy:

axa.com/en/about-us/strategy-commitments

SRI ratings: axa.com/en/investor/sri-ratings-ethical-indexes

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward -looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA' s actual results to differ materially from

those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Please refer to Part 5 - "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021 and "Operating Highlights - Risk Factors" on page 7 of AXA's Half-Year Activity Report as of June 30, 2022, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations. AXA

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward -looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Page 2

GIE_AXA_Confidential

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
