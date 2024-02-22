Stock CS AXA
AXA

Equities

CS

FR0000120628

Life & Health Insurance

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:26:47 2024-02-22 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
32.36 EUR +3.82% Intraday chart for AXA +5.05% +9.65%
09:18am AXA : First Take: new capital management policy, but mixed results Alphavalue
09:07am AXA to Launch EUR1.6 Billion Buyback Program MT
Latest news about AXA

AXA : First Take: new capital management policy, but mixed results Alphavalue
AXA to Launch EUR1.6 Billion Buyback Program MT
AXA: strategic plan and objectives to 2026 CF
AXA pledges higher profits, return to shareholders by 2026 RE
Zurich Insurance announces $1.25 billion buyback after record profit RE
AXA: 10% increase in full-year net income CF
Correction to Axa Headline DJ
Axa Raises Targets After Rise in Net Profit -- Update DJ
AXA Books Higher FY23 Net Income; Gross Written Premiums Edge Up MT
AXA Raises Underlying EPS Target Under New 2026 Strategy MT
Zurich Insurance Lifts Outlook After Profit Rises to Record High DJ
Axa Launches Buyback After Rise in Net Profit DJ
French insurer AXA unveils new financial targets RE
AXA's earnings miss forecasts on higher costs, lifts dividend 16% RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Rise; Focus on PMI Data, Earnings DJ
AXA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating ZD
CAC40: erases losses, ends in perfect balance CF
CAC40: frozen at 7770, heavy fall in auto parts manufacturers CF
CAC40: markets at a standstill in the absence of US traders CF
CAC40: slight decline, growth revised downwards CF
CAC 40: a quieter week ahead CF
AXA : UBS confirms its buy recommendation CF
AXA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
CAC40: in green, closes at the 7700-point threshold CF
CAC40: in record territory, as are E-Stoxx50 and Nasdaq CF

AXA is the European leading insurance group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - damage insurance (50.4%): mainly car insurance, home insurance, property damage, civil liability, and major risk insurance. The group also offers assistance services (medical assistance for travelers, breakdown service for vehicles, etc.); - life insurance (47.8%): sale of savings policies, retirement accounts, estate planning services, and health insurance to individuals and companies; - asset management (1.6%): EUR 932.5 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022; - other (0.2%): mainly banking activities in France, Belgium and Germany.
Life & Health Insurance
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
AXA Stock AXA
+9.22% 74 165 M $
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
+4.25% 49 845 M $
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
-3.93% 45 850 M $
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+10.69% 43 350 M $
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
+3.81% 38 671 M $
GENERALI Stock Generali
+11.91% 35 340 M $
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+5.54% 31 392 M $
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
-3.15% 29 329 M $
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-6.72% 28 394 M $
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
+12.73% 21 011 M $
Other Life & Health Insurance
