AXA : Future Risks Report 2022

With global cooperation under threat, experts call
for closer public-private partnerships
2 CLIMATE, GEOPOLITICS AND ENERGY - A NEW NEXUS OF RISK
Climate change is here - and public authorities are not prepared
Experts worry more than the public about
geopolitical tensions escalating into global war
Europeans are especially worried about the looming energy crisis
Historical perspective - The role of insurers in helping societies
face new or evolving risks
3 THE "NEW NORMAL" RISKS: CYBER AND HEALTH
Cybersecurity concerns remain high amid rising geopolitical tensions
Public worries about health are persisting and widening
4 RAPIDLY EMERGING FINANCIAL RISKS COULD FUEL SOCIAL TENSIONS
The general public is not yet aware enough of economic risks
Experts doubt public and private preparedness for financial risks
Experts are concerned about systemic market failures
Inflation could lead to social unrest
5 RISING VULNERABILITY SEES A LOSS OF TRUST IN EXPERTS AND AUTHORITIES
People have become more risk averse in the last two years
Public trust in experts and governments has fallen in the last year
How insurers can play their role in tackling future risks
About the research
ow in its 9th consecutive year,
AXA's Future Risks Report is
a global study that provides
Nan overview of the major risks
of tomorrow.
Over nearly a decade, this report has
tracked how major changes in our
world are taking shape; it helps us
to anticipate future threats in order to
better protect ourselves and prepare
for them.
Thomas Buberl
The 2022 edition shows a fragmented,
CEO of AXA
overheated world in which crises are
"The greatest risk we face is that of feeling powerless"
FOREWORD
increasingly occurring all at the same
time, rather than one succeeding
another. In addition to the major risks
already discussed in previous years
- such as pandemics, cyber risk and
climate change - this year we are
seeing more threats linked to
geopolitics, energy, and economic and
social instability.
The principal lesson of the report concerns the climate emergency. For the first time, climate risk tops the rankings in all regions of the world, and is also the top concern for the general public in the United States. Geopolitical tensions come second
unsurprisingly, as this risk amplifies those that come both third (cyber risk) and fourth (energy risk, moving up 13 places from last year's study).
Economic and social concerns also move up significantly. For the first time, the experts we surveyed include
three economic risks in their top 10
along with social tensions, which ranks in sixth place. As the economic risks are all drivers of inequality, they are fuelling concerns about social tensions.
In the face of these challenges,
the report confirms a trend that has been evident for years: an increase in the general feeling of vulnerability, and erosion of confidence in the ability of institutions to find sustainable solutions. In fact, I see this as the greatest risk that threatens us: the feeling of powerlessness. It is as true today as it has ever been that only action will enable us to meet the challenges we face. This requires, first and foremost, our ability to build consensus and to act collectively.
For this to happen, everyone must assume their responsibilities. This starts with companies. Firstly, because
action is in their DNA. Secondly, because they have the financial, human and technological resources to make a contribution. Finally, because they are expected to do so. The report reveals that almost 70% of the general public believe that insurers will have an important role to play in mitigating future risks. We must meet these expectations. At AXA, we are determined to play our full part.
It is my pleasure to bring you this year's Future Risks Report in collaboration with our
colleagues at AXA and IPSOS.
Maybe that's not quite the right sentiment. After all, 2022 was supposed to be a year of normalization as the world emerged from the pandemic.
Enter geopolitics. Instead, 2022 became the year when war erupted in Europe, as Russia invaded Ukraine. It was also the year when high inflation returned, as massive stimulus in the developed world - particularly the United States - collided with
a drawn-out Covid pandemic, lingering supply constraints, and high energy prices pushed up by the war.
Households are concerned about their ability to pay for essentials such as food and energy. The general public is also apprehensive about the future and less confident that it is worth taking personal and professional risks in such an uncertain environment.
And worryingly, economic policy is perceived by experts as a rising source of risk, with output slowing in China and Europe and the US struggling
to get a grip on surging prices.
Against this backdrop, it's not surprising that geopolitical tensions have jumped in importance for risk managers, rising to second position in this year's expert survey. But it's also remarkable what hasn't changed, despite unprecedented economic and geopolitical developments.
For the fourth time in the last five years, climate change is front of mind for risk experts surveyed by IPSOS. Extreme weather events, driven by rising temperatures and sea levels, are heightening risks in areas such as energy and food security.
Ian Bremmer
President of
"Insurers can play a critical role in fostering cooperation by providing innovative risk management tools and helping businesses to soberly assess future risks"
Immediately below climate change and geopolitics comes cyber security, which has been a top-three risk since 2018. And rightly so, given the growing importance of major tech companies in shaping global commerce, politics, geopolitics and, indeed, our daily lives.
With all these challenges looming, the need for coordination between policymakers and private-sector actors is critically important. Insurers can play a critical role in fostering cooperation by providing innovative risk management tools and helping businesses to soberly assess future risks. The global landscape is
a troubling one, and now more than ever, collective solutions are critical to navigating our way forward.
the Eurasia Group and GZERO Media
FOREWORD
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Over the last year, economic and geopolitical challenges have added a new layer of uncertainty to the disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic and the climate crisis. People around the world feel more vulnerable to risks, and this feeling is affecting their priorities and life choices. Trust and cooperation are more crucial than ever to avoid breakdowns in social cohesion.
In this context of growing uncertainties, what risks most concern people, and who do they trust to address these risks? The Future Risks Report 2022 set out to answer these questions through our regular annual survey of two groups: experts drawn from AXA and our professional networks, and members of the public around the world.
From the findings of the two surveys, we distil three key lessons.
INSURERS AND INSTABILITY -
A HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE
Insurance has historically been an enabler in the face of uncertainty. From maritime voyages and fire insurance to the development of terrorism, nuclear and IT insurance, insurers - often working alongside governments - have long played a critical role in facilitating business and cooperation in conditions of geopolitical instability, whether related to the emergence of new technologies or novel threats more broadly.
KEY
Climate change, geopolitics and energy
LESSON
are forming a new nexus of risk
For the first time, climate change topped the risk rankings
Top 3 experts rankings since 2018
for experts in every geography. Also for the first time, it was
the top concern in the US for the general population. The ranking
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
suggests that the obvious global impacts of climate change on
biodiversity, health and the economy can no longer be ignored.
1
Climate
Climate
Pandemic
Climate
Both sets of respondents express declining trust in public
Climate
Risk
and infectious
authorities to face the climate crisis: just 14% of experts and 27%
change
change
change
change
diseases
of the public say the authorities are prepared for this risk, down
from 19% and 33% in last year's study.
2
Just as the climate crisis focuses attention on the urgency
Cyber security
Cyber security
Climate
Cyber security
Geopolitical
Risk
of the net zero agenda, the energy transition and climate action
risks
risks
change
risks
instability
have been complicated by geopolitics. In the wake of Russia's
invasion of Ukraine, the large majority of our experts expect
geopolitical tensions to persist and spread, threatening
3
Geopolitical
Geopolitical
Cyber security
Pandemic
Cyber security
the security of energy and food supplies, increasing the risk
Risk
and infectious
of a global war and cyberattacks, and making it more difficult
instability
instability
risks
diseases
risks
for governments to cooperate in areas of mutual interest.
THE "NEW NORMAL" -
CYBER AND HEALTH RISKS
Threats relating to climate change, health and geopolitical tensions have already materialized visibly. One big threat that has not materialized, and may do so in the near future, is a large-scalecyber-attack crippling essential infrastructure such as health services, energy storage or payment systems. Cyber risks are compounded by geopolitical tensions and the digitalization of our daily lives, and continue to rank high in this year's survey - in 3rd position among experts. While pandemic-related risks drop to 5th, the survey overall points to both cyber and wider health risks
such as mental health and changing patterns of infectious diseases - becoming entrenched as a "new normal" in the overall risk landscape.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
