  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  AXA
  News
  Summary
    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:05 2022-10-24 am EDT
24.59 EUR   +1.49%
Axa : Future Risks Report 2022
PU
10/18Banco BPM Set to Receive Binding Bids from Credit Agricole, AXA for Insurance Products Deal
MT
10/18Credit Agricole, AXA to bid this week for Banco BPM's insurance deal-sources
RE
AXA : Future Risks Report 2022

10/24/2022 | 03:00am EDT
AXA

FUTURE RISKS

REPORT 2022

CONTENTS

Foreword from Thomas Buberl

3

Foreword from Ian Bremmer

4

Executive Summary

5

1

10 TOP RISKS - GLOBALIZATION AT A CROSSROADS

11

The Future Risks Survey in a nutshell

12

What are the top risks in 2022?

12

How do experts and the general public differ?

13

How do risk perceptions compare across regions?

14

With global cooperation under threat, experts call

for closer public-private partnerships

15

2 CLIMATE, GEOPOLITICS AND ENERGY - A NEW NEXUS OF RISK

18

Climate change is here - and public authorities are not prepared

20

Experts worry more than the public about

geopolitical tensions escalating into global war

23

Europeans are especially worried about the looming energy crisis

24

Historical perspective - The role of insurers in helping societies

face new or evolving risks

26

3 THE "NEW NORMAL" RISKS: CYBER AND HEALTH

27

Cybersecurity concerns remain high amid rising geopolitical tensions

29

Public worries about health are persisting and widening

31

4 RAPIDLY EMERGING FINANCIAL RISKS COULD FUEL SOCIAL TENSIONS

33

The general public is not yet aware enough of economic risks

35

Experts doubt public and private preparedness for financial risks

35

Experts are concerned about systemic market failures

36

Inflation could lead to social unrest

37

5 RISING VULNERABILITY SEES A LOSS OF TRUST IN EXPERTS AND AUTHORITIES

39

People have become more risk averse in the last two years

41

Public trust in experts and governments has fallen in the last year

43

How insurers can play their role in tackling future risks

44

About the research

45

/ AXA FUTURE RISKS REPORT 2022

2

ow in its 9th consecutive year,

AXA's Future Risks Report is

a global study that provides

Nan overview of the major risks

of tomorrow.

Over nearly a decade, this report has

tracked how major changes in our

world are taking shape; it helps us

to anticipate future threats in order to

better protect ourselves and prepare

for them.

Thomas Buberl

The 2022 edition shows a fragmented,

CEO of AXA

overheated world in which crises are

"The greatest risk we face is that of feeling powerless"

FOREWORD

increasingly occurring all at the same

time, rather than one succeeding

another. In addition to the major risks

already discussed in previous years

- such as pandemics, cyber risk and

climate change - this year we are

seeing more threats linked to

geopolitics, energy, and economic and

social instability.

The principal lesson of the report concerns the climate emergency. For the first time, climate risk tops the rankings in all regions of the world, and is also the top concern for the general public in the United States. Geopolitical tensions come second

  • unsurprisingly, as this risk amplifies those that come both third (cyber risk) and fourth (energy risk, moving up 13 places from last year's study).

Economic and social concerns also move up significantly. For the first time, the experts we surveyed include

three economic risks in their top 10

  • along with social tensions, which ranks in sixth place. As the economic risks are all drivers of inequality, they are fuelling concerns about social tensions.

In the face of these challenges,

the report confirms a trend that has been evident for years: an increase in the general feeling of vulnerability, and erosion of confidence in the ability of institutions to find sustainable solutions. In fact, I see this as the greatest risk that threatens us: the feeling of powerlessness. It is as true today as it has ever been that only action will enable us to meet the challenges we face. This requires, first and foremost, our ability to build consensus and to act collectively.

For this to happen, everyone must assume their responsibilities. This starts with companies. Firstly, because

action is in their DNA. Secondly, because they have the financial, human and technological resources to make a contribution. Finally, because they are expected to do so. The report reveals that almost 70% of the general public believe that insurers will have an important role to play in mitigating future risks. We must meet these expectations. At AXA, we are determined to play our full part.

/ AXA FUTURE RISKS REPORT 2022

3

It is my pleasure to bring you this year's Future Risks Report in collaboration with our

colleagues at AXA and IPSOS.

Maybe that's not quite the right sentiment. After all, 2022 was supposed to be a year of normalization as the world emerged from the pandemic.

Enter geopolitics. Instead, 2022 became the year when war erupted in Europe, as Russia invaded Ukraine. It was also the year when high inflation returned, as massive stimulus in the developed world - particularly the United States - collided with

a drawn-out Covid pandemic, lingering supply constraints, and high energy prices pushed up by the war.

Households are concerned about their ability to pay for essentials such as food and energy. The general public is also apprehensive about the future and less confident that it is worth taking personal and professional risks in such an uncertain environment.

And worryingly, economic policy is perceived by experts as a rising source of risk, with output slowing in China and Europe and the US struggling

to get a grip on surging prices.

Against this backdrop, it's not surprising that geopolitical tensions have jumped in importance for risk managers, rising to second position in this year's expert survey. But it's also remarkable what hasn't changed, despite unprecedented economic and geopolitical developments.

For the fourth time in the last five years, climate change is front of mind for risk experts surveyed by IPSOS. Extreme weather events, driven by rising temperatures and sea levels, are heightening risks in areas such as energy and food security.

Ian Bremmer

President of

"Insurers can play a critical role in fostering cooperation by providing innovative risk management tools and helping businesses to soberly assess future risks"

Immediately below climate change and geopolitics comes cyber security, which has been a top-three risk since 2018. And rightly so, given the growing importance of major tech companies in shaping global commerce, politics, geopolitics and, indeed, our daily lives.

With all these challenges looming, the need for coordination between policymakers and private-sector actors is critically important. Insurers can play a critical role in fostering cooperation by providing innovative risk management tools and helping businesses to soberly assess future risks. The global landscape is

a troubling one, and now more than ever, collective solutions are critical to navigating our way forward.

the Eurasia Group and GZERO Media

FOREWORD

/ AXA FUTURE RISKS REPORT 2022

4

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Over the last year, economic and geopolitical challenges have added a new layer of uncertainty to the disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic and the climate crisis. People around the world feel more vulnerable to risks, and this feeling is affecting their priorities and life choices. Trust and cooperation are more crucial than ever to avoid breakdowns in social cohesion.

In this context of growing uncertainties, what risks most concern people, and who do they trust to address these risks? The Future Risks Report 2022 set out to answer these questions through our regular annual survey of two groups: experts drawn from AXA and our professional networks, and members of the public around the world.

From the findings of the two surveys, we distil three key lessons.

INSURERS AND INSTABILITY -

A HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE

Insurance has historically been an enabler in the face of uncertainty. From maritime voyages and fire insurance to the development of terrorism, nuclear and IT insurance, insurers - often working alongside governments - have long played a critical role in facilitating business and cooperation in conditions of geopolitical instability, whether related to the emergence of new technologies or novel threats more broadly.

KEY

Climate change, geopolitics and energy

LESSON

are forming a new nexus of risk

For the first time, climate change topped the risk rankings

Top 3 experts rankings since 2018

for experts in every geography. Also for the first time, it was

the top concern in the US for the general population. The ranking

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

suggests that the obvious global impacts of climate change on

biodiversity, health and the economy can no longer be ignored.

1

Climate

Climate

Pandemic

Climate

Both sets of respondents express declining trust in public

Climate

Risk

and infectious

authorities to face the climate crisis: just 14% of experts and 27%

change

change

change

change

diseases

of the public say the authorities are prepared for this risk, down

from 19% and 33% in last year's study.

2

Just as the climate crisis focuses attention on the urgency

Cyber security

Cyber security

Climate

Cyber security

Geopolitical

Risk

of the net zero agenda, the energy transition and climate action

risks

risks

change

risks

instability

have been complicated by geopolitics. In the wake of Russia's

invasion of Ukraine, the large majority of our experts expect

geopolitical tensions to persist and spread, threatening

3

Geopolitical

Geopolitical

Cyber security

Pandemic

Cyber security

the security of energy and food supplies, increasing the risk

Risk

and infectious

of a global war and cyberattacks, and making it more difficult

instability

instability

risks

diseases

risks

for governments to cooperate in areas of mutual interest.

THE "NEW NORMAL" -

CYBER AND HEALTH RISKS

Threats relating to climate change, health and geopolitical tensions have already materialized visibly. One big threat that has not materialized, and may do so in the near future, is a large-scalecyber-attack crippling essential infrastructure such as health services, energy storage or payment systems. Cyber risks are compounded by geopolitical tensions and the digitalization of our daily lives, and continue to rank high in this year's survey - in 3rd position among experts. While pandemic-related risks drop to 5th, the survey overall points to both cyber and wider health risks

  • such as mental health and changing patterns of infectious diseases - becoming entrenched as a "new normal" in the overall risk landscape.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

/ AXA FUTURE RISKS REPORT 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
