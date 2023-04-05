AXA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 104 B 114 B 114 B Net income 2023 7 828 M 8 579 M 8 579 M Net Debt 2023 18 810 M 20 614 M 20 614 M P/E ratio 2023 8,28x Yield 2023 6,40% Capitalization 66 952 M 73 372 M 73 372 M EV / Sales 2023 0,82x EV / Sales 2024 0,80x Nbr of Employees 92 695 Free-Float 78,9% Chart AXA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AXA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 28,32 € Average target price 32,98 € Spread / Average Target 16,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director Alban de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer Antoine Gosset-Grainville Chairman Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer Andrew Wallace-Barnett Group Chief Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AXA 8.67% 73 372 METLIFE, INC. -20.63% 44 890 AFLAC INCORPORATED -11.16% 39 585 PRUDENTIAL PLC -1.51% 37 792 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 2.69% 34 472 GENERALI 10.44% 30 690