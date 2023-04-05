Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AXA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:06:32 2023-04-05 am EDT
28.32 EUR   +0.02%
04:57aAXA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04/04AXA : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
04/04The trend should regain control
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

04/05/2023 | 04:57am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 35.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about AXA
04:57aAXA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04/04AXA : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
04/04Association: Inflation weighs on life insurance business
DP
04/03AXA : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/31Direct Assurance adds Home Insurance Fraud Detection in Expansion of Relationship with ..
AQ
03/31Countries push for compulsory insurance for natural hazard damage
DP
03/29Banking turmoil means recession fears are creeping back
RE
03/28Stop insuring carbon projects 'immediately', activists tell bosses
RE
03/28Stop insuring carbon projects 'immediately', NGOs tell CEOs
RE
03/27Column: Don't hold your breath - banking crises last years: McGeever
RE
Analyst Recommendations on AXA
Financials
Sales 2023 104 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2023 7 828 M 8 579 M 8 579 M
Net Debt 2023 18 810 M 20 614 M 20 614 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 6,40%
Capitalization 66 952 M 73 372 M 73 372 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 92 695
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,32 €
Average target price 32,98 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alban de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Antoine Gosset-Grainville Chairman
Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Wallace-Barnett Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA8.67%73 372
METLIFE, INC.-20.63%44 890
AFLAC INCORPORATED-11.16%39 585
PRUDENTIAL PLC-1.51%37 792
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.69%34 472
GENERALI10.44%30 690
