Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 102 B 108 B 108 B Net income 2022 7 024 M 7 441 M 7 441 M Net Debt 2022 19 739 M 20 912 M 20 912 M P/E ratio 2022 7,72x Yield 2022 7,17% Capitalization 54 477 M 57 715 M 57 715 M EV / Sales 2022 0,73x EV / Sales 2023 0,71x Nbr of Employees 106 128 Free-Float 76,7% Chart AXA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AXA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 21 Last Close Price 22,80 € Average target price 30,63 € Spread / Average Target 34,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director Albam de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer Antoine Gosset-Grainville Chairman Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer Andrew Wallace-Barnett Group Chief Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AXA -14.93% 62 475 METLIFE, INC. 8.08% 54 999 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -1.44% 40 510 AFLAC INCORPORATED -0.27% 37 381 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 3.53% 37 313 PRUDENTIAL PLC -27.77% 32 403