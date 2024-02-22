Stock CS AXA
AXA

Equities

CS

FR0000120628

Life & Health Insurance

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:16 2024-02-22 am EST 		After market 02:13:43 pm
32.06 EUR +2.84% Intraday chart for AXA 32.18 +0.37%
07:24pm AXA : Investors have reason to smile with the new strategic plan Alphavalue
05:58pm Global markets live: Anglo American, Esty, Nvidia, Rivian, Boeing... Our Logo
Latest news about AXA

AXA : Investors have reason to smile with the new strategic plan Alphavalue
Global markets live: Anglo American, Esty, Nvidia, Rivian, Boeing... Our Logo
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET DJ
AXA : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
AXA : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
AXA : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 7 AM ET DJ
AXA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
AXA : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating ZD
European Midday Briefing : Bumper Nvidia Results Spur Fresh Record Highs in Europe DJ
CAC40: starts session with new record highs CF
Zurich Insurance announces $1.25 billion buyback after record profit RE
AXA pledges higher profits, return to shareholders by 2026 RE
AXA : First Take: new capital management policy, but mixed results Alphavalue
AXA to Launch EUR1.6 Billion Buyback Program MT
AXA: strategic plan and objectives to 2026 CF
Transcript : AXA SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
AXA: 10% increase in full-year net income CF
Correction to Axa Headline DJ
Axa Raises Targets After Rise in Net Profit -- Update DJ
AXA Books Higher FY23 Net Income; Gross Written Premiums Edge Up MT
AXA Raises Underlying EPS Target Under New 2026 Strategy MT
Zurich Insurance Lifts Outlook After Profit Rises to Record High DJ
Axa Launches Buyback After Rise in Net Profit DJ
French insurer AXA unveils new financial targets RE

Chart AXA

Company Profile

AXA is the European leading insurance group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - damage insurance (50.4%): mainly car insurance, home insurance, property damage, civil liability, and major risk insurance. The group also offers assistance services (medical assistance for travelers, breakdown service for vehicles, etc.); - life insurance (47.8%): sale of savings policies, retirement accounts, estate planning services, and health insurance to individuals and companies; - asset management (1.6%): EUR 932.5 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022; - other (0.2%): mainly banking activities in France, Belgium and Germany.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for AXA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
31.18 EUR
Average target price
34.79 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.59%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
AXA Stock AXA
+8.71% 74 165 M $
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
+4.66% 49 845 M $
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
-3.35% 45 850 M $
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+11.73% 43 350 M $
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
+4.45% 38 671 M $
GENERALI Stock Generali
+12.22% 35 340 M $
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+7.17% 31 392 M $
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
-1.64% 29 329 M $
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-7.28% 28 394 M $
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
+12.73% 21 011 M $
Other Life & Health Insurance
