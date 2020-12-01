Log in
AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/01 03:53:08 am
19.963 EUR   +1.27%
AXA : Lays Out 2023 Strategic Plan, Financial Targets

12/01/2020 | 03:18am EST
By Olivia Bugault

AXA SA on Tuesday revealed its 2023 strategic plan and set financial targets for the 2021-2023 period.

The new plan revolves around five strategic actions: The expansion of health and protection, the simplification of customer experience, the reinforcement of underwriting performance, boosting AXA's climate initiatives and growing cash flow, the French insurance giant said.

To these purposes, AXA set new financial targets that include health growth revenue of more than 5% in average for the 2020-2023 period and 500 million euros ($596.3 million) in absolute cost reduction by 2023 compared with 2019.

AXA also targets annual underlying earnings per share growth of 3% to 7% on average from 2020 to 2023, and expects EUR5 billion-EUR6 billion of cash upstream per year by 2023 and a solvency II ratio target of roughly 190%.

"Our group is now reshaped to a simpler and more focused organization, closer to its customers and with the right scale across our geographies and preferred segments, Health, Protection and P&C Commercial lines," AXA Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buberl said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-20 0317ET

Financials
Sales 2020 97 975 M 117 B 117 B
Net income 2020 4 045 M 4 836 M 4 836 M
Net Debt 2020 11 860 M 14 178 M 14 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 7,26%
Capitalization 46 985 M 56 155 M 56 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 115 070
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,36 €
Last Close Price 19,71 €
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Etienne Bouas-Laurent Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA-21.50%56 155
METLIFE, INC.-9.42%42 703
PRUDENTIAL PLC-18.36%41 986
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-14.95%33 504
AFLAC INCORPORATED-16.96%31 807
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-19.33%30 877
