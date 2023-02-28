AXA : Mind Health Index 2023

The development of the AXA Mind Health Index from over 200 scientific papers gave us a robust platform from which to widen the discussion from mental ill health to a broader view to include the ingredients of good mind health. This is important because stress, anxiety and low mood are reaching epidemic proportions, but are often rooted in our lifestyle, work and environment. The study was very successful in 2022 when we were able to draw a distinction between struggling, languishing, getting by and flourishing. This gives us a more stable view of where an individual is on the spectrum of mind health, what factors put them there and, most importantly, what can we do as individuals and as a society to help everyone flourish.

The core index has changed little from 2022, with minor amendments to language. The scope has been expanded to other attributes such as Wellbeing Locus of Control, Gratification and Kindness and Loneliness. The design of the Index continues to be an international effort, involving expertise from multiple countries and we are delighted to have expanded to a further five countries giving us a more global footprint. Our focus this year has been now to apply the Index to gender, youth and the work lives.