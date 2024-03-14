Stock CS AXA
AXA

Equities

CS

FR0000120628

Life & Health Insurance

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 12:36:07 2024-03-13 pm EDT 		Pre-market 02:44:42 am
33.82 EUR -0.41% Intraday chart for AXA 34.04 +0.64%
07:34am AXA : Model update: incorporating the new capital management allocation Alphavalue
Mar. 13 AXA CEO Thomas Buberl on Climate Change Impact MT
AXA : Model update: incorporating the new capital management allocation Alphavalue
AXA CEO Thomas Buberl on Climate Change Impact MT
SPD wants more building insurance against natural hazards DP
Transcript : AXA SA Presents at Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference, Mar-12-2024 09:00 AM
AXA : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Lower at Start of Week DJ
UN-backed bank group seeks to avoid departures with new climate guidelines RE
Axa Announces Results and Pricing of Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding £350,000,000 Fixed to Floating Rate Undated Deeply Subordinated Notes and £723,925,000 CI
AXA : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
AltynGold revenue up on higher gold price AN
AXA : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg ZD
JGB yields rise as Japan's inflation data fuels caution on BOJ normalisation RE
Axa Launches Tender Offers for GBP1.1 Billion Subordinated Notes MT
AXA: cash tender offer for bonds CF
AXA: agreement with an ISP for share buybacks CF
AXA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
AXA : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating ZD
AXA : Barclays maintains a Buy rating ZD
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 4 PM ET DJ
AXA : Investors have reason to smile with the new strategic plan Alphavalue
Global markets live: Anglo American, Esty, Nvidia, Rivian, Boeing... Our Logo
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET DJ
AXA : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : AXA SA - Analyst/Investor Day

Company Profile

AXA is the European leading insurance group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - damage insurance (50.4%): mainly car insurance, home insurance, property damage, civil liability, and major risk insurance. The group also offers assistance services (medical assistance for travelers, breakdown service for vehicles, etc.); - life insurance (47.8%): sale of savings policies, retirement accounts, estate planning services, and health insurance to individuals and companies; - asset management (1.6%): EUR 932.5 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022; - other (0.2%): mainly banking activities in France, Belgium and Germany.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
2024-03-28 - Blue, Yellow, Red, Colors History Virtual Cultural Conference
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for AXA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
33.82 EUR
Average target price
35.98 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.39%
Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
AXA Stock AXA
+14.68% 81.43B
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
+9.89% 52.54B
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
+1.58% 48.35B
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+11.75% 43.85B
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
+8.79% 40.53B
GENERALI Stock Generali
+18.50% 38.22B
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+8.12% 32.2B
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-8.99% 28.28B
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
+20.96% 23.32B
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Stock Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+2.30% 21.8B
Other Life & Health Insurance
