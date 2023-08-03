  1. Markets
AXA

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:58 2023-08-03 am EDT Intraday chart for AXA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
26.92 EUR -1.64% -4.11% +3.30%
06:14pm AXA : P&C continues to outperform. Additional returns on the horizon Alphavalue
05:43pm AXA : Buy rating from Jefferies MD

AXA : P&C continues to outperform. Additional returns on the horizon

Today at 12:14 pm

Latest news about AXA

AXA : Buy rating from Jefferies MD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 03.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Thursday MT
France's Deteriorating Private Sector Economy Keeps Stocks in Red MT
Corebridge Financial Agrees to Sell Laya Healthcare to AXA MT
AXA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating MD
AXA SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
AXA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
France's AXA to Buy Irish Insurer Laya Healthcare for EUR650 Million MT
AXA to Buy Laya Healthcare for $711 Million DJ
AXA H1 underlying profit up 5% helped by property & casualty unit RE
AXA Sees Target on Track After Net Profit Inched Lower DJ
French Insurer AXA Logs Lower H1 Profit, Revenue MT
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mixed Start in Run-Up to BOE Rate Decision DJ
Financial Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Wednesday Trading MT
US outperformance and the element of surprise :Mike Dolan RE
AXA : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating MD
AXA Launches Secure AI Platform for Employees MT
Losses at car insurers - association expects higher premiums DP
Social association criticizes 'speculation on the stock market' for pensions DP
Stocks Rise Despite Potential for U.S. Rates Going Higher for Longer DJ
Todd Boehly-backed insurer Accelerant mulls IPO, stake sale, CEO says RE
The start of a busy week ZB
AXA : UBS gives a Buy rating MD

Company Profile

AXA is the European leading insurance group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - damage insurance (50.4%): mainly car insurance, home insurance, property damage, civil liability, and major risk insurance. The group also offers assistance services (medical assistance for travelers, breakdown service for vehicles, etc.); - life insurance (47.8%): sale of savings policies, retirement accounts, estate planning services, and health insurance to individuals and companies; - asset management (1.6%): EUR 932.5 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022; - other (0.2%): mainly banking activities in France, Belgium and Germany.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for AXA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
27.37EUR
Average target price
33.29EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.67%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AXA
Chart Analysis AXA
+3.30% 66 043 M $
METLIFE, INC.
Chart Analysis MetLife, Inc.
-11.66% 48 055 M $
AFLAC INCORPORATED
Chart Analysis Aflac Incorporated
+7.05% 45 437 M $
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Manulife Financial Corporation
+6.13% 35 374 M $
PRUDENTIAL PLC
Chart Analysis Prudential plc
-10.38% 35 249 M $
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Prudential Financial, Inc.
-2.73% 34 636 M $
GENERALI
Chart Analysis Generali
+12.58% 30 912 M $
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Chart Analysis Sun Life Financial Inc.
+8.37% 30 208 M $
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Chart Analysis Great-West Lifeco Inc.
+26.96% 27 808 M $
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+15.50% 21 400 M $
Other Life & Health Insurance
