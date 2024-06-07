WELCOME

I am pleased to present the sixth edition of the Tax Transparency Report for AXA Group. In this report, we provide insight into our tax strategy, highlighting the key principles that guide our approach to tax. We also give an overview of the Total Tax Contribution of the Group as well as outline our Country-by-Country reporting (CbCR).

At AXA, we recognize the vital role taxes play in contributing to the societies in which we operate. We firmly believe that paying taxes not only fulfills our legal obligations, but also serves a crucial role in supporting public services, infrastructures and social welfare programs. This report reflects our dedication to fostering trust and sustainable value creation through responsible tax practices.

As a multinational operating in many countries, AXA is committed to taking its responsibility to pay its fair share of taxes to the countries where it is does business. The Group is committed to being a responsible taxpayer that works closely and continuously with experts, auditors and tax authorities to consider both the letter and the spirit of the law and to ensure it pays the right amount of taxes in the right place and at the right time. AXA's tax commitment precludes the use of any non-cooperative jurisdictions to avoid taxes on any activities performed elsewhere.

In 2023, AXA had a total tax contribution of more than 11 billion euros. This contribution, which goes beyond corporate income tax, is composed of the amounts the Group owed directly on its operations and the amounts it collects on behalf of local tax authorities.

In the current challenging landscape of evolving tax regulations and reporting requirements, we are actively monitoring and adapting to changes, particularly with the implementation of the global minimum tax under Pillar 2 due to go into effect in France on January 1st , 2024.

We acknowledge that tax is a complex evolving area and therefore welcome your thoughts and questions on the content of this report, as we pursue our ambition towards greater tax transparency.