AXA : Resolutions submitted to AXA's Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023

Paris, February 24, 2023

Resolutions submitted to AXA's

Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023

AXA announces the publication in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) of the resolutions to be proposed by its Boardof Directors to the next Shareholders' Meeting onApril 27, 2023, which will be held at Salle Pleyel in Paris (75008) at 2.30 pm.

The resolutions will includea proposal to pay a dividend per share of Euro 1.701.

Mr. Jean-PierreClamadieu, member of the Board of Directors for the past 11 years and Chairman of the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee and Senior Independent Director since April 2019, whose term of office expires at the end of the Shareholders' Meeting, has decided to retire from the Board. The Board of Directors decided not to replace him as member of the Board or Senior Independent Director, the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer being separated and the chairmanship of the Board assumed by an independent member. The number of directors will therefore decrease from 17 to 16 members.

In this context, the Board of Directors, upon recommendation from its Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee, decided to appoint Mr. Guillaume Faury, member of the Board of Directors since 2021, as Chairman of the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee as of April 27, 2023 and for the duration of his term as director.

"On behalf of AXA's Board of Directors, I would like to address our warmest thanks to Jean-PierreClamadieu for his strong implication in the Board's work over the last eleven years. His broad experience, strategic vision and his contribution, as Chairman of the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee and Senior Independent Director have been instrumental in AXA's development and the evolution of its governance.

I am delighted that the Board decided to appoint Guillaume Faury as new Chairman of the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee. I am convinced that his experience as CEO of a large international group and his strong implication in the work of the Board since his appointment, and more specifically at the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee, will greatly benefit the Board." said Antoine Gosset- Grainville, Chairman of AXA'sBoard of Directors.

1 This dividend would be paid out on May 10, 2023 and the ex-dividend date would be May 8, 2023. Page 1