AXA : Resolutions submitted to AXA's Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023
02/24/2023 | 04:37am EST
Paris, February 24, 2023
Resolutions submitted to AXA's
Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023
AXA announces the publication in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) of the resolutions to be proposed by its Boardof Directors to the next Shareholders' Meeting onApril 27, 2023, which will be held at Salle Pleyel in Paris (75008) at 2.30 pm.
The resolutions will includea proposal to pay a dividend per share of Euro 1.701.
Mr. Jean-PierreClamadieu, member of the Board of Directors for the past 11 years and Chairman of the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee and Senior Independent Director since April 2019, whose term of office expires at the end of the Shareholders' Meeting, has decided to retire from the Board. The Board of Directors decided not to replace him as member of the Board or Senior Independent Director, the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer being separated and the chairmanship of the Board assumed by an independent member. The number of directors will therefore decrease from 17 to 16 members.
In this context, the Board of Directors, upon recommendation from its Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee, decided to appoint Mr. Guillaume Faury, member of the Board of Directors since 2021, as Chairman of the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee as of April 27, 2023 and for the duration of his term as director.
"On behalf of AXA's Board of Directors, I would like to address our warmest thanks to Jean-PierreClamadieu for his strong implication in the Board's work over the last eleven years. His broad experience, strategic vision and his contribution, as Chairman of the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee and Senior Independent Director have been instrumental in AXA's development and the evolution of its governance.
I am delighted that the Board decided to appoint Guillaume Faury as new Chairman of the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee. I am convinced that his experience as CEO of a large international group and his strong implication in the work of the Board since his appointment, and more specifically at the Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee, will greatly benefit the Board." saidAntoine Gosset- Grainville, Chairman of AXA'sBoard of Directors.
1 This dividend would be paid out on May 10, 2023 and the ex-dividend date would be May 8, 2023. Page 1
ABOUT THE AXA GROUP
The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 145,000 employees serving 93 million clients in 51 countries. In 2022, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 102.3 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 7.3 billion. AXA had Euro 933 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022.
The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.
The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.
It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme'sFinance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.
This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com)
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON THE AXA GROUP WEBSITE axa.com
SRI ratings: axa.com/en/investor/sri-ratings-ethical-indexes
IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARYSTATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained hereinmay be forward-looking statementsincluding, but not limitedto, statementsthat are predictions ofor indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placedon suchstatements because, by their nature, they are subject to knownand unknown risksand uncertainties andcanbe affectedby other factors that couldcause AXA's
actual results to differ materially from those expressed or impliedin such forwardlooking statements. Please refer to Part 5 - "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021 and "Operating Highlights - Risk Factors" on page 7 of AXA's half-year financial report asof June 30, 2022 (the "Half-Year 2022 Financial Report") for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except asrequired by applicable lawsand regulations.