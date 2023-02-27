Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AXA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:12 2023-02-27 am EST
29.38 EUR   +3.40%
12:08pAXA Sells Most of Its Stake in Italy's Monte Dei Paschi
DJ
12:00pAxa : Sale of Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. by AXA S.A.
PU
11:59aFrench insurer Axa to sell almost all its shares in Monte dei Paschi
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXA Sells Most of Its Stake in Italy's Monte Dei Paschi

02/27/2023 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


AXA SA is selling most of its stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA through an accelerated bookbuilding, saying it doesn't intend to seek representation on its board or influence the lender's long-term strategy.

The French insurer said Monday that it would retain a 0.0007% stake in the world's oldest bank upon completion. AXA currently owns about 7.94% of Monte dei Paschi.

"As AXA does not wish to seek representation on the board at the bank's upcoming shareholders' annual general meeting, or influence the bank's broader long-term strategy, AXA believes it is timely to sell its participation purchased in the capital increase," the company said.

Settlement and delivery of the shares is expected to take place on or around March 2.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1208ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 3.40% 29.375 Real-time Quote.9.04%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 2.83% 2.7445 Delayed Quote.38.68%
All news about AXA
12:08pAXA Sells Most of Its Stake in Italy's Monte Dei Paschi
DJ
12:00pAxa : Sale of Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. by AXA S.A.
PU
11:59aFrench insurer Axa to sell almost all its shares in Monte dei Paschi
RE
09:20aAXA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08:16aExecution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA's share buy-back program o..
AQ
02/24Axa : Execution of a share repurchase agreement in relation to AXA's share buy-back progra..
PU
02/24Axa Set to Start EUR1.1 Billion Share Buyback
MT
02/24European Companies Plan Flurry of Buybacks -- At a Glance
DJ
02/24AXA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/24AXA : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2022 7 355 M 7 760 M 7 760 M
Net Debt 2022 19 103 M 20 155 M 20 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 67 808 M 71 838 M 71 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 106 128
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,41 €
Average target price 32,71 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albam de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Antoine Gosset-Grainville Chairman
Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Wallace-Barnett Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA9.04%71 542
METLIFE, INC.-0.73%55 971
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.68%42 188
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.89%39 776
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.72%36 619
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-0.42%36 249