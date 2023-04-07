AXA : Solvency and Financial Report 2022

Advanced search
SUMMARY

7

A. BUSINESS AND PERFORMANCE

11

A.1 Business

12

/ General Information

12

/ Information on the Company

13

/ Major Shareholders and Related party transactions

13

/ Business Overview

14

/ Operating highlights

14

A.2 Underwriting performance

17

/ Aggregate underwriting performance

17

/ Underwriting performance by geographical area

17

/ Underwriting performance by product line

18

A.3 Investment performance

19

/ Net investment result

19

/ Gains and losses directly recognized in Equity

19

/ Investments in securitization

20

A.4 Performance of other activities

21

/ Net Income

21

/ Leasing arrangements

22

A.5 Any other information

23

B. SYSTEM OF GOVERNANCE

24

B.1 General information on the governance system

25

/ Governance

25

/ Compensation policy

25

/ Directors' Fees

26

/ Executive Officers Benefits

26

B.2 Fit and proper requirements

27

B.3 Risk management system including the own risk and solvency assessment

28

/ Risk management system

28

/ Own Risk and Solvency Assessment

30

B.4 Internal control system

31

B.5 Internal audit function

31

B.6 Actuarial function

31

B.7 Outsourcing

32

B.8 Any other information

33

C. RISK PROFILE

34

/ Foreword

35

/ Solvency II Capital Position

35

C.1 Underwriting Risk

37

/ Insurance Risk Exposure

37

2

AXA SA - SFCR 2022

AXA SA - Solvency and Financial Condition Report 2022

/ Risk Control and Risk Mitigation

38

C.2 Market Risk

39

/ Market Risk Exposure

39

/ Risk Control and Risk Mitigation

39

C.3 Credit Risk

40

/ Credit Risk Exposure

40

/ Risk Control and Risk Mitigation

40

C.4 Liquidity Risk

41

C.5 Operational Risk

42

/ General Principles

42

C.6 Other material Risks

43

/ Strategic Risk

43

/ Reputation Risk

43

/ Emerging Risks

43

C.7 Any other information

43

D. VALUATION FOR SOLVENCY PURPOSES

44

Basis for preparation

45

D.1 - Assets

47

/ Fair Value Measurement

47

/ Intangible Assets

49

/ Deferred taxes

50

/ Property, Plant & Equipment held for own use

50

/ Investments and loans

51

/ Derivative instruments

53

/ Reinsurance recoverables

53

/ Leasing arrangements

53

/ Assets held for index-linked and unit-linked

54

/ Own shares

54

/ Unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses

54

/ Other assets

54

D.2 - Technical provisions

55

/ General Principles

55

/ Best Estimate Liabilities

56

/ Statement on the use of the volatility adjustment

57

/ Statement on the use of the transitional measures for technical provisions

58

/ Risk margin

58

/ Reinsurance recoveries

58

/ Material changes in assumptions in 2022

59

D.3 - Other liabilities

60

/ Contingent liabilities

60

3

AXA SA - SFCR 2022

AXA SA - Solvency and Financial Condition Report 2022

/ Provisions other than technical provisions

60

/ Pension benefit obligations

61

/ Deferred taxes

61

/ Financial liabilities

61

/ Payables and deposits from reinsurers

62

/ Other liabilities

62

D.4 - Alternative methods for valuation

63

D.5 - Any other material information

63

E. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

64

E.1 Own funds

.........................................................................................................................................

65

/ Capital Management Objectives

65

/ Information on the Capital Structure

65

/ Change in capital resources in 2022

65

/ Tiering Analysis of capital

66

/ Reconciliation to Local GAAP Shareholders' equity

67

E.2 Solvency Capital Requirement and Minimum Capital Requirement

68

/ General principles

68

/ Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR)

68

/ Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR)

69

E.3 Use of the duration-based equity risk sub-module in the calculation of the Solvency Capital Requirement

...............................................................................................................................................................

70

E.4 Differences between the standard formula and any internal model used

70

E.5 Non-compliance with the Minimum Capital Requirement and non-compliance with the Solvency Capital

Requirement

70

E.6 Any other information

70

APPENDICES

71

Appendix I

Annual Reporting Templates (QRTs)

71

4

AXA SA - SFCR 2022

AXA SA - Solvency and Financial Condition Report 2022

This report is the Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) of AXA SA, the holding company of the AXA Group, for the reporting period ended December 31, 2022 (this "Report"), pursuant to Article 51 of the Directive 2009/138/EC (the "Directive") and articles 290 to 298 of the Delegated Regulation 2015/35 (the "Regulation" and, together with the Directive, the "Solvency II Regulations"). The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Solvency II Regulations governing reinsurance reporting and guidance from the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority and the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR - the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), and is solely intended to fulfil the requirements thereof. Relevant information about AXA's business is provided in AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Universal Registration Document"), which is available on AXA's website (www.axa.com). Pursuant to Article 51 of the Directive, certain information provided in this Report is incorporated by reference to the Universal Registration Document. No information, document or material from the website of the Company or any other source shall form part of this Report, unless such information, document or material is expressly incorporated by reference into this Report. There are, however, certain specific SFCR requirements which are not already reported publicly elsewhere, and those are specifically included in this Report.

Cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements

This Report may include statements with respect to future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives and other forward-looking statements relating to the Group's future business, financial condition, results of operations, performance, and strategy. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and may contain the terms "may", "will", "should", "continue", "aims", "estimates", "projects", "believes", "intends", "expects", "plans", "seeks" or "anticipates" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on Management's current views and assumptions and, by nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties; therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual financial condition, results of operations, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward- looking statements, due to a number of factors including, without limitation, general economic and political conditions and competitive situation; future financial market performance and conditions, including fluctuations in exchange and interest rates; frequency and severity of insured loss events, and increases in loss expenses; mortality and morbidity levels and trends; persistency levels; changes in laws, regulations and standards; the impact of acquisitions and disposal, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures; and general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of catastrophic events, including weather-related catastrophic events, pandemics, terrorist-related incidents or acts of war. Please refer to Part 5 "Risk factors and Risk Management" of AXA's 2022 Universal Registration Document for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations. AXA assumes no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

CERTAIN PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ABOUT THIS SFCR REPORT Transformation of AXA SA into a licensed reinsurer

On May 10, 2022, the Company was granted a reinsurance license from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR - the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority) and, as of June 30, 2022, completed its transformation into the AXA Group's internal reinsurer, following the merger of the Company with its captive reinsurer AXA Global Re.

5

AXA SA - SFCR 2022

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 15:04:05 UTC.


