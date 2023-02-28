AXA : Vers une nouvelle compréhension

How we can strengthen mind health and wellbeing at home,
at work and online
The AXA Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing in 2023
2 | AXA Mind Health Study 2023
Welcome to AXA's 2023
Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing
This annual mind health study, and the AXA Mind Health Index that accompanies it, were devised in 2022 as a way of measuring mental wellbeing around the globe, identifying why some people are struggling and looking at what individuals, healthcare professionals and policymakers can do to promote the best possible mind health.
The report generally uses the term mind health rather than mental health to emphasize the positive objective of the study: To help break down the stigma still associated with mental illness.
In recent years, we have become more aware of how emotional wellbeing affects both physical health and the ability of people to lead happy and fulfilled lives. We believe that helping people progress toward the best possible mind health will have a positive effect within families, communities and in the workplace.
Our previous 2022 study1 - the first to use the AXA Mind Health Index - was published under the shadow of COVID-19 and focused initially on how people were affected mentally by the drastic measures taken to combat the pandemic - lockdowns, layoffs, separation from friends and family and, of course, the toll taken on frontline workers risking their own health to fight the disease.
While COVID-19 is still present, this year's study looks at how other issues are also weighing on people's mental wellbeing - some due to the economic impact of dealing with the pandemic. Over the past year, geopolitical tensions and fears over global warming have added to underlying worries.
The reach of this year's study has been extended to include five new countries - the US, Mexico, Turkey, the Philippines and Thailand - providing an insight into the Americas for the first time and deepening the study's previous coverage of Asia. The report also takes a more detailed look at three areas that our 2022 study showed were of particular concern: gender, young people and the workplace. Following last year's report, AXA wanted to investigate why women and young people were more likely to struggle and what companies could do to promote the long-term wellbeing of their employees.
To find out more about the AXA Mind Health Index and the research behind it, see our Note on Methodology, page 31, or refer to the Mind Health Index 2023 White Paper, available online.
The last year has been characterized by new economic and political stresses that have made this post-pandemic period one of growing uncertainty for many people.
4 | AXA Mind Health Study 2023
Antimo Perretta,
CEO AXA Europe
and Latin America
Hopes that the successful containment of COVID-19 would free us from much of the pressure highlighted in our 2022 Mind Health Study have been short-lived. Instead, people are now confronted with an array of
problems - some a direct consequence of measures taken during the pandemic, others completely unrelated. Global inflation is at its highest level since the 1990s1, bringing with it a cost of living crisis and reducing the real-terms value of people's incomes. This has raised fears that countries will fall into recession this year.
The situation has been made worse by geopolitical tensions, as well as natural catastrophes with losses of life and property on a massive scale, exacerbating the pressure and bringing yet more misery to hard-pressed households in some parts of the world. Meanwhile, existing threats such as climate change and the destruction of the planet's natural resources are still very much present.
Promoting the best mind health begins by looking at the factors that may impact it. It is important to identify where people can affect change themselves, as well as the factors that are clearly beyond their control, like climate change or COVID-19. In this way, people can begin to develop the coping skills needed to help them confront problems when they arise.
AXA's 2023 study shows how this might be achieved - it sets out what needs to be done by businesses and policymakers, and how we can develop as individuals, to improve mental wellbeing and help people flourish.
As a global insurer, fund manager and employer, AXA's role is one of prevention as well as repair. We aim to be a positive force for human progress - one that empowers people to
identify and face problems long before they take a toll on their mental wellbeing. That is the purpose of this AXA Mind Health Study: To provide unique insights into what affects mind health
- for both good and ill.
In this, we are building on our first AXA Mind Health Study, using the results to delve more deeply into some of the trends identified in 2022 - to investigate not only the what, but also the why in three critical areas:
Why is it that women flourish less and struggle more than men?
Why is it that younger peopleflourish less and struggle more than older generations?
And what can employers do to promote mind health in the workplace - something that AXA itself takes very seriously?
Though we are only just beginning to fully understand the importance of mind health, this study provides some of the answers: how our always-on culture is leaving many younger people struggling to cope; what factors play a role in worse mind health outcomes for women, and how companies, by providing mental health support, could successfully retain employees - absolutely vital at a time when there are severe staff shortages in many countries.
These answers indicate how people can take better control of their lives, leading them toward more positive outcomes. By deepening our understanding of what affects mind health, it's possible to help people identify the lifestyle changes needed to bring about greater self-acceptance and flourishing mental health.
We are under no illusion: We may have some of the answers, but we certainly don't have all of them. I am confident that future research, both our own and others', will provide more valuable insights into what we can do to improve mind health and our overall wellbeing, helping us flourish as both individuals and communities.
"By deepening our understanding of what affects mind health, it's possible to help people identify the lifestyle changes needed."
1 Source: International Monetary Fund
Executive summary
5 | AXA Mind Health Study 2023
The centerpiece of this study is the AXA Mind Health Index - this assesses individuals' mental health and identifies ways of improving wellbeing as well as heading off potential problems before they become serious.
The index looks at what positive or negative emotions people are experiencing and the impact these are having on their state of mind. Individuals are asked a series of questions; their
responses place them into one of four categories, starting with those who are struggling mentally at one end, and rising through languishing and getting by to flourishing at the top - representing those at the peak of good mind health. Results from AXA's 2023 study showed fewer people struggling overall - around a quarter were flourishing, unchanged from the previous year.
With our latest study - based on a survey of 30,000 people in 16 countries around the world - we also had a perfect opportunity to dig deeper into key issues identified in 2022:
The previous report showed that, generally,women found it more challenging than men to hit the peak of good mind health. This was true across the board with only rare exceptions, regardless of either age or geography. Women flourish less often than men and, as such, tended to experience less happiness and life satisfaction. They were correspondingly more prone to struggle, accounting for a disproportionately large share of those with depression, anxiety, stress and other mental health conditions. While the results
were clear, the reasons weren't. This time the study was honed to look at this specific question. It identified two areas where women, on average, felt more pressure than men - and which may provide part of the explanation for the gender gap in mind health: Women were more likely than men to receive unwanted comments about their gender and more likely to have their abilities questioned. By identifying factors that have a particular impact on women, the study shows where changes can be made to reduce the disparity in their mental health outcomes relative to men. It also shows how individuals, employers and community groups can raise awareness and challenge attitudes that are damaging to emotional wellbeing in certain groups.
In our 2022 study, we also identified a clear link between age and mind health. The sample was divided into six age groups ranging from 18 to 74 and, in almost every case, mind health indicators improved with age. As they grew older, people became steadily more fulfilled and correspondingly better at dealing with difficulties. It meantyounger people - the 18 to 24-year-olds we spoke to - were more likely to be struggling than older age groups and far less likely to be flourishing. In our latest study, we identified several reasons for this, but the main distinction was that more than one in three 18-24year-olds said technology use had a negative impact on their wellbeing - far higher than in other age groups. Many younger people are constantly connected, both at work and outside, contributing to a damaging, "always-on" culture. In doing so, they tend to see airbrushed versions of other people's lives, which set standards of perfection that cannot be matched, which in turn fosters a sense of inadequacy. At the same time, they are more vulnerable to "doom-scrolling", fixating on
bad news - which leaves them feeling fearful, and unable to be either happy or optimistic about the future. The study showed 18-24year-olds suffered more depression, anxiety, stress and other mental health problems than any other age group. In outlining the potential causes of the additional pressures faced by this age group, the study shows where individuals can take better control of their mental wellbeing with often simple lifestyle changes, such as taking breaks from technology or spending more time with friends and family.
Finally, the study examined the role of theworkplace, which can be an important source of stress, particularly where employees are poorly paid, in insecure jobs, or don't have the right training. But the reverse is also true: where employers promote mind health and wellbeing, there are benefits for both companies and employees. The study shows flourishing employees are generally more productive and less likely to quit their jobs - that's important for companies, given current staff shortages and rising wages. At the same time, employees clearly benefit from mental health support at work - these employees are three times more likely to flourish than those with no access to support. Other factors also come into play: whether employees are allowed flexibility over where they work, for example, whether they have the right skills for their jobs and whether they have a degree of autonomy, which helps them manage even high workloads. AXA's study identifies six ways companies can promote the mental wellbeing of their staff, creating a happier more productive workplace where people can flourish and are keener to stay for the long haul.
Key highlights
Fewer people arestruggling despite concerns over the cost of living and the economic consequences of current geopolitical tensions. Thailand and France have the most people flourishing; by contrast, the UK has the most who are struggling.
Of those aged 18-24, only one in 12 are categorized asflourishing - 38% say that tech addiction and social media use are having a negative impact on their wellbeing.
Employees are three times more likely to flourish if offered mental health support at work. They are also likely to stay longer - only 6% of those flourishing say they intend to leave their jobs in the near term.
Twenty-four percent fewer women than men were flourishing- regardless of their age, personal circumstances or where they lived. One in three women say they have been subjected to unwanted remarks about their gender, while 40% say their abilities have been questioned simply because they are women. Both factors lead to worse mental health outcomes for women.