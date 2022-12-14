Paris, December 14th, 2022

AXA achieves the highest rating in the insurance sector in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and confirms its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

AXA received the highest score in the insurance industry in the 2022 edition of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an S&P Global assessment of corporate sustainability performance. With a score of 91/100 (as of November 18, 2022), up 4 points from 2021, AXA achieved its highest score since the inception of the study. In detail, AXA has obtained a score of 94/100 on social, 91/100 on governance & economy, and 82/100 on environment.

In addition, for the 16th consecutive year, AXA is included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), an index used by investors to identify leading companies in the field of sustainable development. Only the highest-ranked companies in the CSA meeting several additional criteria set by S&P Global, are eligible for inclusion in the DJSI.

Performance in the DJSI is one of the seven indicators of the AXA Progress Index, a tool launched in 2021 by the Group to track its progress on sustainable and responsible development. Several KPIs included in this index are taken into account in the remuneration of the Group's executives and nearly 5,000 employees.

"AXA's sustainability strategy is at the heart of its purpose: Acting for human progress by protecting what matters. We are very proud of this achievement which is the result of the relentless efforts of our teams and partners to integrate a responsible approach across our organization and bring AXA close to the highest ESG standards of our industry."

"This result encourages us to further strengthen our positive impact for communities and the economy on some of the most pressing global challenges, be it climate transition, access to health or building a more inclusive society", said Ulrike Decoene, Chief Communication, Brand and Sustainability officer of the AXA Group.

