  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AXA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:23 2022-12-14 am EST
27.22 EUR   -0.69%
02:56aAxa : achieves the highest rating in the insurance sector in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and confirms its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PU
12/12Doctor Care Anywhere Secures 10 Million Pound Loan from AXA PPP Healthcare Group; Shares Jump 29%
MT
12/12Affin Bank, Generali Asia to Merge General Insurance Business in Malaysia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXA : achieves the highest rating in the insurance sector in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and confirms its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

12/14/2022 | 02:56am EST
Paris, December 14th, 2022

AXA achieves the highest rating in the insurance sector in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and confirms its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

AXA received the highest score in the insurance industry in the 2022 edition of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an S&P Global assessment of corporate sustainability performance. With a score of 91/100 (as of November 18, 2022), up 4 points from 2021, AXA achieved its highest score since the inception of the study. In detail, AXA has obtained a score of 94/100 on social, 91/100 on governance & economy, and 82/100 on environment.

In addition, for the 16th consecutive year, AXA is included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), an index used by investors to identify leading companies in the field of sustainable development. Only the highest-ranked companies in the CSA meeting several additional criteria set by S&P Global, are eligible for inclusion in the DJSI.

Performance in the DJSI is one of the seven indicators of the AXA Progress Index, a tool launched in 2021 by the Group to track its progress on sustainable and responsible development. Several KPIs included in this index are taken into account in the remuneration of the Group's executives and nearly 5,000 employees.

"AXA's sustainability strategy is at the heart of its purpose: Acting for human progress by protecting what matters. We are very proud of this achievement which is the result of the relentless efforts of our teams and partners to integrate a responsible approach across our organization and bring AXA close to the highest ESG standards of our industry."

"This result encourages us to further strengthen our positive impact for communities and the economy on some of the most pressing global challenges, be it climate transition, access to health or building a more inclusive society", said Ulrike Decoene, Chief Communication, Brand and Sustainability officer of the AXA Group.

Page 1

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 149,000 employees serving 95 million clients in 50 countries. In 2021, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro

99.9 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 6.8 billion. AXA had Euro 1,051 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451- 1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des

marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON THE AXA GROUP WEBSITE axa.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:

+33.1.40.75.48.42

anu.venkataraman@axa.com

remi.dousteyssier@axa.com

mikael.malaganne@axa.com

anna.alemaskina@axa.com

michael.safi@axa.com

Individual Shareholder Relations: +33.1.40.75.48.43

Media Relations:

+33.1.40.75.46. 74

julien.parot@axa.com

alexiana.cirier@axa.com

baptiste.denis@axa.com

Corporate Responsibility strategy: axa.com/en/about-us/strategy-commitments SRI ratings:

axa.com/en/investor/sri-ratings-ethical-indexes

Page 2

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 07:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
