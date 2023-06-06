Paris, June 6, 2023 AXA announces evolutions within its leadership team to prepare the launch of its next strategic plan The AXA Group announces today evolutions within its Management Committee for the launch of its next strategic plan, which will be presented during the first quarter of 2024. "2023 is a pivotal year for AXA as it marks the end of our plan Driving Progress and the start of a new strategic cycle for the coming three years. We are on track to exceed the objectives of our current plan and I would like to thank all my leadership team for this remarkable performance, despite an often uncertain and difficult environment. I would like to thank in particular, for their crucial contributions, Georges Desvaux, Antimo Perretta, and Gordon Watson, who have played an important role in the transformation of the Group and will step down from AXA's Management Committee. This renewed team confirms the strength and diversity of AXA's internal talent pool. It also gives us the opportunity to evolve the perimeters of some of our markets and central functions, to prepare the Group for the implementation of our new strategic ambition and our long-termpriorities," said Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA. Changes in key geographies of the Group: Patrick Cohen , member of AXA's Management Committee and CEO of AXA France is appointed CEO European Markets and Health . In addition to supervising AXA's European entities, he is tasked with the creation and development of a new business unit which will gather and accelerate the Group's key international Health operations. He will continue to report to

Thomas Buberl.

much his professionalism, his leadership and his generosity have been, and will continue to be valued by his teams and agents. I am very happy that Patrick Cohen is taking on oversight of our European operations and the development of our international Health business. Patrick has successfully led AXA France, both in terms of transformation and performance. I am also delighted to announce the appointment of Guillaume Borie as CEO of AXA France. Guillaume has done a great job leading all our distribution networks in France since 2019 and is perfectly positioned to pursue the development of this core entity. I am also very happy that Hassan El-Shabrawishi, who has successfully led our operations in Egypt and Africa during these past years, will now be in charge of developing our operations in some of our most promising markets and growing them to their full potential. I would also like to thank Gordon Watson for his decisive contribution to the transformation of our business in Asia, which allows us to evolve towards a geographical organization adapted to the different profiles and needs of our entities in the region. As Non-Executive Chairman for Asia, he will support the implementation of this new phase and continue to help the teams with his unique experience," said Thomas Buberl. New members of the Management Committee in central functions: Nancy Bewlay , CEO of AXA XL Reinsurance, is appointed Chief Underwriting Officer for the Group and joins the Management Committee. She will report to Frédéric de Courtois, Group Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, Operations, Strategy, Risk, Underwriting.

, Chief Strategic Development Officer for AXA Asia, is appointed for the Group and joins the Management Committee. She will report to Frédéric de Courtois. Anu Venkataraman is appointed Chief Strategy Officer for the Group in addition to her current role as Group Head of Investor Relations . She will join the Management Committee reporting to Frédéric de Courtois and Alban de Mailly Nesle, Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Committee. "The creation of a Chief Underwriting Officer function for the Group will be key for the implementation of our growth and technical excellence ambition for the next strategic plan. Nancy Bewlay, who has had a decisive contribution in the turnaround of AXA XL and AXA XL Re, has the perfect experience and track record to lead this new function. I am delighted to appoint Françoise Gilles as new Group Chief Risk Officer. She will bring her leadership and her previous experiences as Chief Risk Officer across different entities and regions. As Group Head of Investor Relations, Anu Venkataraman has proven her strategic vision and excellent knowledge of the industry. In her capacity as Chief Strategy Officer, she will succeed Georges Desvaux, who has decided to retire at the end of the year and whom I would like to thank for his key contribution to the success of our Driving Progress plan as well as for the preparation of our next strategic cycle. Page 2

I look forward to working with all members of my leadership team in finalizing and launching our next strategic plan," said Thomas Buberl. The new Management Committee around Thomas Buberl will start working together as of July 1st and will be composed of: Frédéric de Courtois , Group Deputy CEO, Finance, Operations, Strategy, Risk, Underwriting

, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Investor Relations Alexander Vollert , Group Chief Operating Officer, CEO AXA Group Operations Renaud Guidée is appointed CEO AXA XL Reinsurance Renaud Guidée, who has held the role of Group Chief Risk Officer since 2019 is appointed CEO of AXA XL Reinsurance, succeeding to Nancy Bewlay. He will report to Scott Gunter, CEO of AXA XL, and member of AXA's Management Committee. Page 3

Biographies Nancy Bewlay Nancy Bewlay is Chief Underwriting Officer for the AXA Group and a member of the Group Management Committee. Prior to her appointment, Nancy served as CEO of AXA XL's Reinsurance business, after having held several key roles in underwriting functions, notably as AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer responsible for AXA XL's underwriting governance, pricing, and P&L globally since April 2020. Nancy started her career in the insurance industry in 1990 working for General Star Management, a division of General Re before joining Marsh & Mc Lennan. She has held numerous leadership roles at insurance and reinsurance carriers (General Star Management, Admiral Insurance Company, C.V. Starr & Company, Swiss Re America, XL Catlin). Nancy is a graduate of the Catholic University of America (Washington DC). Guillaume Borie Guillaume Borie is Chief Executive Officer of AXA France and a member of the Group Management Committee. Guillaume has spent most of his career at AXA, where he started in 2009. After several years in the Group Communications Department, he became Secretary to the Group's Board of Directors and Chief of Staff to AXA's CEO in 2013. In 2016 he was appointed Head of Strategy to steer the preparation and deployment of the Ambition 2020 plan "From Payer to Partner". Appointed Group Innovation Director in 2017, he worked in particular on accelerating innovation efforts in health-related services and technology partnerships. At the end of 2019, Guillaume Borie was appointed Deputy CEO of AXA France, in charge of all property and casualty insurance activities for individual, professional and commercial customers, as well as managing the network of 3,000 AXA France General Agents and relations with the 1,200 partner brokers. Guillaume is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. Helen Browne Helen Browne is the employee shareholder representative to the AXA Board of Directors, a member of the AXA Management Committee and the AXA Group General Counsel. She is a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales and was admitted to the Paris Bar in 1994. She joined Linklaters in 1987, working in London, Brussels and Paris and then joined the Legal Department of AXA Group in 2001 as Head of Finance before taking on the role of Head of M&A in 2009. In 2014, she was appointed AXA Group Deputy General Counsel. She graduated in law from the University of Kent at Canterbury (United Kingdom) (English & French Law), and the University of Grenoble (France). Patrick Cohen Patrick Cohen is Chief Executive Officer of AXA European Markets and Health and a member of the Group Management Committee. He was the Chief Executive Officer of AXA France since May 2021. He started his career in the consumer goods sector in 1996 as Brand Manager for PepsiCo France, then joined Henkel France as Marketing Manager in 2001. He then entered McKinsey in 2004 where he worked for big insurance institutions. In 2002, he joined General Electric where he successively was Occidental Europe Marketing Manager and Marketing & Global Banking Strategy Manager. He entered Zurich Insurance in 2012 as Global Head of Customers, Distribution and Marketing, then became Managing Director of Private Insurance in the United Kingdom. From 2016 to 2021, he was the Managing Director of AXA Italy. Patrick holds a Master of Science in Marketing from the ESCP. Frédéric de Courtois Frédéric de Courtois is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance, Operations, Strategy, Risk, Underwriting, and a member of the Group Management Committee. Prior to being named Group Deputy CEO in August 2021, Frédéric held a variety of positions in AXA in Finance and in the Business for 23 years. He was notably Deputy CEO of AXA Re and AXA Corporate Solutions (2001-2003), Chief Financial Officer then Deputy CEO of AXA Japan (2003-2007), and CEO of AXA Italy, Greece and Serbia (2007-2016). From 2016 to 2021, Frédéric worked at Generali in various senior management positions, including CEO Page 4