AXA : has completed the sale of AXA Bank Belgium

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 99 609 M 113 B 113 B Net income 2021 6 737 M 7 634 M 7 634 M Net cash 2021 7 224 M 8 185 M 8 185 M P/E ratio 2021 9,41x Yield 2021 5,76% Capitalization 62 576 M 70 852 M 70 901 M EV / Sales 2021 0,56x EV / Sales 2022 0,67x Nbr of Employees 110 278 Free-Float 79,9% Chart AXA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AXA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 26,29 € Average target price 28,17 € Spread / Average Target 7,17% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director Albam de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer François Martineau Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AXA 34.71% 71 122 METLIFE, INC. 33.29% 52 640 PRUDENTIAL PLC -5.35% 47 029 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 39.14% 41 062 AFLAC INCORPORATED 31.68% 38 739 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 6.89% 36 935