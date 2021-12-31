Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AXA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXA : has completed the sale of AXA Bank Belgium

12/31/2021 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Contacts
Investor Relations
  • Investor Relations team+33 1 40 75 48 42
Media relations
  • Axa Media Relations+33.1.40.75.46.74

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 14:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AXA
09:47aAXA : has completed the sale of AXA Bank Belgium
PU
12/23HSBC to Buy India Mutual Funds Business for $425 Million - Update
DJ
12/22EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Extend Gain After Wall Street Ends Losing Streak
DJ
12/21AXA's Belgian Unit to Transfer $2.9 Billion Run-Off Life Insurance Portfolio to Monumen..
MT
12/20DOMINIC BARTON : Stocks To Slide as Market Worries Mount
DJ
12/17Italy's Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 bln euros in capital
RE
12/14Generali CEO to fight shareholder pressure with new plan
RE
12/13MPS will soon submit revised plan to Treasury, CEO says
RE
12/13AXA : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
12/13AXA : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 99 609 M 113 B 113 B
Net income 2021 6 737 M 7 634 M 7 634 M
Net cash 2021 7 224 M 8 185 M 8 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 5,76%
Capitalization 62 576 M 70 852 M 70 901 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 110 278
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 26,29 €
Average target price 28,17 €
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albam de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA34.71%71 122
METLIFE, INC.33.29%52 640
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.35%47 029
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.39.14%41 062
AFLAC INCORPORATED31.68%38 739
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.89%36 935