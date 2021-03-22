AXA : 03/22/2021 - Corporate Governance Report

APPENDICES

CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE

This Annual Report includes all the elements required to be included in AXA's corporate governance report established pursuant to Articles L.225-37 et seq. and L.22-10-8 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).

The following references to the Sections of this Annual Report correspond to the components of the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Sections

Pages

1. Compensation policy of the corporate oﬀicers 153 to 157 2. Corporate oﬀicers' compensation 124 to 152 3. Directorships and positions held by the corporate oﬀicers 103 to 111 4. Agreements between a corporate oﬀicer or a shareholder of the Company and a subsidiary of the Company 122 5. Procedure for assessment of ordinary agreements concluded at arm's length terms and conditions 159 6. Table of the capital increase delegations 430 to 432 7. Exercise of Executive Management 94 and 95 8. Composition and conditions of preparation and organization of the Board of Directors' work 95 to 120 9. Application of the principle of balanced representation of women and men on the Board of Directors 10. Board of Directors' diversity policy 95 to 98 11. Gender diversity within management bodies and leadership teams 174 12. Limitation of the powers of the Chief Executive Oﬀicer 114 and 121 13. Corporate Governance Code of reference 158 14. Conditions for the participation to Shareholders' Meetings 446 and 447 15. Anti-takeover provisions 447

95 and 96; 99 and 102

