AXA : 03/22/2021 - Corporate Governance Report

APPENDICES
APPENDIX VII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE
APPENDIX VII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT -
CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE
This Annual Report includes all the elements required to be included in AXA's corporate governance report established pursuant to Articles L.225-37 et seq. and L.22-10-8 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).
The following references to the Sections of this Annual Report correspond to the components of the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Sections
Pages
|
1.
|
Compensation policy of the corporate oﬀicers
|
153 to 157
|
2.
|
Corporate oﬀicers' compensation
|
124 to 152
|
3.
|
Directorships and positions held by the corporate oﬀicers
|
103 to 111
|
4.
|
Agreements between a corporate oﬀicer or a shareholder of the Company and a subsidiary of the Company
|
122
|
5.
|
Procedure for assessment of ordinary agreements concluded at arm's length terms and conditions
|
159
|
6.
|
Table of the capital increase delegations
|
430 to 432
|
7.
|
Exercise of Executive Management
|
94 and 95
|
8.
|
Composition and conditions of preparation and organization of the Board of Directors' work
|
95 to 120
|
9.
|
Application of the principle of balanced representation of women and men on the Board of Directors
|
10.
|
Board of Directors' diversity policy
|
95 to 98
|
11.
|
Gender diversity within management bodies and leadership teams
|
174
|
12.
|
Limitation of the powers of the Chief Executive Oﬀicer
|
114 and 121
|
13.
|
Corporate Governance Code of reference
|
158
|
14.
|
Conditions for the participation to Shareholders' Meetings
|
446 and 447
|
15.
|
Anti-takeover provisions
|
447
95 and 96; 99 and 102
