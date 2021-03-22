Log in
AXA

(CS)
AXA : 03/22/2021 - Corporate Governance Report

03/22/2021
APPENDICES

APPENDIX VII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE

APPENDIX VII CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT -

CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE

This Annual Report includes all the elements required to be included in AXA's corporate governance report established pursuant to Articles L.225-37 et seq. and L.22-10-8 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).

The following references to the Sections of this Annual Report correspond to the components of the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Sections

Pages

1.

Compensation policy of the corporate oﬀicers

153 to 157

2.

Corporate oﬀicers' compensation

124 to 152

3.

Directorships and positions held by the corporate oﬀicers

103 to 111

4.

Agreements between a corporate oﬀicer or a shareholder of the Company and a subsidiary of the Company

122

5.

Procedure for assessment of ordinary agreements concluded at arm's length terms and conditions

159

6.

Table of the capital increase delegations

430 to 432

7.

Exercise of Executive Management

94 and 95

8.

Composition and conditions of preparation and organization of the Board of Directors' work

95 to 120

9.

Application of the principle of balanced representation of women and men on the Board of Directors

10.

Board of Directors' diversity policy

95 to 98

11.

Gender diversity within management bodies and leadership teams

174

12.

Limitation of the powers of the Chief Executive Oﬀicer

114 and 121

13.

Corporate Governance Code of reference

158

14.

Conditions for the participation to Shareholders' Meetings

446 and 447

15.

Anti-takeover provisions

447

95 and 96; 99 and 102

A

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT - ANNUAL REPORT 2020 - AXA

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 19:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 97 106 M 116 B 116 B
Net income 2020 3 725 M 4 446 M 4 446 M
Net Debt 2020 11 860 M 14 157 M 14 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 6,18%
Capitalization 53 719 M 63 936 M 64 125 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 115 070
Free-Float 79,8%
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 24,78 €
Last Close Price 22,84 €
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Etienne Bouas-Laurent Chief Financial Officer
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Albam de Mailly Nesle Chief Risk & Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA17.06%64 903
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.59%55 698
METLIFE, INC.30.54%53 542
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.87%42 344
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.17.82%37 239
AFLAC INCORPORATED15.04%35 903
