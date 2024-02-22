AXA: strategic plan and objectives to 2026

On the occasion of its earnings release, AXA presents its Plan 2026, which aims to 'develop and strengthen the Group's core business, by continuing the disciplined implementation of its strategy', following on from the success of 'Driving Progress 2023'.



Among its main financial targets under this plan, the insurance company expects annual growth in operating earnings per share over the period 2023-26 of 6 to 8% per year on average.



AXA also anticipates, for the period 2024-26, an operating return on equity (ROE) of between 14 and 16%, as well as more than 21 billion euros in cumulative organic cash flow.



