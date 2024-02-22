AXA: strategic plan and objectives to 2026
Among its main financial targets under this plan, the insurance company expects annual growth in operating earnings per share over the period 2023-26 of 6 to 8% per year on average.
AXA also anticipates, for the period 2024-26, an operating return on equity (ROE) of between 14 and 16%, as well as more than 21 billion euros in cumulative organic cash flow.
