AXA: support for an IDF development project

July 05, 2024 at 02:42 am EDT Share

AXA announces its support for an Insurance Development Forum (IDF) development project, aimed at providing a replicable and scalable solution for infrastructure resilience projects that can be brought to market quickly.



The initiative aims to mobilize and facilitate insurance sector investment in infrastructure that will strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities in emerging countries to risks associated with climate change and natural disasters.



The IDF is collaborating with BlackRock on its action plan, drawing on its expertise in infrastructure investment and blended finance, as well as its knowledge of the investment requirements of the insurance sector.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.