    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  AXA
AXA to Buy Back Shares Worth Up to EUR1.4 Billion Under Wider Repurchase Program

11/29/2021 | 01:35am EST
By Joshua Kirby

AXA SA is to buy back shares of up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) after reaching an agreement with an investment company, representing the bulk of a buyback set out earlier this month.

The French insurer said late Friday that it had reached an agreement with the unnamed investment-services provider as part of a wider program to repurchase shares worth up to EUR1.7 billion announced Nov. 4. According to the agreement, AXA will begin to buy back the shares Monday at a price determined by the daily average, and until the end of April next year, when the wider buyback is also scheduled to end.

The new agreement adds to the shares of around EUR300 million already bought back under the program since Nov. 8, AXA said.

All shares bought back are to be cancelled, AXA said. The company said when it first set out the program that it intended to launch a further buyback for up to EUR500 million next year to make up for earnings dilution from disposals since Dec. 1, 2020.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 0135ET

Financials
Sales 2021 100 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2021 6 729 M 7 592 M 7 592 M
Net cash 2021 7 224 M 8 150 M 8 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,71x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 57 849 M 65 462 M 65 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 110 278
Free-Float 79,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 24,23 €
Average target price 27,99 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albam de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA24.15%65 462
METLIFE, INC.28.01%50 554
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.23%47 442
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.34.62%39 728
AFLAC INCORPORATED24.96%36 761
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.62%36 683