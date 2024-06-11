Ardian: investment in Orion Group

Ardian is investing in Groupe Orion, a leading French asset management company, alongside the founders and management.



On this occasion, Siparex ETI, a shareholder of Groupe Orion since 2022, is selling its entire stake.



The aim of this new transaction is to strengthen the company's structure to support its growth and accelerate its consolidation strategy, and to support the development of new digital tools and the expansion of its product range.



Ardian will support the Group in its structuring, the enrichment of its offer and will accelerate its organic growth. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.





