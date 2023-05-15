Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AXA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:10 2023-05-12 am EDT
26.95 EUR   +0.07%
01:27aAXA Posts Higher Q1 Revenue
MT
01:27aAxa : 1Q23 Activity indicators
PU
01:27aAxa : publishes 1H22 and FY22 financial information under IFRS17 and IFRS9 accounting standards and provides 2023 Group Underlying Earnings Target*, **
PU
Axa Posts Rise in 1Q Revenue Boosted by Property and Casualty Business

05/15/2023 | 01:24am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Axa on Monday reported a rise in its first-quarter revenue driven by growth at its property and casualty business.

The French insurer's total gross revenue came to 31.8 billion euros ($34.51 billion) in the quarter, a 2% rise compared with EUR31.17 billion a year ago.

Revenue for the period rose 6% at its property and casualty business, while revenue fell 4% at both its life and health and its asset management units, Axa said.

Within property and casualty, commercial lines revenue grew 7% due to favorable prices and higher volumes, while personal-lines revenue grew 4%, again driven by prices.

Life and health revenue declined due to lower premiums, the insurer said.

Asset management saw net inflows of more than a billion euros, but revenue decreased 4%, driven by lower management fees due to a lower average asset base. Average assets under management at the end of the first quarter decreased 7% to EUR736 billion, Axa said.

The insurer's Solvency II ratio--a measure of an insurer's financial strength--was 217% in the first quarter, up 2 percentage points from Dec. 31, 2022.

Axa added that it expects Solvency II normalized operating capital generation of between 25 to 30 points this year and that it is confident it can achieve more than EUR7.5 billion underlying earnings in 2023.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 0123ET

Financials
Sales 2023 104 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2023 7 849 M 8 524 M 8 524 M
Net Debt 2023 18 810 M 20 428 M 20 428 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,89x
Yield 2023 6,67%
Capitalization 63 712 M 69 192 M 69 192 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 92 695
Free-Float 78,9%
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 26,95 €
Average target price 33,19 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alban de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Antoine Gosset-Grainville Chairman
Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Wallace-Barnett Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA3.42%69 192
AFLAC INCORPORATED-8.10%39 945
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.53%39 499
METLIFE, INC.-30.61%38 460
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.92%34 884
GENERALI12.67%30 681
