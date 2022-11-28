Advanced search
Banco BPM's board to discuss non-life insurance partnership on Tuesday - sources

11/28/2022 | 12:25pm EST
Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) logo is seen outside the bank in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM will meet on Tuesday over a non-life insurance partnership which is pitting French bank Credit Agricole against insurer AXA, two sources said on Monday.

The two French companies are the main contenders for the deal. The sources said Banco BPM may decide on Tuesday a bidder to continue discussions on an exclusive basis.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA -0.62% 27.1 Real-time Quote.4.14%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -1.17% 3.292 Delayed Quote.26.17%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -1.13% 9.628 Real-time Quote.-22.41%
Analyst Recommendations on AXA
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2022 7 273 M 7 562 M 7 562 M
Net Debt 2022 19 103 M 19 864 M 19 864 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,86x
Yield 2022 6,04%
Capitalization 64 222 M 66 780 M 66 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 106 128
Free-Float 78,8%
Income Statement Evolution
