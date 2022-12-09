Advanced search
    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:18 2022-12-09 am EST
27.27 EUR   +0.93%
08:08aIrish Central Bank fines subsidiary of France's AXA over breaches
RE
12/08Axa : Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital
PU
12/08AXA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Irish Central Bank fines subsidiary of France's AXA over breaches

12/09/2022 | 08:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: Man walks past the Central Bank of Ireland in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish Central Bank has fined a subsidiary of French insurer AXA 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) for failures in corporate governance and risk management and the handling of conflicts of interest, it said on Friday.

The bank said subsidiary AXA Life Europe DAC "did not put in place an effective process to identify, manage, monitor and report the risks" arising from approximately 30,000 policies issued in Germany under the TwinStar brand.

It also found the subsidiary failed to establish effective conflict of interest policies and procedures and that it failed to conduct an adequate assessment of potential conflicts of interest in 2018.

The subsidiary has admitted the three breaches, the central bank said in a statement. AXA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

An initial fine of 5.2 million was reduced by 30% under an early settlement discount scheme, said the bank, which supervises the insurance sector.

($1 = 0.9473 euros)

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
