    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report
11:25 2022-11-29 am EST
27.36 EUR   +0.94%
Italy's Banco BPM picks Credit Agricole for non-life insurance talks

11/29/2022 | 02:28pm EST
Logo of Credit Agricole outside a bank office in Reze

MILAN (Reuters) - Banco BPM has picked its top investor Credit Agricole to start exclusive talks over a non-life insurance partnership, Italy's third-largest bank said on Tuesday.

The French bank, which holds 9.2% of Banco BPM, has trumped a rival bid by insurer AXA in a deal which sources have said it is expected to be worth around 300 million euros ($310 million).

Credit Agricole has said it has invested in Banco BPM to expand their commercial partnerships currently centred on consumer credit.

Winning plaudits from analysts for its strategy on insurance, Banco BPM had decided to gain full control of an insurance venture with Covea by buying out the French partner.

It is planning to do the same in relation to an insurance partnership it currently has in place with Cattolica, now a unit of Generali.

In August it said it would hold onto its life insurance business, while pressing ahead with the search of a new partner for the non-life division.

Non-life is more attractive than life for potential bidders.

Banco BPM said the exclusive talks aimed at setting the terms at which Credit Agricole Assurances would buy a majority stake in its non-life insurance business.

That currently comprises the non-life operations of the former Covea joint-venture, to which Banco BPM will add the non-life venture with Cattolica once it exercises the repurchase option.($1 = 0.9681 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2022 7 273 M 7 520 M 7 520 M
Net Debt 2022 19 103 M 19 753 M 19 753 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,81x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 63 822 M 65 993 M 65 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 106 128
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,10 €
Average target price 31,72 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albam de Mailly Nesle Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Antoine Gosset-Grainville Chairman
Alexander Vollert Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Wallace-Barnett Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA3.49%66 274
METLIFE, INC.23.14%59 418
AFLAC INCORPORATED24.17%44 141
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.49%38 842
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.33%33 083
PRUDENTIAL PLC-27.16%30 553