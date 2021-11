Additional Information

Earnings per share has been calculated based on net income after zakat. The total of shareholder's equity (there are no minority rights) for the current period amounted to SAR 977,474 thousands compared with SAR 827,704 thousands for the same period last year , which is increase of 18.09%. The retained earnings as at the end of the period is SAR 334,982 thousands which is 66.99% of the paid up capital. The total comprehensive income for policyholders for the current quater is SAR 1,333 thousands , compared to SAR 9,325 thousands for the same quarter last year, compared to income of SAR 6,658 thousands for the previous quarter. The total comprehensive income for policyholders for the current period is SAR 1,700 thousands , compared to SAR 18,546 thousands for the same period last year. The total comprehensive income for shareholders for the current quarter is SAR 41,905 thousands, compared to SAR 56,911 thousands for the same quarter last year , compared to SAR 34,644 thousands for the previous quarter. The total comprehensive income for the shareholders for the current period is SAR 116,378 thousands, compared to SAR 111,281 thousands for the same period last year.