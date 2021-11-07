Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. AXA Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8250   SA12A0540T12

AXA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8250)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/07/2021 | 02:08am EST
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

AXA Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 339 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2020 139 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net cash 2020 309 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 720 M 459 M 459 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart AXA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
AXA Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary M. Lewin Chief Executive Officer
Babar Ali Khan Chief Financial Officer
Yousef Saleh Mansour Abalkhail Chairman
Hani Ibrahim Ahmed Obaid Independent Director
Omar Abdulrahman Al-Jeraisy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-3.64%459
ALLIANZ SE1.40%95 834
CHUBB LIMITED25.51%83 215
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.37.76%81 515
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.39%67 087
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED96.60%37 731