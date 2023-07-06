Lagos, July 6, 2023

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc,

AXA MANSARD ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the following changes in the board of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (the Company).

Resignation from the Board

Mr. Olusola Adeeyo, the Chairman of the Board announced his resignation from the Board at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on the 14th of July 2022. The resignation became effective from the 16th of February 2023.

Mr. Adeeyo joined the Board of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. in November 2009 as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He served as the Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committee and also a member of the Board Governance, Remuneration, Establishment and General-Purpose Committee.

He assumed the role of Chairman on May 13, 2016, and has made significant contributions to the Board's strategic direction and the Company's growth. Under his leadership, the Company's turnover increased from N20 billion in 2016 to N69 billion in 2022. During his tenure as Chairman, AXA Mansard Health, the health insurance (HMO) subsidiary of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc attained the top position in the health insurance industry, and AXA Mansard Investments Limited another subsidiary of AXA Mansard Insurance successfully launched its mutual funds, which now ranks among the largest non-bank mutual funds in Nigeria.

The Board and Management of the Company commend Mr. Sola Adeeyo for his positive contribution and service to the growth of the Company during his tenure on the Board.

Appointment to the Board

The Company in accordance with Section 274 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, appointed the following Non-Executive Directors and their appointments have been approved by the National Insurance Commission. The Directors are: