Lagos, March 28, 2024

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD AND BOARD MEETING FOR THE APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for Issuers, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (the Company) hereby informs NGX, esteemed shareholders and stakeholders that the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Tuesday 30th of April 2024 to consider the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2024.

Consequently, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares which commenced from 1 January, 2024 for the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 2023 (2023 AFS), will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2023 AFS and Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2024 are released to NGX and by extension the general public.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility and Advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

for: AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

MRS OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI Company Secretary