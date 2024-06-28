Lagos, June 28, 2024

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD AND BOARD MEETING FOR THE APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for Issuers, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (the Company) hereby informs NGX, esteemed shareholders and stakeholders that the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Monday 29th of July 2024 to consider the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Consequently, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares which commenced from 1 July, 2024 in compliance with NGX's amended closed period rule, until 24 hours after the Quarter 2 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2024 are released to NGX and by extension the general public.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility and Advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

for: AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

MRS OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI

Company Secretary