Corporate Actions Announcement
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announces as follows:
Period Ended
30 September 2023
An Interim Dividend of 6k per N2.00 ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding
Proposed
Interim
tax and approval from NAICOM will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the
Dividend
Register of Members as at the close of business on November 29th 2023.
Proposed Bonus
Not Applicable
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 30th of November 2023.
Qualification Date
November 29th 2023.
On December 15. 2023, interim dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members as at November 29th 2023, and who
have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
Payment Date
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download
the
Registrar's
E-Dividend
Mandate
Activation
Form,
https://datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wpcontent/uploads/2020/01/emnadate-
E-Dividend
form-main.pdf, which is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ng,
Registration
complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants and Share
unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of
General
Meeting
Not Applicable
Datamax Registrars Limited
2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos,
Tel: 07064000751,07064000752
Email: datamax@datamaxregistrars.com
Registrar
Website: www.datamaxgroup.ng
NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL
Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com
Investor Relations
09095321068
Dated this 30th day of October, 2023.
Signed:
……………………………..
Company Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 19:25:06 UTC.