Corporate Actions Announcement

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announces as follows:

Period Ended

30 September 2023

An Interim Dividend of 6k per N2.00 ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding

Proposed

Interim

tax and approval from NAICOM will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the

Dividend

Register of Members as at the close of business on November 29th 2023.

Proposed Bonus

Not Applicable

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 30th of November 2023.

Qualification Date

November 29th 2023.

On December 15. 2023, interim dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at November 29th 2023, and who

have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

Payment Date

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download

the

Registrar's

E-Dividend

Mandate

Activation

Form,

https://datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wpcontent/uploads/2020/01/emnadate-

E-Dividend

form-main.pdf, which is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ng,

Registration

complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share

unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of

General

Meeting

Not Applicable

Datamax Registrars Limited

2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos,

Tel: 07064000751,07064000752

Email: datamax@datamaxregistrars.com

Registrar

Website: www.datamaxgroup.ng

NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL

Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com

Investor Relations

09095321068

Dated this 30th day of October, 2023.

Signed:

……………………………..

Company Secretary

