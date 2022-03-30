Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANSARD   NGGTASSURE05

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

(MANSARD)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-28
2.16 NGN   +0.47%
12:36pAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Axa mansard - corporate action
PU
11:54aAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/04AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : AXA MANSARD - CORPORATE ACTION

03/30/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
Corporate Actions Announcement

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2021

Proposed Dividend

A Dividend of 25k per N2.00k ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 28th 2022.

Proposed Bonus

Not Applicable

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 29th April 2022.

Qualification Date

April 28th 2022

Payment Date

On May 12, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at April 28th 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, https://www.datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/MAND-FOR-DIVI-PAYMT-DATAMAX-NEW-1.pdf, which is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ng complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates

Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 12th of May 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos at 10:00am

Registrar

Datamax Registrars Limited

2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos, Tel: 07064000751,07064000752

Email: datamax@datamaxregistrars.com Website:www.datamaxgroup.ng

Investor Relations

NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL

Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com

09095321068







Dated this 30th day of March, 2022.

Signed:

…………………………… ..

Company Secretary





Disclaimer

AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 16:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
