AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : AXA MANSARD - CORPORATE ACTION

Corporate Actions Announcement
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:
|
Period Ended
|
31 December 2021
|
Proposed Dividend
|
A Dividend of 25k per N2.00k ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 28th 2022.
|
Proposed Bonus
|
Not Applicable
|
Closure of Register
|
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 29th April 2022.
|
Qualification Date
|
April 28th 2022
|
Payment Date
|
On May 12, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at April 28th 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
|
E-Dividend Registration
|
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, https://www.datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/MAND-FOR-DIVI-PAYMT-DATAMAX-NEW-1.pdf, which is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ng complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
|
Unclaimed Dividend Warrants and Share Certificates
|
Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
|
Date of General Meeting
|
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 12th of May 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos at 10:00am
|
Registrar
|
Datamax Registrars Limited
2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos, Tel: 07064000751,07064000752
Email: datamax@datamaxregistrars.com Website:www.datamaxgroup.ng
|
Investor Relations
|
NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL
Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com
09095321068
ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register
, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose and who have dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
dividend registration are advised toDividend
Dated this 30th day of March, 2022.
Signed:
…………………………… ..
Company Secretary
Mandate Activation Form,which complete and submit to
at
Disclaimer
AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 16:34:04 UTC.