AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : AXA MANSARD - CORPORATE ACTION

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

A final Dividend of 36k per N2.00k ordinary share out of which 6k per N2.00k had

been paid to shareholders in December 2022 and the final dividend of 36k per

N2.00k, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 22nd June 2023.

On July 4, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names

appear on the Register of Members as at June 21st 2023, and who have completed

the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ngcomplete and submit to

the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.