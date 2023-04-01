Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANSARD   NGGTASSURE05

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

(MANSARD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
1.900 NGN   -.--%
01:09pAxa Mansard Insurance : Axa mansard - corporate action
PU
03/31Axa Mansard Insurance : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/31Axa Mansard Insurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : AXA MANSARD - CORPORATE ACTION

04/01/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Actions Announcement

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2022

A final Dividend of 36k per N2.00k ordinary share out of which 6k per N2.00k had

been paid to shareholders in December 2022 and the final dividend of 36k per

N2.00k, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of

Proposed Dividend

business on June 21st 2023.

Proposed Bonus

Not Applicable

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 22nd June 2023.

Qualification Date

June 21st 2023

On July 4, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names

appear on the Register of Members as at June 21st 2023, and who have completed

the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends

Payment Date

directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,

https://www.datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wp-

content/uploads/2021/05/MAND-FOR-DIVI-PAYMT-DATAMAX-NEW-1.pdf,which

is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ngcomplete and submit to

E-Dividend Registration

the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend

Warrants and Share

Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 4th of July 2022 at the

Date of General Meeting

Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos at 10:00am

Datamax Registrars Limited

2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos,

Tel: 07064000751,07064000752

Email: datamax@datamaxregistrars.com

Registrar

Website: www.datamaxgroup.ng

NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL

Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com

Investor Relations

09095321068

Dated this 31st day of March, 2023.

Signed:

……………………………..

Disclaimer

AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 17:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
