Updated Corporate Actions Announcement

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2022

A final Dividend of 36k per N2.00k ordinary share out of which 6k per N2.00k had

been paid to shareholders in December 2022 and the final dividend of 30k per

N2.00k, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of

Proposed Dividend

business on June 21st2023.

Proposed Bonus

Not Applicable

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the22ndJune 2023.

Qualification Date

June 21st 2023

On July 28, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names

appear on the Register of Members as at June 21st2023, and who have completed

the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends

Payment Date

directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,

https://www.datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wp-

content/uploads/2021/05/MAND-FOR-DIVI-PAYMT-DATAMAX-NEW-1.pdf,which

E-Dividend Registration

is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ngcomplete and submit to

the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend

Warrants and Share

Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 28thof July 2023 at

Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way,

Date of General Meeting

Victoria Island, Lagos at 10:00am

Datamax Registrars Limited

2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos,

Tel: 07064000751,07064000752

Registrar

Email:datamax@datamaxregistrars.com

Website: www.datamaxgroup.ng

Investor Relations

NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL

Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com

09095321068

Dated this 3rd day of July, 2023. Signed:

……………………………..

