Updated Corporate Actions Announcement
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2022
A final Dividend of 36k per N2.00k ordinary share out of which 6k per N2.00k had
been paid to shareholders in December 2022 and the final dividend of 30k per
N2.00k, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of
Proposed Dividend
business on June 21st2023.
Proposed Bonus
Not Applicable
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the22ndJune 2023.
Qualification Date
June 21st 2023
On July 28, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names
appear on the Register of Members as at June 21st2023, and who have completed
the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends
Payment Date
directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,
https://www.datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wp-
content/uploads/2021/05/MAND-FOR-DIVI-PAYMT-DATAMAX-NEW-1.pdf,which
E-Dividend Registration
is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ngcomplete and submit to
the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend
Warrants and Share
Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 28thof July 2023 at
Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way,
Date of General Meeting
Victoria Island, Lagos at 10:00am
Datamax Registrars Limited
2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos,
Tel: 07064000751,07064000752
Registrar
Email:datamax@datamaxregistrars.com
Website: www.datamaxgroup.ng
Investor Relations
NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL
Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com
09095321068
Dated this 3rd day of July, 2023. Signed:
……………………………..
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 14:49:10 UTC.