AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : CORPORATE ACTION

|
|
Corporate Actions Announcement
|
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:
|
Period Ended
|
31 December 2022
|
|
A final Dividend of 36k per N2.00k ordinary share out of which 6k per N2.00k had
|
|
been paid to shareholders in December 2022 and the final dividend of 30k per
|
|
N2.00k, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to
|
|
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of
|
Proposed Dividend
|
business on June 21st 2023.
|
Proposed Bonus
|
Not Applicable
|
Closure of Register
|
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the 22nd June 2023.
|
Qualification Date
|
June 21st 2023
|
|
On July 4, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names
|
|
appear on the Register of Members as at June 21st 2023, and who have completed
|
|
the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends
|
Payment Date
|
directly into their Bank accounts.
|
|
|
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
|
|
download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,
|
|
https://www.datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wp-
|
|
content/uploads/2021/05/MAND-FOR-DIVI-PAYMT-DATAMAX-NEW-1.pdf,which
|
E-Dividend Registration
|
is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ngcomplete and submit to
|
the Registrar or their respective Banks.
|
Unclaimed Dividend
|
|
Warrants and Share
|
Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are
|
Certificates
|
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
|
|
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on the 4th of July 2022 at the
|
Date of General Meeting
|
Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos at 10:00am
|
|
Datamax Registrars Limited
|
|
2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos,
|
|
Tel: 07064000751,07064000752
|
Registrar
|
Email: datamax@datamaxregistrars.com
|
Website: www.datamaxgroup.ng