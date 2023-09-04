AXA Mansard Insurance Plc is a Nigeria-based insurance and asset management company engaged in the provision of life and general business risk management solutions and financial services to corporate and retail customers. The Company's segments include Non life business, Life Business, AXA Mansard Insurance, Investment Management, Property Development and Health Maintenance. The Company's property casualty business includes the insurance of personal property (cars, homes) and liability (personal or professional). It also covers a broad range of products and services designed for its individual and business clients. Its health insurance provides individual and group life insurance policies encompass both savings and retirement products. In addition, the Company's health insurance business provides personal protection products. Its Life business covers a broad range of life insurance products, such as term life, whole life and investment linked life products for individuals and groups.