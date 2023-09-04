The Nigerian Exchange Group

Presentation of Forecast To The Nigerian Exchange Group

Company: AXA Mansard Insurance Plc PERIOD: QUARTER 4 2023

Forecast Profit and Loss Accounts Information

N'000

Insurance revenue

70,694,711

Insurance service expense

(45,026,379)

Net expense from reinsurance contract held

(13,789,692)

Insurance service result

11,878,640

Net Investment and other income

15,207,825

Operating expense

(13,318,870)

Profit Before Taxation

13,486,088

Forecast Taxation

(1,152,373)

Profit After Taxation

12,333,714

Cash Flow Information

Cashflow From Operating Activities

7,929,737

Cashflow From Financing Activities

(2,810,000)

Cashflow From Investing Activities

(4,780,755)

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

338,982

Cash/Bank Balances At The Beginning Of The Period

14,363,389

Cash/Bank Balances At The End Of The Period

14,702,371

OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI

Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 04 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2023 16:41:03 UTC.