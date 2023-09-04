Presentation of Forecast To The Nigerian Exchange Group
Company: AXA Mansard Insurance Plc PERIOD: QUARTER 4 2023
Forecast Profit and Loss Accounts Information
N'000
Insurance revenue
70,694,711
Insurance service expense
(45,026,379)
Net expense from reinsurance contract held
(13,789,692)
Insurance service result
11,878,640
Net Investment and other income
15,207,825
Operating expense
(13,318,870)
Profit Before Taxation
13,486,088
Forecast Taxation
(1,152,373)
Profit After Taxation
12,333,714
Cash Flow Information
Cashflow From Operating Activities
7,929,737
Cashflow From Financing Activities
(2,810,000)
Cashflow From Investing Activities
(4,780,755)
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
338,982
Cash/Bank Balances At The Beginning Of The Period
14,363,389
Cash/Bank Balances At The End Of The Period
14,702,371
OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI
Company Secretary
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 04 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2023 16:41:03 UTC.
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc is a Nigeria-based insurance and asset management company engaged in the provision of life and general business risk management solutions and financial services to corporate and retail customers. The Company's segments include Non life business, Life Business, AXA Mansard Insurance, Investment Management, Property Development and Health Maintenance. The Company's property casualty business includes the insurance of personal property (cars, homes) and liability (personal or professional). It also covers a broad range of products and services designed for its individual and business clients. Its health insurance provides individual and group life insurance policies encompass both savings and retirement products. In addition, the Company's health insurance business provides personal protection products. Its Life business covers a broad range of life insurance products, such as term life, whole life and investment linked life products for individuals and groups.