Presentation of Forecast To The Nigerian Exchange Group
Company: AXA Mansard Insurance Plc PERIOD: QUARTER 3 2024
Forecast Profit and Loss Accounts Information
N'000
Insurance revenue
88,430,179
Insurance service expense
(57,986,585)
Net expense from reinsurance contract held
(18,679,086)
Insurance service result
11,764,508
Net Investment and other income
20,085,228
Net fair value (loss) on financial assets
Other operating income
Impairment loss
Operating expense
(12,637,777)
Profit Before Taxation
18,502,057
Forecast Taxation
(4,995,556)
Profit After Taxation
13,506,502
Cash Flow Information
Cashflow From Operating Activities
(3,153,557)
Cashflow From Financing Activities
16,792
Cashflow From Investing Activities
(5,257,277)
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(8,394,042)
Cash/Bank Balances At The Beginning Of The Period
26,173,322
Cash/Bank Balances At The End Of The Period
17,779,280
for: AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC
OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI
COMPANY SECRETARY
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc is an insurance and asset management company. The Company is engaged in provision of life and general business risk management solutions and financial services to corporate and retail customers in Nigeria. Its segments include Non life Business, Life business, Insurance, Investment management, Property development and Health Maintenance. Its property casualty business includes the insurance of personal property and liability. It also covers a range of products and services designed for its individual and business clients. Its health insurance provides individual and group life insurance policies that encompass both savings and retirement products. Its life business covers a range of life insurance products, such as term life, whole life and investment linked life products for individuals and groups. Its insurance business provides insurance cover across life to property and casualty for individuals, commercial solutions for SMEs and corporate organizations.