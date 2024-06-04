The Nigerian Exchange Group

Presentation of Forecast To The Nigerian Exchange Group

Company: AXA Mansard Insurance Plc PERIOD: QUARTER 3 2024

Forecast Profit and Loss Accounts Information

N'000

Insurance revenue

88,430,179

Insurance service expense

(57,986,585)

Net expense from reinsurance contract held

(18,679,086)

Insurance service result

11,764,508

Net Investment and other income

20,085,228

Net fair value (loss) on financial assets

Other operating income

Impairment loss

Operating expense

(12,637,777)

Profit Before Taxation

18,502,057

Forecast Taxation

(4,995,556)

Profit After Taxation

13,506,502

Cash Flow Information

Cashflow From Operating Activities

(3,153,557)

Cashflow From Financing Activities

16,792

Cashflow From Investing Activities

(5,257,277)

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(8,394,042)

Cash/Bank Balances At The Beginning Of The Period

26,173,322

Cash/Bank Balances At The End Of The Period

17,779,280

for: AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI

COMPANY SECRETARY

