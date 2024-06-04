AXA Mansard Insurance Plc is an insurance and asset management company. The Company is engaged in provision of life and general business risk management solutions and financial services to corporate and retail customers in Nigeria. Its segments include Non life Business, Life business, Insurance, Investment management, Property development and Health Maintenance. Its property casualty business includes the insurance of personal property and liability. It also covers a range of products and services designed for its individual and business clients. Its health insurance provides individual and group life insurance policies that encompass both savings and retirement products. Its life business covers a range of life insurance products, such as term life, whole life and investment linked life products for individuals and groups. Its insurance business provides insurance cover across life to property and casualty for individuals, commercial solutions for SMEs and corporate organizations.