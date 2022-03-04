AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST
The Nigerian Stock Exchange
Presentation of Forecast To The Nigerian Stock Exchange
Company: AXA Mansard Insurance Plc PERIOD: QUARTER 2 2022
Forecast Profit and Loss Accounts Information
N'000
Gross premium written
40,155,833
Net premium income
28,515,638
Net claims expense
(12,901,295)
Underwriting profit
6,500,617
Investment and other income
2,265,077
Operating expense
(5,073,288)
Profit Before Taxation
3,441,430
Forecast Taxation
(959,943)
Profit After Taxation
2,481,488
Cash Flow Information
Cashflow From Operating Activities
(2,804,559)
Cashflow From Financing Activities
(2,130,000)
Cashflow From Investing Activities
(638,581)
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(5,573,140)
Cash/Bank Balances At The Beginning Of The Period
17,343,345
Cash/Bank Balances At The End Of The Period
11,770,205
OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI
COMPANY SECRETARY
Disclaimer
AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:25:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC
Sales 2021
45 180 M
109 M
109 M
Net income 2021
2 992 M
7,19 M
7,19 M
Net cash 2021
14 554 M
35,0 M
35,0 M
P/E ratio 2021
29,0x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
21 021 M
50,5 M
50,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,43x
EV / Sales 2021
0,14x
Nbr of Employees
294
Free-Float
92,8%
