  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
  News
  Summary
    MANSARD   NGGTASSURE05

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

(MANSARD)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-02
2.36 NGN    --.--%
08:26aAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
02/21AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
AQ
02/18AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Axa mansard - board resolution february 2022
PU
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

03/04/2022 | 08:26am EST
The Nigerian Stock Exchange

Presentation of Forecast To The Nigerian Stock Exchange

Company: AXA Mansard Insurance Plc PERIOD: QUARTER 2 2022

Forecast Profit and Loss Accounts Information

N'000

Gross premium written

40,155,833

Net premium income

28,515,638

Net claims expense

(12,901,295)

Underwriting profit

6,500,617

Investment and other income

2,265,077

Operating expense

(5,073,288)

Profit Before Taxation

3,441,430

Forecast Taxation

(959,943)

Profit After Taxation

2,481,488

Cash Flow Information

Cashflow From Operating Activities

(2,804,559)

Cashflow From Financing Activities

(2,130,000)

Cashflow From Investing Activities

(638,581)

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,573,140)

Cash/Bank Balances At The Beginning Of The Period

17,343,345

Cash/Bank Balances At The End Of The Period

11,770,205

OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 45 180 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 2 992 M 7,19 M 7,19 M
Net cash 2021 14 554 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 021 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kunle Ahmed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ngozi Ola-Israel Chief Financial Officer
Olusola Adeeyo Independent Chairman
Taiwo Aluko Chief Information Officer
Babajide Babalola Head-Compliance & Quality Assurance Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC1.72%51
AXA-10.29%61 147
METLIFE, INC.6.51%54 917
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.20%41 187
PRUDENTIAL PLC-12.63%40 623
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.74%39 745