Lagos, October 30, 2023
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc.
RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC
The Board of Directors of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (AXA Mansard or the Company) at its 96th Board meeting held on October 27, 2023, unanimously resolved as follows:
- That the Unaudited Financial Statements and Accounts of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2023 was approved.
- That an interim dividend proposal of 6k per share is approved subject to the final approval of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in line with the new prudential guidelines.
- That the Management of the Company is hereby authorised to submit the Unaudited Financial Statements and Accounts of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2023 to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
- That the Management of the Company is hereby authorised to publish a summary of the Unaudited Financial Statements and Accounts of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2023 in National Newspapers.
for: AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC
MRS. OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI
Company Secretary
