AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, June 30, 2022

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (AXA Mansard or the Company) hereby informs the Exchange, esteemed shareholders, and stakeholders that the Board of Directors of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 27th of June 2022 to consider the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Consequently, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares will commence from Friday, 1st July 2022 and will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements is released to NGX and by extension the general public.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility and Advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

for: AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

MRS OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI

Company Secretary