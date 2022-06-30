Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
  News
  Summary
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

(MANSARD)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
2.000 NGN    0.00%
2.000 NGN    0.00%
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/07AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
04/30AXA Mansard Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/30/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
Lagos, June 30, 2022

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (AXA Mansard or the Company) hereby informs the Exchange, esteemed shareholders, and stakeholders that the Board of Directors of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 27th of June 2022 to consider the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Consequently, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares will commence from Friday, 1st July 2022 and will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements is released to NGX and by extension the general public.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility and Advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

for: AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

MRS OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI

Company Secretary

AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
