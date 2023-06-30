Lagos, June 30, 2023

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023.

Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for Issuers, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (the Company) hereby informs NGX, esteemed shareholders and stakeholders that the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Friday, 28th of July 2023 to consider the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Consequently, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares will commence from July 1, 2023, and will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements is released to NGX and by extension the general public.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility and Advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Thank you for your usual cooperation.

Yours faithfully,

for: AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

MRS OMOWUNMI MABEL ADEWUSI

Company Secretary