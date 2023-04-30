Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANSARD   NGGTASSURE05

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

(MANSARD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
2.440 NGN   +1.67%
03:38pAxa Mansard Insurance : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/02Axa Mansard Insurance : Corporate action
PU
04/01Axa Mansard Insurance : Axa mansard - corporate action
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/30/2023 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Financial Statements

31 March 2023

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial statements for the year ended 31 March

2023 that:

  1. We have reviewed the financial statement;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement does not contain:
  1. Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
  2. Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;

(c ) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of, and for the period presented in the report.

  1. We:
  1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
  1. Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entries particularly during the year in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
  1. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
  1. Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  1. We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
  1. All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
  1. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls;
  1. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel

Mr. Adekunle Ahmed

FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

2

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 March 2023

(All amounts in thousands of Naira)

Group

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

Parent

Notes

31-Mar-23

31-Dec-22

1-Jan-22

31-Mar-23

31-Dec-22

1-Jan-22

Restated*

Restated*

Restated*

Restated*

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5

15,996,439

13,469,877

17,343,344

11,336,575

11,107,664

14,227,012

Investment securities:

- Fair value through profit or loss

6.1

9,500,158

8,700,392

8,942,514

7,455,415

7,394,124

6,593,983

- Fair value through OCI

6.2

35,349,869

34,764,986

29,818,546

33,776,214

33,932,595

27,924,118

Financial assets designated at fair value

6.3

2,688,469

2,505,441

4,374,805

2,688,469

2,505,441

4,374,805

Insurance contract assets

7

13,032,133

7,791,782

7,013,359

3,519,802

454,081

1,196,454

Reinsurance contract assets

8

18,046,911

11,800,941

11,025,344

17,867,790

11,625,002

10,725,042

Other receivables

9

3,845,573

3,507,639

3,929,886

3,192,192

2,945,247

2,981,536

Loans and receivables

10

5,996,728

3,773,985

1,655,345

4,605,114

4,229,583

2,666,719

Investment properties

11

14,005,567

14,009,209

14,560,934

-

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

12

-

-

-

1,652,000

1,652,000

1,652,000

Intangible assets

13

438,711

445,595

400,647

380,872

391,201

354,896

Property and equipment

18

3,169,405

3,099,565

2,802,458

2,776,360

2,717,465

2,404,365

Right of use

14

942,571

783,504

797,757

838,567

672,176

654,074

Statutory deposit

15

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

TOTAL ASSETS

123,512,535

105,152,916

103,164,939

90,589,370

80,126,579

76,255,004

LIABILITIES

Insurance contract liabilities

16

69,019,153

55,100,255

46,718,805

49,606,120

41,436,385

35,126,944

Reinsurance contract liabilities

17

3,791,151

1,693,854

564,587

3,790,610

1,693,717

562,947

Investment contract liabilities:

- At amortised cost

17.5

3,725,731

4,211,201

6,868,168

3,725,731

4,211,201

6,868,168

- Liabilities designated at fair value

17.7

2,688,469

2,505,441

4,374,805

2,688,469

2,505,441

4,374,805

Other liabilities

19

6,404,243

3,604,878

4,513,365

4,054,158

2,740,545

3,141,531

Current income tax liabilities

20

1,416,266

1,129,928

1,962,020

892,003

674,216

645,958

Borrowings

21

2,230,280

2,180,878

2,454,143

-

-

-

Deferred tax liability

22

839,049

855,631

932,573

-

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

90,114,342

71,282,066

68,388,466

64,757,091

53,261,505

50,720,353

(0)

(1)

0

1

(2)

(0)

EQUITY

-

Share capital

23

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

Share premium

24.1

78,255

78,255

78,255

78,255

78,255

78,255

Contingency reserve

24.2

5,192,461

5,118,869

4,816,716

5,192,461

5,118,869

4,816,716

Treasury shares

24.3

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

Fair value reserves

24.4

(3,983,437)

(1,753,434)

(391,274)

(3,935,922)

(1,601,768)

(441,570)

Insurance finance reserve

24.6

245,083

112,982

57,180

192,966

110,340

45,743

Retained earnings

24.7

10,084,298

8,318,704

8,006,181

6,415,996

5,270,853

3,146,981

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

29,505,185

29,763,899

30,455,582

25,832,280

26,865,073

25,534,651

Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent

29,505,185

29,763,899

30,455,582

25,832,280

26,865,073

25,534,651

Non-controlling interest in equity

25

3,893,007

4,106,949

4,320,891

-

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

33,398,192

33,870,848

34,776,473

25,832,279

26,865,073

25,534,651

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

123,512,535

105,152,916

103,164,939

90,589,370

80,126,579

76,255,004

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 28, 2023

Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel

Mr. Adekunle Ahmed

Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi

FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019

FRC/2012/ICAN/00000000497

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

ED Technical & Client Services

3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period ended 31 March 2023

Notes

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

31-Mar-23

31-Mar-22

Continuing operations

Restated*

Restated*

Insurance revenue

27

19,433,328

17,258,610

12,073,146

11,309,121

Insurance service Expenses

28

(10,149,438)

(11,031,958)

(3,456,244)

(5,151,201)

Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held

29

(5,490,467)

(4,305,285)

(5,462,078)

(4,217,863)

Insurance service result

3,793,423

1,921,367

3,154,824

1,940,057

Interest Income calculated using effective interest rate method

31

1,376,888

1,483,692

957,280

892,641

Net gain or loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

32

80,198

(191,395)

84,200

129,554

Net credit impairment losses

9.1

(40,675)

(36,251)

(39,860)

(36,156)

Profit on investment contracts

33

177,962

40,126

177,961

40,126

Net Investment income

1,594,373

1,296,172

1,179,581

1,026,165

Other income

34

17,861

4,037

5,966

4,589

Finance income/(expense) from insurance contract issued

42

(223,336)

(118,322)

(180,193)

(98,123)

Finance income/(expense) from reinsurance contract held

43

133,341

28,404

132,561

44,485

Expenses for marketing and administration

35

(507,247)

(307,968)

(560,897)

(380,155)

Employee beneﬁt expense

36

(1,635,341)

(1,136,674)

(1,052,571)

(565,508)

Other operating expenses

37

(1,176,071)

(1,076,727)

(1,090,807)

(953,367)

Results of operating activities

1,997,003

610,289

1,588,464

1,018,143

Finance cost

38

(91,705)

(62,272)

(62,134)

(31,764)

Proﬁt before tax

1,905,298

548,017

1,526,330

986,379

Income tax expense

39

(320,729)

(84,170)

(267,734)

(30,257)

Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)

-

-

Proﬁt for the year

1,584,569

463,847

1,258,596

956,122

Proﬁt attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,798,511

470,425

1,258,596

956,122

Non-controlling interest

25

(213,942)

(6,578)

-

-

1,584,569

463,847

1,258,596

956,122

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:

Changes in FVTOCI ﬁnancial assets (net of taxes)

24.4

(2,230,003)

1,216,254

(2,334,154)

2,032,451

Impairment reversal/charges on FVTOCI

24.7

(40,675)

(36,251)

(39,860)

(36,156)

Net finance expense from insurance contracts issued (OCI)

40

257,486

(126,336)

207,203

(137,874)

Net finance expense from reinsurance contracts held (OCI)

41

(125,384)

84,595

(124,578)

84,646

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss account

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the year

(2,057,226)

1,210,764

(2,211,669)

2,015,379

Total comprehensive income for the year

(472,657)

1,674,611

(953,073)

2,971,501

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(258,715)

1,681,189

(953,073)

2,971,501

Non-controlling interests

25

(213,942)

(6,578)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

(472,657)

1,674,611

(953,073)

2,971,501

Earnings per share:

Basic (kobo)

44

20

5

14

11

Diluted (kobo)

44

20

5

14

11

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (All amounts in thousands of Naira unless otherwise stated)

for the period ended 31 March 2023

Capital and

Share

Share

Contingency

other statutory

Share scheme

Treasury

Fair value

Retained

Insurance finance

Total

Non Controlling

Total

Capital

premium

reserve

reserves

reserves

shares

reserves

earnings

reserve

interest

equity

Balance at 1 January 2023

18,000,000

78,255

5,118,869

-

-

(111,476)

(998,976)

6,907,660

-

28,994,331

4,106,949

33,101,279

IFRS 9 transition adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(754,458)

754,458

-

-

-

IFRS 17 transition adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

656,586

112,982

769,567

-

769,567

Restated Balance as at 1 January 2023

18,000,000

78,255

5,118,869

-

-

(111,476)

(1,753,434)

8,318,704

112,982

29,763,898

4,106,949

33,870,849

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,798,511

1,798,511

(213,942)

1,584,569

Transfer to contingency reserves

-

-

73,592

-

-

-

-

(73,592)

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

132,101

132,101

132,101

Impairment reversal/charges on FVTOCI

40,675

40,675

40,675

Changes in fair value of available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,230,003)

(2,230,003)

-

(2,230,003)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

73,592

-

-

-

(2,230,003)

1,765,594

132,101

(258,715)

(213,942)

(472,657)

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impact of vesting of shares in the equity settled share based

payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Bonus issue expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Recapitalization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Additional subsidiary investment with NCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners of equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March, 2023

18,000,000

78,255

5,192,461

-

-

(111,476)

(3,983,437)

10,084,298

245,083

29,505,182

3,893,007

33,398,192

(All amounts in thousands of Naira unless otherwise stated)

Capital and

Share

Share

Contingency

other statutory

Share scheme

Treasury

Fair value

Retained

Total

Non Controlling

Total

Capital

premium

reserve

reserves

reserves

shares

reserves

earnings

interest

equity

Balance at 1 January 2022

18,000,000

78,255

4,816,716

-

-

(111,476)

(62,329)

7,351,131

30,072,297

4,320,891

34,393,189

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

392,858

392,858

(6,578)

386,280

Transfer to contingency reserves

-

-

56,104

-

-

-

-

(56,104)

-

-

-

Transfer to statutory reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

Changes in fair value of available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,074,511

1,074,511

-

1,074,511

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

56,104

-

-

-

1,074,511

336,754

1,467,369

(6,578)

1,460,791

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impact of vesting of shares in the equity settled share based

payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Recapitalization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Additional subsidiary investment with NCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners of equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Changes in ownership interest

-

-

Acquisition of subsidiary with NCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Disposal of subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total changes in ownership interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March, 2022

18,000,000

78,255

4,872,820

-

-

(111,476)

1,012,182

7,687,885

31,539,666

4,314,313

35,853,980

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 19:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC
03:38pAxa Mansard Insurance : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/02Axa Mansard Insurance : Corporate action
PU
04/01Axa Mansard Insurance : Axa mansard - corporate action
PU
03/31Axa Mansard Insurance : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/31Axa Mansard Insurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31Axa Mansard Insurance : Notice of closed period
PU
02/17Axa Mansard Insurance : Axa mansard - board resolution - february 2023
PU
01/31AXA Mansard Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
01/31Axa Mansard Insurance : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/05Axa Mansard Insurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55 655 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2022 2 649 M 5,75 M 5,75 M
Net cash 2022 10 437 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,90x
Yield 2022 18,0%
Capitalization 21 110 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kunle Ahmed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ngozi Ola-Israel Chief Financial Officer
Olusola Adeeyo Independent Chairman
Taiwo Aluko Chief Information Officer
Babajide Babalola Head-Compliance & Quality Assurance Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC22.00%46
AXA13.49%77 165
METLIFE, INC.-16.66%47 492
AFLAC INCORPORATED-2.91%42 326
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.45%41 740
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.36%36 495
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer