AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
04/30/2023 | 03:38pm EDT
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Financial Statements
31 March 2023
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial statements for the year ended 31 March
2023 that:
We have reviewed the financial statement;
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement does not contain:
Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
(c ) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of, and for the period presented in the report.
We:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entries particularly during the year in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls;
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel
Mr. Adekunle Ahmed
FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at 31 March 2023
(All amounts in thousands of Naira)
Group
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
Parent
Notes
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
1-Jan-22
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
1-Jan-22
Restated*
Restated*
Restated*
Restated*
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
5
15,996,439
13,469,877
17,343,344
11,336,575
11,107,664
14,227,012
Investment securities:
- Fair value through profit or loss
6.1
9,500,158
8,700,392
8,942,514
7,455,415
7,394,124
6,593,983
- Fair value through OCI
6.2
35,349,869
34,764,986
29,818,546
33,776,214
33,932,595
27,924,118
Financial assets designated at fair value
6.3
2,688,469
2,505,441
4,374,805
2,688,469
2,505,441
4,374,805
Insurance contract assets
7
13,032,133
7,791,782
7,013,359
3,519,802
454,081
1,196,454
Reinsurance contract assets
8
18,046,911
11,800,941
11,025,344
17,867,790
11,625,002
10,725,042
Other receivables
9
3,845,573
3,507,639
3,929,886
3,192,192
2,945,247
2,981,536
Loans and receivables
10
5,996,728
3,773,985
1,655,345
4,605,114
4,229,583
2,666,719
Investment properties
11
14,005,567
14,009,209
14,560,934
-
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
12
-
-
-
1,652,000
1,652,000
1,652,000
Intangible assets
13
438,711
445,595
400,647
380,872
391,201
354,896
Property and equipment
18
3,169,405
3,099,565
2,802,458
2,776,360
2,717,465
2,404,365
Right of use
14
942,571
783,504
797,757
838,567
672,176
654,074
Statutory deposit
15
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
TOTAL ASSETS
123,512,535
105,152,916
103,164,939
90,589,370
80,126,579
76,255,004
LIABILITIES
Insurance contract liabilities
16
69,019,153
55,100,255
46,718,805
49,606,120
41,436,385
35,126,944
Reinsurance contract liabilities
17
3,791,151
1,693,854
564,587
3,790,610
1,693,717
562,947
Investment contract liabilities:
- At amortised cost
17.5
3,725,731
4,211,201
6,868,168
3,725,731
4,211,201
6,868,168
- Liabilities designated at fair value
17.7
2,688,469
2,505,441
4,374,805
2,688,469
2,505,441
4,374,805
Other liabilities
19
6,404,243
3,604,878
4,513,365
4,054,158
2,740,545
3,141,531
Current income tax liabilities
20
1,416,266
1,129,928
1,962,020
892,003
674,216
645,958
Borrowings
21
2,230,280
2,180,878
2,454,143
-
-
-
Deferred tax liability
22
839,049
855,631
932,573
-
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
90,114,342
71,282,066
68,388,466
64,757,091
53,261,505
50,720,353
(0)
(1)
0
1
(2)
(0)
EQUITY
-
Share capital
23
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
Share premium
24.1
78,255
78,255
78,255
78,255
78,255
78,255
Contingency reserve
24.2
5,192,461
5,118,869
4,816,716
5,192,461
5,118,869
4,816,716
Treasury shares
24.3
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
Fair value reserves
24.4
(3,983,437)
(1,753,434)
(391,274)
(3,935,922)
(1,601,768)
(441,570)
Insurance finance reserve
24.6
245,083
112,982
57,180
192,966
110,340
45,743
Retained earnings
24.7
10,084,298
8,318,704
8,006,181
6,415,996
5,270,853
3,146,981
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
29,505,185
29,763,899
30,455,582
25,832,280
26,865,073
25,534,651
Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent
29,505,185
29,763,899
30,455,582
25,832,280
26,865,073
25,534,651
Non-controlling interest in equity
25
3,893,007
4,106,949
4,320,891
-
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
33,398,192
33,870,848
34,776,473
25,832,279
26,865,073
25,534,651
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
123,512,535
105,152,916
103,164,939
90,589,370
80,126,579
76,255,004
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 28, 2023
Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel
Mr. Adekunle Ahmed
Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi
FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019
FRC/2012/ICAN/00000000497
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
ED Technical & Client Services
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period ended 31 March 2023
Notes
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
Continuing operations
Restated*
Restated*
Insurance revenue
27
19,433,328
17,258,610
12,073,146
11,309,121
Insurance service Expenses
28
(10,149,438)
(11,031,958)
(3,456,244)
(5,151,201)
Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held
29
(5,490,467)
(4,305,285)
(5,462,078)
(4,217,863)
Insurance service result
3,793,423
1,921,367
3,154,824
1,940,057
Interest Income calculated using effective interest rate method
31
1,376,888
1,483,692
957,280
892,641
Net gain or loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
32
80,198
(191,395)
84,200
129,554
Net credit impairment losses
9.1
(40,675)
(36,251)
(39,860)
(36,156)
Profit on investment contracts
33
177,962
40,126
177,961
40,126
Net Investment income
1,594,373
1,296,172
1,179,581
1,026,165
Other income
34
17,861
4,037
5,966
4,589
Finance income/(expense) from insurance contract issued
42
(223,336)
(118,322)
(180,193)
(98,123)
Finance income/(expense) from reinsurance contract held
43
133,341
28,404
132,561
44,485
Expenses for marketing and administration
35
(507,247)
(307,968)
(560,897)
(380,155)
Employee beneﬁt expense
36
(1,635,341)
(1,136,674)
(1,052,571)
(565,508)
Other operating expenses
37
(1,176,071)
(1,076,727)
(1,090,807)
(953,367)
Results of operating activities
1,997,003
610,289
1,588,464
1,018,143
Finance cost
38
(91,705)
(62,272)
(62,134)
(31,764)
Proﬁt before tax
1,905,298
548,017
1,526,330
986,379
Income tax expense
39
(320,729)
(84,170)
(267,734)
(30,257)
Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)
-
-
Proﬁt for the year
1,584,569
463,847
1,258,596
956,122
Proﬁt attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,798,511
470,425
1,258,596
956,122
Non-controlling interest
25
(213,942)
(6,578)
-
-
1,584,569
463,847
1,258,596
956,122
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:
Changes in FVTOCI ﬁnancial assets (net of taxes)
24.4
(2,230,003)
1,216,254
(2,334,154)
2,032,451
Impairment reversal/charges on FVTOCI
24.7
(40,675)
(36,251)
(39,860)
(36,156)
Net finance expense from insurance contracts issued (OCI)
40
257,486
(126,336)
207,203
(137,874)
Net finance expense from reinsurance contracts held (OCI)
41
(125,384)
84,595
(124,578)
84,646
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss account
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the year
(2,057,226)
1,210,764
(2,211,669)
2,015,379
Total comprehensive income for the year
(472,657)
1,674,611
(953,073)
2,971,501
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(258,715)
1,681,189
(953,073)
2,971,501
Non-controlling interests
25
(213,942)
(6,578)
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
(472,657)
1,674,611
(953,073)
2,971,501
Earnings per share:
Basic (kobo)
44
20
5
14
11
Diluted (kobo)
44
20
5
14
11
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (All amounts in thousands of Naira unless otherwise stated)
for the period ended 31 March 2023
Capital and
Share
Share
Contingency
other statutory
Share scheme
Treasury
Fair value
Retained
Insurance finance
Total
Non Controlling
Total
Capital
premium
reserve
reserves
reserves
shares
reserves
earnings
reserve
interest
equity
Balance at 1 January 2023
18,000,000
78,255
5,118,869
-
-
(111,476)
(998,976)
6,907,660
-
28,994,331
4,106,949
33,101,279
IFRS 9 transition adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(754,458)
754,458
-
-
-
IFRS 17 transition adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
656,586
112,982
769,567
-
769,567
Restated Balance as at 1 January 2023
18,000,000
78,255
5,118,869
-
-
(111,476)
(1,753,434)
8,318,704
112,982
29,763,898
4,106,949
33,870,849
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,798,511
1,798,511
(213,942)
1,584,569
Transfer to contingency reserves
-
-
73,592
-
-
-
-
(73,592)
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
132,101
132,101
132,101
Impairment reversal/charges on FVTOCI
40,675
40,675
40,675
Changes in fair value of available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,230,003)
(2,230,003)
-
(2,230,003)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
73,592
-
-
-
(2,230,003)
1,765,594
132,101
(258,715)
(213,942)
(472,657)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of vesting of shares in the equity settled share based
payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bonus issue expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Recapitalization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Additional subsidiary investment with NCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners of equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March, 2023
18,000,000
78,255
5,192,461
-
-
(111,476)
(3,983,437)
10,084,298
245,083
29,505,182
3,893,007
33,398,192
(All amounts in thousands of Naira unless otherwise stated)
Capital and
Share
Share
Contingency
other statutory
Share scheme
Treasury
Fair value
Retained
Total
Non Controlling
Total
Capital
premium
reserve
reserves
reserves
shares
reserves
earnings
interest
equity
Balance at 1 January 2022
18,000,000
78,255
4,816,716
-
-
(111,476)
(62,329)
7,351,131
30,072,297
4,320,891
34,393,189
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
392,858
392,858
(6,578)
386,280
Transfer to contingency reserves
-
-
56,104
-
-
-
-
(56,104)
-
-
-
Transfer to statutory reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
Changes in fair value of available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,074,511
1,074,511
-
1,074,511
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
56,104
-
-
-
1,074,511
336,754
1,467,369
(6,578)
1,460,791
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of vesting of shares in the equity settled share based
payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Recapitalization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Additional subsidiary investment with NCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners of equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in ownership interest
-
-
Acquisition of subsidiary with NCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Disposal of subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total changes in ownership interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March, 2022
18,000,000
78,255
4,872,820
-
-
(111,476)
1,012,182
7,687,885
31,539,666
4,314,313
35,853,980
