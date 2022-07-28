Log in
    MANSARD   NGGTASSURE05

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

(MANSARD)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
1.900 NGN   -1.55%
12:47pAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/15AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Axa mansard - agm resolutions
PU
06/30AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/28/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Financial Statements

30 June, 2022

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial statements for the year ended 30 June

2022 that:

  1. We have reviewed the financial statement;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement does not contain:
  1. Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
  2. Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;

(c ) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of, and for the period presented in the report.

  1. We:
  1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
  1. Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entries particularly during the year in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
  1. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
  1. Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  1. We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
  1. All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
  1. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls;
  1. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel

Mr. Adekunle Ahmed

FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

2

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2022

Company Name

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

Board Listed

Main Board

Year End

December

Reporting Period

Half Year Ended 30 June 2022

Share Price at the end of reporting period

N2.00 (2021: N0.90)

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

Description

Unit

Percentage

Unit

Percentage

Issued Share Capital

9,000,000,000

100%

36,000,000,000

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

ASSUR AFRICA HOLDING

6,883,328,987

76.48%

27,533,315,588

76.48%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

6,883,328,987

76.48%

27,533,315,588

76.48%

Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interest

Mr. Olusola Adeeyo

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. Kunle Ahmed

26,656,627

0.30%

106,626,510

0.30%

Mr. Hassan El-Shabrawishi

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. John Dickson

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi

26,955,815

0.30%

107,823,262

0.30%

Ms Abiola Bada*

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Ms Latifa Said*

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr Thomas Hude*

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. Babatope Adeniyi

6,144,052

0.07%

24,576,208

0.07%

Total Directors' Shareholdings

59,756,494

0.67%

239,025,980

0.67%

Other Shareholdings

MANSARD STAFF INVESTMENT SCHEME -

54,504,461

0.61%

222,952,911

0.62

MANSARD INVESTMENTS LIMITED

428,571

0.00%

1,714,285

0.00

Total Other Shareholdings

54,933,032

0.61%

224,667,196

0.62

Free Float in Units and Percentage

2,001,981,487

22.24%

8,002,991,236

22.22%

Free Float in Value (N)

4,003,962,974.00

7,202,692,112.40

Declaration:

  1. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc with a free float percentage of 22.24% as at 30 June 2022, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

3

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 June 2022

(All amounts in thousands of Naira)

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

Notes

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5

17,520,168

17,343,344

15,143,522

14,227,012

Investment securities:

- Fair value through profit or loss

6.1

3,688,498

3,653,526

3,688,498

3,653,526

- Available-for-sale assets

6.2

35,356,734

35,107,536

31,398,719

30,864,575

Financial assets designated at fair value

6.3

4,454,522

4,374,805

4,454,522

4,374,805

Trade receivables

7

15,972,474

7,013,359

6,576,851

1,196,453

Reinsurance assets

8

15,303,757

11,172,348

15,137,109

10,870,972

Deferred acquisition cost

9

1,184,546

752,954

667,452

620,749

Other receivables

10

6,609,352

3,929,886

4,638,072

2,981,536

Loans and receivables

11

619,431

1,655,085

1,662,403

2,666,458

Investment properties

12

14,227,874

14,560,934

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

13

-

-

1,652,000

1,652,000

Intangible assets

14

457,036

400,647

405,806

354,896

Property and equipment

15

3,026,856

2,802,458

2,649,223

2,404,365

Right of use

15c

855,440

797,757

727,935

654,074

Statutory deposit

16

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

TOTAL ASSETS

119,776,688

104,064,639

89,302,112

77,021,421

LIABILITIES

Insurance liabilities

17

51,323,446

36,928,441

34,375,792

25,594,713

Investment contract liabilities:

- At amortised cost

18.1

5,699,788

6,868,168

5,699,788

6,868,168

- Liabilities designated at fair value

18.1

4,454,522

4,374,805

4,454,522

4,374,805

Trade payables

19

12,679,554

11,638,229

12,509,519

11,286,130

Other liabilities

20

5,566,418

4,513,072

2,568,334

3,141,233

Current income tax liabilities

21

1,203,916

1,962,020

640,554

645,958

Borrowings

22

2,318,199

2,454,143

-

-

Deferred tax liability

23

916,203

932,573

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

84,162,046

69,671,451

60,248,509

51,911,007

EQUITY

Share capital

24.1

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

Share premium

24.2

78,255

78,255

78,255

78,255

Contingency reserve

24.3

4,988,670

4,816,716

4,988,670

4,816,716

Treasury shares

24.5

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

Fair value reserves

24.6

287,772

(62,329)

473,529

(8,764)

Retained earnings

24.7

8,017,784

7,351,131

5,624,625

2,335,683

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

31,261,005

30,072,297

29,053,603

25,110,414

Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent

31,261,005

30,072,297

29,053,603

25,110,414

Non-controlling interest in equity

25

4,353,637

4,320,891

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

35,614,642

34,393,188

29,053,603

25,110,414

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

119,776,688

104,064,639

89,302,112

77,021,421

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on July 27th, 2022

Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel

Mr. Adekunle Ahmed

Mr. Olusola Adeeyo

FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001919

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period ended 30 June 2022

Notes

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

Continuing operations

Gross written premium

27

44,968,640

37,181,327

28,075,438

23,129,037

Gross premium income

27

34,716,786

25,923,307

22,510,413

15,787,980

Re-insurance expenses

27

(11,970,725)

(8,499,062)

(11,845,745)

(8,406,616)

Net premium income

27

22,746,061

17,424,245

10,664,668

7,381,364

Fee and commission on insurance contracts

28

1,429,173

1,082,754

1,429,173

1,082,754

Net underwriting income

24,175,234

18,506,999

12,093,841

8,464,118

Claims:

Claims expenses (gross)

29

(17,285,605)

(12,300,871)

(5,973,392)

(4,891,819)

Claims expenses recovered from reinsurers

29

1,248,557

1,434,412

1,264,510

1,349,300

Underwriting expenses

30

(2,706,982)

(2,154,715)

(2,369,903)

(1,855,523)

Changes in individual life reserves

17.3

(1,539,947)

181,313

(1,539,947)

181,313

Changes in annuity reserves

17.4

(6,855)

900,790

(6,855)

900,790

Net underwriting expenses

(20,290,832)

(11,939,071)

(8,625,587)

(4,315,939)

Total underwriting profit

3,884,402

6,567,928

3,468,254

4,148,179

Investment income

31

2,937,625

2,413,599

4,254,954

3,846,089

Net gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial instruments

32

(709,662)

(1,456,666)

(364,401)

(1,486,261)

Profit on investment contracts

33

146,896

284,158

146,896

284,158

Other income

34

46,135

3,851

7,124

9,756

Total investment income

2,420,994

1,244,942

4,044,573

2,653,742

Expenses for marketing and administration

35

(785,868)

(880,199)

(866,512)

(816,218)

Employee beneﬁt expense

36

(2,141,268)

(1,597,990)

(1,734,019)

(1,263,056)

Other operating expenses

37

(1,947,006)

(1,907,036)

(1,150,170)

(1,270,674)

(Impairment)/writeback of premium receivables

7.1

-

(26,030)

-

-

Results of operating activities

1,431,254

3,401,615

3,762,126

3,451,973

Finance cost

38

(130,798)

(239,025)

(63,809)

(47,411)

Proﬁt before tax

1,300,456

3,162,590

3,698,317

3,404,562

Income tax expense

39

(429,103)

(872,675)

(237,421)

(89,677)

Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)

-

-

Proﬁt for the year

871,353

2,289,915

3,460,896

3,314,885

Proﬁt attributable to:

Owners of the parent

838,607

2,148,917

3,460,896

3,314,885

Non-controlling interest

25

32,746

140,998

-

-

871,353

2,289,915

3,460,896

3,314,885

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:

Changes in available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets (net of taxes)

24.6

350,101

(633,031)

482,293

(632,583)

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss account

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the year

350,101

(633,031)

482,293

(632,583)

Total comprehensive income for the year

1,221,454

1,656,884

3,943,189

2,682,302

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,188,708

1,515,886

3,943,189

2,682,302

Non-controlling interests

25

32,746

140,998

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

1,221,454

1,656,884

3,943,189

2,682,302

Earnings per share:

Basic (kobo)

40

9

6

38

9

Diluted (kobo)

40

9

6

38

9

5

Disclaimer

AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 16:46:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
