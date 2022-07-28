AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Financial Statements
30 June, 2022
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial statements for the year ended 30 June
2022 that:
We have reviewed the financial statement;
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement does not contain:
Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
(c ) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of, and for the period presented in the report.
We:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entries particularly during the year in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls;
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel
Mr. Adekunle Ahmed
FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
2
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2022
Company Name
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
Board Listed
Main Board
Year End
December
Reporting Period
Half Year Ended 30 June 2022
Share Price at the end of reporting period
N2.00 (2021: N0.90)
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Description
Unit
Percentage
Unit
Percentage
Issued Share Capital
9,000,000,000
100%
36,000,000,000
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
ASSUR AFRICA HOLDING
6,883,328,987
76.48%
27,533,315,588
76.48%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
6,883,328,987
76.48%
27,533,315,588
76.48%
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interest
Mr. Olusola Adeeyo
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. Kunle Ahmed
26,656,627
0.30%
106,626,510
0.30%
Mr. Hassan El-Shabrawishi
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. John Dickson
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi
26,955,815
0.30%
107,823,262
0.30%
Ms Abiola Bada*
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Ms Latifa Said*
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr Thomas Hude*
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. Babatope Adeniyi
6,144,052
0.07%
24,576,208
0.07%
Total Directors' Shareholdings
59,756,494
0.67%
239,025,980
0.67%
Other Shareholdings
MANSARD STAFF INVESTMENT SCHEME -
54,504,461
0.61%
222,952,911
0.62
MANSARD INVESTMENTS LIMITED
428,571
0.00%
1,714,285
0.00
Total Other Shareholdings
54,933,032
0.61%
224,667,196
0.62
Free Float in Units and Percentage
2,001,981,487
22.24%
8,002,991,236
22.22%
Free Float in Value (N)
4,003,962,974.00
7,202,692,112.40
Declaration:
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc with a free float percentage of 22.24% as at 30 June 2022, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
3
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at 30 June 2022
(All amounts in thousands of Naira)
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
Notes
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
5
17,520,168
17,343,344
15,143,522
14,227,012
Investment securities:
- Fair value through profit or loss
6.1
3,688,498
3,653,526
3,688,498
3,653,526
- Available-for-sale assets
6.2
35,356,734
35,107,536
31,398,719
30,864,575
Financial assets designated at fair value
6.3
4,454,522
4,374,805
4,454,522
4,374,805
Trade receivables
7
15,972,474
7,013,359
6,576,851
1,196,453
Reinsurance assets
8
15,303,757
11,172,348
15,137,109
10,870,972
Deferred acquisition cost
9
1,184,546
752,954
667,452
620,749
Other receivables
10
6,609,352
3,929,886
4,638,072
2,981,536
Loans and receivables
11
619,431
1,655,085
1,662,403
2,666,458
Investment properties
12
14,227,874
14,560,934
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
13
-
-
1,652,000
1,652,000
Intangible assets
14
457,036
400,647
405,806
354,896
Property and equipment
15
3,026,856
2,802,458
2,649,223
2,404,365
Right of use
15c
855,440
797,757
727,935
654,074
Statutory deposit
16
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
TOTAL ASSETS
119,776,688
104,064,639
89,302,112
77,021,421
LIABILITIES
Insurance liabilities
17
51,323,446
36,928,441
34,375,792
25,594,713
Investment contract liabilities:
- At amortised cost
18.1
5,699,788
6,868,168
5,699,788
6,868,168
- Liabilities designated at fair value
18.1
4,454,522
4,374,805
4,454,522
4,374,805
Trade payables
19
12,679,554
11,638,229
12,509,519
11,286,130
Other liabilities
20
5,566,418
4,513,072
2,568,334
3,141,233
Current income tax liabilities
21
1,203,916
1,962,020
640,554
645,958
Borrowings
22
2,318,199
2,454,143
-
-
Deferred tax liability
23
916,203
932,573
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
84,162,046
69,671,451
60,248,509
51,911,007
EQUITY
Share capital
24.1
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
Share premium
24.2
78,255
78,255
78,255
78,255
Contingency reserve
24.3
4,988,670
4,816,716
4,988,670
4,816,716
Treasury shares
24.5
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
Fair value reserves
24.6
287,772
(62,329)
473,529
(8,764)
Retained earnings
24.7
8,017,784
7,351,131
5,624,625
2,335,683
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
31,261,005
30,072,297
29,053,603
25,110,414
Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent
31,261,005
30,072,297
29,053,603
25,110,414
Non-controlling interest in equity
25
4,353,637
4,320,891
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
35,614,642
34,393,188
29,053,603
25,110,414
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
119,776,688
104,064,639
89,302,112
77,021,421
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on July 27th, 2022
Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel
Mr. Adekunle Ahmed
Mr. Olusola Adeeyo
FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001919
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman
4
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period ended 30 June 2022
Notes
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Continuing operations
Gross written premium
27
44,968,640
37,181,327
28,075,438
23,129,037
Gross premium income
27
34,716,786
25,923,307
22,510,413
15,787,980
Re-insurance expenses
27
(11,970,725)
(8,499,062)
(11,845,745)
(8,406,616)
Net premium income
27
22,746,061
17,424,245
10,664,668
7,381,364
Fee and commission on insurance contracts
28
1,429,173
1,082,754
1,429,173
1,082,754
Net underwriting income
24,175,234
18,506,999
12,093,841
8,464,118
Claims:
Claims expenses (gross)
29
(17,285,605)
(12,300,871)
(5,973,392)
(4,891,819)
Claims expenses recovered from reinsurers
29
1,248,557
1,434,412
1,264,510
1,349,300
Underwriting expenses
30
(2,706,982)
(2,154,715)
(2,369,903)
(1,855,523)
Changes in individual life reserves
17.3
(1,539,947)
181,313
(1,539,947)
181,313
Changes in annuity reserves
17.4
(6,855)
900,790
(6,855)
900,790
Net underwriting expenses
(20,290,832)
(11,939,071)
(8,625,587)
(4,315,939)
Total underwriting profit
3,884,402
6,567,928
3,468,254
4,148,179
Investment income
31
2,937,625
2,413,599
4,254,954
3,846,089
Net gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial instruments
32
(709,662)
(1,456,666)
(364,401)
(1,486,261)
Profit on investment contracts
33
146,896
284,158
146,896
284,158
Other income
34
46,135
3,851
7,124
9,756
Total investment income
2,420,994
1,244,942
4,044,573
2,653,742
Expenses for marketing and administration
35
(785,868)
(880,199)
(866,512)
(816,218)
Employee beneﬁt expense
36
(2,141,268)
(1,597,990)
(1,734,019)
(1,263,056)
Other operating expenses
37
(1,947,006)
(1,907,036)
(1,150,170)
(1,270,674)
(Impairment)/writeback of premium receivables
7.1
-
(26,030)
-
-
Results of operating activities
1,431,254
3,401,615
3,762,126
3,451,973
Finance cost
38
(130,798)
(239,025)
(63,809)
(47,411)
Proﬁt before tax
1,300,456
3,162,590
3,698,317
3,404,562
Income tax expense
39
(429,103)
(872,675)
(237,421)
(89,677)
Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)
-
-
Proﬁt for the year
871,353
2,289,915
3,460,896
3,314,885
Proﬁt attributable to:
Owners of the parent
838,607
2,148,917
3,460,896
3,314,885
Non-controlling interest
25
32,746
140,998
-
-
871,353
2,289,915
3,460,896
3,314,885
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:
Changes in available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets (net of taxes)
24.6
350,101
(633,031)
482,293
(632,583)
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss account
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the year
350,101
(633,031)
482,293
(632,583)
Total comprehensive income for the year
1,221,454
1,656,884
3,943,189
2,682,302
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,188,708
1,515,886
3,943,189
2,682,302
Non-controlling interests
25
32,746
140,998
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
1,221,454
1,656,884
3,943,189
2,682,302
Earnings per share:
Basic (kobo)
40
9
6
38
9
Diluted (kobo)
40
9
6
38
9
5
