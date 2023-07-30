AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Financial Statements

30 June 2023

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial statements for the year ended 30 June

2023 that:

  1. We have reviewed the financial statement;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement does not contain:
  1. Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
  2. Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;

(c ) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of, and for the period presented in the report.

(d) We:

  1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
  2. Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entries particularly during the year in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
  3. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
  4. Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;

(e) We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:

  1. All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the
    Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
  1. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls;
  1. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel

Mr. Adekunle Ahmed

FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Company Name

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc

Board Listed

Main Board

Year End

December

Reporting Period

Half Year Ended 30 June 2023

Share Price at the end of reporting period

N3.95 (2022: N2.00)

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

Description

Unit

Percentage

Unit

Percentage

Issued Share Capital

9,000,000,000

100%

9,000,000,000

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

ASSUR AFRICA HOLDING

6,883,328,987

76%

6,883,328,987

76%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

6,883,328,987

76.48%

6,883,328,987

76.48%

Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interest

Mr. Olusola Adeeyo

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. Kunle Ahmed

26,656,627

0.30%

26,656,627

0.30%

Mr. Hassan El-Shabrawishi

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. John Dickson

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi

26,955,815

0.30%

26,955,815

0.30%

Ms Abiola Bada

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Ms Latifa Said

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr Thomas Hude

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Mr. Babatope Adeniyi

6,144,052

0.07%

6,144,052

0.07%

Total Directors' Shareholdings

59,756,494

0.0067

59,756,494

0.0067

Other Shareholdings

MANSARD STAFF INVESTMENT SCHEME

54,504,461

0.61%

54,504,461

0.61%

MANSARD INVESTMENTS LIMITED

428,571

0.00%

428,571

0.00%

Total Other Shareholdings

54,933,032

0.01

54,933,032

0.01

Free Float in Units and Percentage

2,001,981,487

22.24%

2,001,981,487

22.24%

Free Float in Value

N7,907,826,873.65

N4,003,962,974.00

Declaration:

  1. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc with a free float percentage of 22.24% as at 30 June 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
  2. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc with a free float value of N7,907,826,873.65 as at 30 June 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 June 2023

(All amounts in thousands of Naira)

Group

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

Parent

Notes

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

1-Jan-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

1-Jan-22

Restated*

Restated*

Restated*

Restated*

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5

19,014,004

13,469,877

17,343,344

12,631,494

11,107,664

14,227,012

Investment securities:

- Fair value through profit or loss

6.1

9,865,172

8,700,392

8,942,514

7,718,463

7,394,124

6,593,983

- Fair value through OCI

6.2

40,991,915

34,764,986

29,818,546

37,771,568

33,932,595

27,924,118

Financial assets designated at fair value

6.3

2,645,096

2,505,441

4,374,805

2,645,096

2,505,441

4,374,805

Insurance contract assets

7

14,595,619

7,791,782

7,013,359

5,148,418

454,081

1,196,454

Reinsurance contract assets

8

21,148,372

11,800,941

11,025,344

20,843,410

11,625,002

10,725,042

Other receivables

9

4,426,906

3,507,639

3,929,886

3,489,520

2,945,247

2,981,536

Loans and receivables

10

4,963,639

3,773,985

1,655,345

5,481,420

4,229,583

2,666,719

Investment properties

11

17,966,461

14,009,209

14,560,934

-

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

12

-

-

-

1,652,000

1,652,000

1,652,000

Intangible assets

13

521,575

445,595

400,647

465,918

391,201

354,896

Property and equipment

18

3,176,811

3,099,565

2,802,458

2,776,569

2,717,465

2,404,365

Right of use

14

1,021,570

783,504

797,757

926,421

672,176

654,074

Statutory deposit

15

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

TOTAL ASSETS

140,837,141

105,152,916

103,164,940

102,050,296

80,126,577

76,255,004

LIABILITIES

Insurance contract liabilities

16

74,116,940

55,170,079

46,718,805

52,932,348

41,436,385

35,126,944

Reinsurance contract liabilities

17

3,780,479

1,693,854

564,587

3,780,255

1,693,717

562,947

Investment contract liabilities:

- At amortised cost

17.5

3,512,436

4,211,201

6,868,168

3,512,436

4,211,201

6,868,168

- Liabilities designated at fair value

17.7

2,645,096

2,505,441

4,374,805

2,645,096

2,505,441

4,374,805

Other liabilities

19

4,919,474

3,604,878

4,513,365

3,802,947

2,740,545

3,141,531

Current income tax liabilities

20

702,807

1,129,928

1,962,020

423,783

674,215

645,958

Borrowings

21

3,610,363

2,180,878

2,454,143

-

-

-

Deferred tax liability

22

1,801,196

855,631

932,573

-

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

95,088,790

71,351,890

68,388,466

67,096,865

53,261,504

50,720,353

(0)

(1)

0

1

(2)

(0)

EQUITY

-

Share capital

23

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

Share premium

24.1

78,255

78,255

78,255

78,255

78,255

78,255

Contingency reserve

24.2

5,225,844

5,118,869

4,816,716

5,225,844

5,118,869

4,816,716

Treasury shares

24.3

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

(111,476)

Fair value reserves

24.4

(2,915,636)

(1,753,434)

(391,274)

(2,557,638)

(1,601,768)

(441,570)

Insurance finance reserve

24.6

106,225

112,982

57,180

108,945

110,340

45,745

Retained earnings

24.7

21,048,456

8,248,879

8,006,181

14,209,504

5,270,852

3,146,981

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

41,431,668

29,694,075

30,455,582

34,953,433

26,865,073

25,534,651

Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent

41,431,668

29,694,075

30,455,582

34,953,433

26,865,073

25,534,651

Non-controlling interest in equity

25

4,316,681

4,106,949

4,320,891

-

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

45,748,349

33,801,024

34,776,473

34,953,431

26,865,073

25,534,651

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

140,837,141

105,152,916

103,164,940

102,050,296

80,126,577

76,255,004

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on July 28, 2023

Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel

Mr. Adekunle Ahmed

Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi

FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019

FRC/2012/ICAN/00000000497

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

ED Technical & Client Services

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period ended 30 June, 2023

Notes

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

Continuing operations

Restated*

Restated*

Insurance revenue

27

39,003,673

34,716,786

23,451,420

22,510,413

Insurance service Expenses

28

(23,373,408)

(21,691,768)

(9,433,050)

(10,068,352)

Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held

29

(9,389,270)

(8,529,487)

(9,416,980)

(8,850,606)

Insurance service result

6,240,995

4,495,531

4,601,390

3,591,455

Interest Income calculated using effective interest rate method

30

3,073,151

2,937,625

2,061,623

4,254,954

Net gain or loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

31

11,584,048

(97,234)

7,470,390

247,137

Net credit impairment losses

9.1

(7,871)

(17,849)

(5,376)

(12,704)

Profit on investment contracts

32

417,885

146,896

417,884

146,896

Net Investment income

15,067,213

2,969,438

9,944,521

4,636,283

Other income

33

70,093

46,135

13,658

7,124

Finance income/(expense) from insurance contract issued

41

(343,521)

43,262

(294,216)

66,085

Finance income/(expense) from reinsurance contract held

42

196,714

(196,706)

195,870

(172,742)

Expenses for marketing and administration

34

(1,329,978)

(975,178)

(1,200,528)

(866,512)

Employee beneﬁt expense

35

(2,518,860)

(1,951,958)

(1,512,393)

(1,091,667)

Other operating expenses

36

(2,433,656)

(1,947,006)

(2,171,503)

(1,792,522)

(Impairment)/writeback of other assets

10

-

-

-

-

(Impairment)/writeback of premium receivables

7.1

(10,462)

-

-

-

Results of operating activities

14,938,537

2,483,517

9,576,799

4,377,503

Finance cost

37

(174,767)

(130,798)

(108,219)

(63,809)

Proﬁt before tax

14,763,770

2,352,719

9,468,580

4,313,694

Income tax expense

38

(1,639,616)

(429,103)

(417,577)

(237,421)

Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)

-

-

Proﬁt for the year

13,124,154

1,923,616

9,051,003

4,076,273

Proﬁt attributable to:

Owners of the parent

12,914,423

1,890,870

9,051,003

4,076,273

Non-controlling interest

25

209,731

32,746

-

-

13,124,154

1,923,616

9,051,003

4,076,273

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:

Changes in FVTOCI ﬁnancial assets (net of taxes)

24.4

(1,162,202)

1,653,888

(955,870)

1,586,286

Impairment reversal/charges on FVTOCI

24.7

7,871

17,849

5,376

12,704

Net finance expense from insurance contracts issued (OCI)

39

(70,389)

(44,400)

(64,822)

(28,643)

Net finance expense from reinsurance contracts held (OCI)

40

57,795

(153,098)

57,589

(44,376)

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss account

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the year

(1,166,925)

1,474,239

(957,727)

1,525,971

Total comprehensive income for the year

11,957,229

3,397,855

8,093,276

5,602,245

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

11,747,497

3,365,109

8,093,276

993,590

Non-controlling interests

25

209,731

32,746

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

11,957,229

3,397,855

8,093,276

993,590

Earnings per share:

Basic (kobo)

43

143

17

101

39

Diluted (kobo)

43

143

17

101

39

