AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Financial Statements
30 June 2023
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial statements for the year ended 30 June
2023 that:
- We have reviewed the financial statement;
- To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement does not contain:
- Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
- Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
(c ) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of, and for the period presented in the report.
(d) We:
- Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
- Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entries particularly during the year in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
- Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
- Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
(e) We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
- All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the
Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
- Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls;
- We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel
Mr. Adekunle Ahmed
FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
2
Company Name
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
Board Listed
Main Board
Year End
December
Reporting Period
Half Year Ended 30 June 2023
Share Price at the end of reporting period
N3.95 (2022: N2.00)
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Description
Unit
Percentage
Unit
Percentage
Issued Share Capital
9,000,000,000
100%
9,000,000,000
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
ASSUR AFRICA HOLDING
6,883,328,987
76%
6,883,328,987
76%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
6,883,328,987
76.48%
6,883,328,987
76.48%
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interest
Mr. Olusola Adeeyo
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. Kunle Ahmed
26,656,627
0.30%
26,656,627
0.30%
Mr. Hassan El-Shabrawishi
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. John Dickson
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi
26,955,815
0.30%
26,955,815
0.30%
Ms Abiola Bada
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Ms Latifa Said
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr Thomas Hude
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. Babatope Adeniyi
6,144,052
0.07%
6,144,052
0.07%
Total Directors' Shareholdings
59,756,494
0.0067
59,756,494
0.0067
Other Shareholdings
MANSARD STAFF INVESTMENT SCHEME
54,504,461
0.61%
54,504,461
0.61%
MANSARD INVESTMENTS LIMITED
428,571
0.00%
428,571
0.00%
Total Other Shareholdings
54,933,032
0.01
54,933,032
0.01
Free Float in Units and Percentage
2,001,981,487
22.24%
2,001,981,487
22.24%
Free Float in Value
N7,907,826,873.65
N4,003,962,974.00
Declaration:
- AXA Mansard Insurance Plc with a free float percentage of 22.24% as at 30 June 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
- AXA Mansard Insurance Plc with a free float value of N7,907,826,873.65 as at 30 June 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
3
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at 30 June 2023
(All amounts in thousands of Naira)
Group
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
Parent
Notes
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
1-Jan-22
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
1-Jan-22
Restated*
Restated*
Restated*
Restated*
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
5
19,014,004
13,469,877
17,343,344
12,631,494
11,107,664
14,227,012
Investment securities:
- Fair value through profit or loss
6.1
9,865,172
8,700,392
8,942,514
7,718,463
7,394,124
6,593,983
- Fair value through OCI
6.2
40,991,915
34,764,986
29,818,546
37,771,568
33,932,595
27,924,118
Financial assets designated at fair value
6.3
2,645,096
2,505,441
4,374,805
2,645,096
2,505,441
4,374,805
Insurance contract assets
7
14,595,619
7,791,782
7,013,359
5,148,418
454,081
1,196,454
Reinsurance contract assets
8
21,148,372
11,800,941
11,025,344
20,843,410
11,625,002
10,725,042
Other receivables
9
4,426,906
3,507,639
3,929,886
3,489,520
2,945,247
2,981,536
Loans and receivables
10
4,963,639
3,773,985
1,655,345
5,481,420
4,229,583
2,666,719
Investment properties
11
17,966,461
14,009,209
14,560,934
-
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
12
-
-
-
1,652,000
1,652,000
1,652,000
Intangible assets
13
521,575
445,595
400,647
465,918
391,201
354,896
Property and equipment
18
3,176,811
3,099,565
2,802,458
2,776,569
2,717,465
2,404,365
Right of use
14
1,021,570
783,504
797,757
926,421
672,176
654,074
Statutory deposit
15
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
TOTAL ASSETS
140,837,141
105,152,916
103,164,940
102,050,296
80,126,577
76,255,004
LIABILITIES
Insurance contract liabilities
16
74,116,940
55,170,079
46,718,805
52,932,348
41,436,385
35,126,944
Reinsurance contract liabilities
17
3,780,479
1,693,854
564,587
3,780,255
1,693,717
562,947
Investment contract liabilities:
- At amortised cost
17.5
3,512,436
4,211,201
6,868,168
3,512,436
4,211,201
6,868,168
- Liabilities designated at fair value
17.7
2,645,096
2,505,441
4,374,805
2,645,096
2,505,441
4,374,805
Other liabilities
19
4,919,474
3,604,878
4,513,365
3,802,947
2,740,545
3,141,531
Current income tax liabilities
20
702,807
1,129,928
1,962,020
423,783
674,215
645,958
Borrowings
21
3,610,363
2,180,878
2,454,143
-
-
-
Deferred tax liability
22
1,801,196
855,631
932,573
-
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
95,088,790
71,351,890
68,388,466
67,096,865
53,261,504
50,720,353
(0)
(1)
0
1
(2)
(0)
EQUITY
-
Share capital
23
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
Share premium
24.1
78,255
78,255
78,255
78,255
78,255
78,255
Contingency reserve
24.2
5,225,844
5,118,869
4,816,716
5,225,844
5,118,869
4,816,716
Treasury shares
24.3
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
(111,476)
Fair value reserves
24.4
(2,915,636)
(1,753,434)
(391,274)
(2,557,638)
(1,601,768)
(441,570)
Insurance finance reserve
24.6
106,225
112,982
57,180
108,945
110,340
45,745
Retained earnings
24.7
21,048,456
8,248,879
8,006,181
14,209,504
5,270,852
3,146,981
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
41,431,668
29,694,075
30,455,582
34,953,433
26,865,073
25,534,651
Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent
41,431,668
29,694,075
30,455,582
34,953,433
26,865,073
25,534,651
Non-controlling interest in equity
25
4,316,681
4,106,949
4,320,891
-
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
45,748,349
33,801,024
34,776,473
34,953,431
26,865,073
25,534,651
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
140,837,141
105,152,916
103,164,940
102,050,296
80,126,577
76,255,004
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on July 28, 2023
Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel
Mr. Adekunle Ahmed
Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi
FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019
FRC/2012/ICAN/00000000497
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
ED Technical & Client Services
4
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period ended 30 June, 2023
Notes
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Continuing operations
Restated*
Restated*
Insurance revenue
27
39,003,673
34,716,786
23,451,420
22,510,413
Insurance service Expenses
28
(23,373,408)
(21,691,768)
(9,433,050)
(10,068,352)
Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held
29
(9,389,270)
(8,529,487)
(9,416,980)
(8,850,606)
Insurance service result
6,240,995
4,495,531
4,601,390
3,591,455
Interest Income calculated using effective interest rate method
30
3,073,151
2,937,625
2,061,623
4,254,954
Net gain or loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
31
11,584,048
(97,234)
7,470,390
247,137
Net credit impairment losses
9.1
(7,871)
(17,849)
(5,376)
(12,704)
Profit on investment contracts
32
417,885
146,896
417,884
146,896
Net Investment income
15,067,213
2,969,438
9,944,521
4,636,283
Other income
33
70,093
46,135
13,658
7,124
Finance income/(expense) from insurance contract issued
41
(343,521)
43,262
(294,216)
66,085
Finance income/(expense) from reinsurance contract held
42
196,714
(196,706)
195,870
(172,742)
Expenses for marketing and administration
34
(1,329,978)
(975,178)
(1,200,528)
(866,512)
Employee beneﬁt expense
35
(2,518,860)
(1,951,958)
(1,512,393)
(1,091,667)
Other operating expenses
36
(2,433,656)
(1,947,006)
(2,171,503)
(1,792,522)
(Impairment)/writeback of other assets
10
-
-
-
-
(Impairment)/writeback of premium receivables
7.1
(10,462)
-
-
-
Results of operating activities
14,938,537
2,483,517
9,576,799
4,377,503
Finance cost
37
(174,767)
(130,798)
(108,219)
(63,809)
Proﬁt before tax
14,763,770
2,352,719
9,468,580
4,313,694
Income tax expense
38
(1,639,616)
(429,103)
(417,577)
(237,421)
Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)
-
-
Proﬁt for the year
13,124,154
1,923,616
9,051,003
4,076,273
Proﬁt attributable to:
Owners of the parent
12,914,423
1,890,870
9,051,003
4,076,273
Non-controlling interest
25
209,731
32,746
-
-
13,124,154
1,923,616
9,051,003
4,076,273
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:
Changes in FVTOCI ﬁnancial assets (net of taxes)
24.4
(1,162,202)
1,653,888
(955,870)
1,586,286
Impairment reversal/charges on FVTOCI
24.7
7,871
17,849
5,376
12,704
Net finance expense from insurance contracts issued (OCI)
39
(70,389)
(44,400)
(64,822)
(28,643)
Net finance expense from reinsurance contracts held (OCI)
40
57,795
(153,098)
57,589
(44,376)
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss account
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the year
(1,166,925)
1,474,239
(957,727)
1,525,971
Total comprehensive income for the year
11,957,229
3,397,855
8,093,276
5,602,245
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
11,747,497
3,365,109
8,093,276
993,590
Non-controlling interests
25
209,731
32,746
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
11,957,229
3,397,855
8,093,276
993,590
Earnings per share:
Basic (kobo)
43
143
17
101
39
Diluted (kobo)
43
143
17
101
39
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 30 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2023 03:53:19 UTC.