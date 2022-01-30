AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
01/30/2022 | 01:41pm EST
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Financial Statements
31 December 2021
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 that:
We have reviewed the financial statement;
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement does not contain:
Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
(c ) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of, and for the period presented in the report.
(d) We:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entries particularly during the year in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls;
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel
Mr. Adekunle Ahmed
FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
1
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at 31 December 2021
(All amounts in thousands of Naira)
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
Notes
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-20
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
5
17,007,794
20,251,719
14,160,259
16,575,948
Investment securities:
- Fair value through profit or loss
6.1
3,653,526
5,407,073
3,653,526
5,407,073
- Available-for-sale assets
6.2
35,293,376
31,102,632
31,063,569
27,764,440
Financial assets designated at fair value
6.3
4,641,023
4,485,246
4,641,023
4,485,246
Trade receivables
7
4,927,596
6,668,899
1,210,691
1,043,004
Reinsurance assets
8
11,125,546
6,499,653
10,928,908
6,327,265
Deferred acquisition cost
9
752,956
415,717
620,749
346,212
Other receivables
10
4,269,680
1,286,603
2,928,965
726,911
Loans and receivables
11
3,644,982
470,272
2,608,552
1,014,377
Investment properties
12
14,560,935
13,694,760
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
13
-
-
1,652,000
1,652,000
Intangible assets
14
400,647
330,017
354,896
305,443
Property and equipment
15
2,870,222
2,428,288
2,404,366
2,154,801
Right of use
15c
797,757
898,841
654,074
722,803
Statutory deposit
16
500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
TOTAL ASSETS
104,446,040
94,439,720
77,381,578
69,025,523
LIABILITIES
Insurance liabilities
17
37,066,426
29,597,844
25,732,697
19,550,486
Investment contract liabilities:
- At amortised cost
18.1
6,868,167
5,153,521
6,868,167
5,153,521
- Liabilities designated at fair value
18.2
4,641,023
4,485,246
4,641,023
4,485,246
Trade payables
19
10,427,062
9,111,737
12,236,580
8,947,445
Other liabilities
20
5,258,049
2,936,095
2,174,014
1,393,590
Current income tax liabilities
21
2,001,694
1,648,795
645,958
125,911
Borrowings
22
2,454,144
2,994,361
-
-
Deferred tax liability
23
909,835
818,666
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
69,626,400
56,746,265
52,298,439
39,656,199
EQUITY
Share capital
24.1
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
18,000,000
Share premium
24.2
78,255
-
78,255
-
Contingency reserve
24.3
4,807,686
4,345,125
4,807,686
4,345,125
Other reserves
24.4
-
167,381
-
167,381
Treasury shares
24.5
(111,476)
(304,924)
(111,476)
(304,924)
Fair value reserves
24.6
139,839
5,264,806
190,231
5,032,542
Retained earnings
24.7
7,587,582
6,470,482
2,118,444
2,129,200
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
30,501,886
33,942,870
25,083,139
29,369,324
Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent
30,501,886
33,942,870
25,083,139
29,369,324
Non-controlling interest in equity
25
4,317,754
3,750,585
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
34,819,640
37,693,455
25,083,139
29,369,324
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
104,446,040
94,439,720
77,381,578
69,025,523
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on January 28th, 2022
0
(0)
0
-
Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel
Mr. Adekunle Ahmed
Mr. Olusola Adeeyo
FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349
FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001919
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman
2
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the year ended 31 December 2021
Notes
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-20
Continuing operations
Gross written premium
27
60,197,851
47,583,434
37,546,390
27,547,903
Gross premium income
27
55,729,067
45,519,867
34,061,164
27,069,133
Re-insurance expenses
27
(18,542,625)
(13,803,383)
(18,280,113)
(13,586,335)
Net premium income
27
37,186,442
31,716,484
15,781,051
13,482,798
Fee and commission on insurance contracts
28
1,860,568
1,657,816
1,860,568
1,657,815
Net underwriting income
39,047,010
33,374,300
17,641,619
15,140,613
Claims:
Claims expenses (gross)
29
(28,977,281)
(21,182,709)
(11,979,721)
(8,569,687)
Claims expenses recovered from reinsurers
29
4,558,135
910,496
4,383,948
821,006
Underwriting expenses
30
(4,735,740)
(3,797,462)
(3,964,706)
(3,159,818)
Changes in individual life reserves
17.3
(1,599,027)
(991,113)
(1,599,027)
(991,113)
Changes in annuity reserves
17.4
964,154
(876,379)
964,154
(876,379)
Net underwriting expenses
(29,789,759)
(25,937,167)
(12,195,352)
(12,775,991)
Total underwriting profit
9,257,251
7,437,133
5,446,267
2,364,622
Investment income
31
5,139,787
4,850,958
5,439,214
2,653,181
Net gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial instruments
32
(180,816)
3,280,770
(987,749)
2,095,493
Net gains on investment property
12
39,981
(2,279,051)
-
-
Disposal of shares in subsidiary
33
-
845,221
-
1,093,924
Profit on investment contracts
33
230,424
217,410
230,424
235,334
Other income
34
903,260
174,075
343,087
127,249
Total investment income
6,132,636
7,089,383
5,024,976
6,205,181
Expenses for marketing and administration
36
(1,805,155)
(1,216,273)
(1,722,213)
(1,308,034)
Employee beneﬁt expense
36
(3,386,057)
(2,910,149)
(1,962,998)
(1,509,815)
Other operating expenses
37
(4,185,947)
(3,434,555)
(3,658,508)
(3,084,827)
(Impairment)/writeback of other assets
10
2,371
(22,673)
2,371
(22,673)
(Impairment)/writeback of premium receivables
7.1
(101,000)
(121,953)
-
(10,000)
Results of operating activities
5,914,100
6,820,913
3,129,895
2,634,454
Finance cost
38
(287,707)
(782,155)
(74,227)
(81,024)
Proﬁt before tax
5,626,393
6,038,758
3,055,668
2,553,430
Income tax expense
39
(2,066,732)
(1,537,671)
(623,858)
(80,111)
Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)
-
39,253
Proﬁt for the year
3,559,661
4,540,340
2,431,810
2,473,319
Proﬁt attributable to:
Owners of the parent
2,992,492
4,809,353
2,431,810
2,473,255
Non-controlling interest
25
567,169
(269,013)
-
-
3,559,661
4,540,340
2,431,810
2,473,319
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:
Changes in available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets (net of taxes)
24.6
(5,124,967)
4,184,088
(4,842,311)
4,108,980
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss account
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the year
(5,124,967)
4,184,088
(4,842,311)
4,108,980
Total comprehensive income for the year
(1,565,306)
8,724,428
(2,410,501)
6,582,299
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(2,132,475)
8,993,441
(2,410,501)
6,582,235
Non-controlling interests
25
567,169
(269,016)
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
(1,565,306)
8,724,425
(2,410,501)
6,582,235
Earnings per share:
Basic (kobo)
40
8
13
7
7
Diluted (kobo)
40
8
14
7
7
3
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the year ended 31 December 2021
Group
Group
Parent
Parent
Q4 2021 only
Q4 2020 only
Q4 2021 only
Q4 2020 only
Gross premium written
11,413,910
8,120,525
7,636,074
5,057,580
Gross premium income
15,255,686
11,330,046
9,493,731
6,880,731
Re-insurance expenses
(5,201,257)
(3,366,350)
(5,119,513)
(3,322,739)
Net premium income
10,054,429
7,963,696
4,374,218
3,557,992
Fee and commission on insurance contracts
470,394
381,115
470,394
363,984
Net underwriting income
10,524,823
8,344,811
4,844,612
3,921,976
Claims expenses (gross)
(7,358,361)
(6,842,455)
(2,240,858)
(1,267,488)
Claims expenses recovered from reinsurers
586,196
545,922
500,324
(57,657)
Net claims
(6,772,165)
(6,296,533)
(1,740,534)
(1,325,145)
Underwriting expenses
(1,350,797)
(856,568)
(1,157,431)
(756,862)
Changes in individual life reserves
(1,679,458)
(541,531)
(1,679,458)
(443,555)
Changes in annuity reserves
143,846
(223,879)
143,846
(516,187)
Net underwriting expenses
(9,658,574)
(7,918,511)
(4,433,577)
(3,041,749)
Total underwriting profit
866,249
426,300
411,035
880,227
Investment income
1,335,580
920,133
4,686,904
562,317
Net (losses)/gains on ﬁnancial instruments
713,984
2,505,372
(1,504,815)
466,770
Fair value gains on investment property
39,981
(3,114,875)
-
-
Disposal of shares in subsidiary
-
15,649
-
1,093,924
Profit on investment contracts
(85,918)
57,612
198,240
27,331
Other income
874,767
148,522
335,431
(30,744)
Total investment income
2,878,394
532,413
3,715,760
2,119,598
Expenses for marketing and administration
(477,139)
(103,406)
(487,167)
(357,254)
Employee beneﬁt expense
(1,099,141)
(763,085)
(83,286)
(565,742)
Other operating expenses
(1,534,907)
(1,047,655)
(3,075,326)
(659,836)
(Impairment)/writeback of premium receivables
(105,696)
(68,229)
2,372
-
Total operating expenses
(3,216,883)
(1,982,375)
(3,643,407)
(1,582,832)
Results of operating activities
527,760
(1,023,662)
483,388
1,416,993
Finance cost
92,560
(198,209)
(1,429)
(23,107)
Proﬁt before tax
620,320
(1,221,871)
481,959
1,393,886
Income tax expense
(871,233)
(150,166)
(489,106)
(47,644)
Proﬁt for the period
(250,913)
(1,372,037)
(7,147)
1,346,242
Proﬁt attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(590,723)
(428,117)
(7,147)
1,346,242
Non-controlling interest
339,810
1,800,154
-
-
(250,913)
(1,372,037)
(7,147)
1,346,242
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:
Changes in available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets (net of
(1,571,807)
(669,688)
(2,683,347)
(242,974)
taxes)
Other comprehensive income for the period
(1,571,807)
(669,688)
(2,683,347)
(242,974)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(1,822,720)
(2,041,725)
(2,690,494)
1,103,268
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(2,162,530)
(3,841,879)
(2,690,494)
2,686,036
Non-controlling interests
339,810
1,800,154
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
(1,822,720)
(2,041,725)
(2,690,494)
1,103,268
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 18:40:04 UTC.