  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANSARD   NGGTASSURE05

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC

(MANSARD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/30/2022 | 01:41pm EST
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Financial Statements

31 December 2021

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT NO.29 OF 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 that:

  1. We have reviewed the financial statement;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement does not contain:
  1. Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
  2. Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements, misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;

(c ) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of, and for the period presented in the report.

(d) We:

  1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
  1. Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries is made known to such officers by others within those entries particularly during the year in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
  1. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
  1. Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  1. We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Audit Committee:
  1. All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
  1. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls;
  1. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel

Mr. Adekunle Ahmed

FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

1

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 December 2021

(All amounts in thousands of Naira)

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

Notes

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5

17,007,794

20,251,719

14,160,259

16,575,948

Investment securities:

- Fair value through profit or loss

6.1

3,653,526

5,407,073

3,653,526

5,407,073

- Available-for-sale assets

6.2

35,293,376

31,102,632

31,063,569

27,764,440

Financial assets designated at fair value

6.3

4,641,023

4,485,246

4,641,023

4,485,246

Trade receivables

7

4,927,596

6,668,899

1,210,691

1,043,004

Reinsurance assets

8

11,125,546

6,499,653

10,928,908

6,327,265

Deferred acquisition cost

9

752,956

415,717

620,749

346,212

Other receivables

10

4,269,680

1,286,603

2,928,965

726,911

Loans and receivables

11

3,644,982

470,272

2,608,552

1,014,377

Investment properties

12

14,560,935

13,694,760

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

13

-

-

1,652,000

1,652,000

Intangible assets

14

400,647

330,017

354,896

305,443

Property and equipment

15

2,870,222

2,428,288

2,404,366

2,154,801

Right of use

15c

797,757

898,841

654,074

722,803

Statutory deposit

16

500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

TOTAL ASSETS

104,446,040

94,439,720

77,381,578

69,025,523

LIABILITIES

Insurance liabilities

17

37,066,426

29,597,844

25,732,697

19,550,486

Investment contract liabilities:

- At amortised cost

18.1

6,868,167

5,153,521

6,868,167

5,153,521

- Liabilities designated at fair value

18.2

4,641,023

4,485,246

4,641,023

4,485,246

Trade payables

19

10,427,062

9,111,737

12,236,580

8,947,445

Other liabilities

20

5,258,049

2,936,095

2,174,014

1,393,590

Current income tax liabilities

21

2,001,694

1,648,795

645,958

125,911

Borrowings

22

2,454,144

2,994,361

-

-

Deferred tax liability

23

909,835

818,666

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

69,626,400

56,746,265

52,298,439

39,656,199

EQUITY

Share capital

24.1

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

18,000,000

Share premium

24.2

78,255

-

78,255

-

Contingency reserve

24.3

4,807,686

4,345,125

4,807,686

4,345,125

Other reserves

24.4

-

167,381

-

167,381

Treasury shares

24.5

(111,476)

(304,924)

(111,476)

(304,924)

Fair value reserves

24.6

139,839

5,264,806

190,231

5,032,542

Retained earnings

24.7

7,587,582

6,470,482

2,118,444

2,129,200

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

30,501,886

33,942,870

25,083,139

29,369,324

Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent

30,501,886

33,942,870

25,083,139

29,369,324

Non-controlling interest in equity

25

4,317,754

3,750,585

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

34,819,640

37,693,455

25,083,139

29,369,324

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

104,446,040

94,439,720

77,381,578

69,025,523

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors on January 28th, 2022

0

(0)

0

-

Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel

Mr. Adekunle Ahmed

Mr. Olusola Adeeyo

FRC/2017/ANAN/00000017349

FRC/2017/CIIN/00000017019

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001919

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

2

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2021

Notes

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

Continuing operations

Gross written premium

27

60,197,851

47,583,434

37,546,390

27,547,903

Gross premium income

27

55,729,067

45,519,867

34,061,164

27,069,133

Re-insurance expenses

27

(18,542,625)

(13,803,383)

(18,280,113)

(13,586,335)

Net premium income

27

37,186,442

31,716,484

15,781,051

13,482,798

Fee and commission on insurance contracts

28

1,860,568

1,657,816

1,860,568

1,657,815

Net underwriting income

39,047,010

33,374,300

17,641,619

15,140,613

Claims:

Claims expenses (gross)

29

(28,977,281)

(21,182,709)

(11,979,721)

(8,569,687)

Claims expenses recovered from reinsurers

29

4,558,135

910,496

4,383,948

821,006

Underwriting expenses

30

(4,735,740)

(3,797,462)

(3,964,706)

(3,159,818)

Changes in individual life reserves

17.3

(1,599,027)

(991,113)

(1,599,027)

(991,113)

Changes in annuity reserves

17.4

964,154

(876,379)

964,154

(876,379)

Net underwriting expenses

(29,789,759)

(25,937,167)

(12,195,352)

(12,775,991)

Total underwriting profit

9,257,251

7,437,133

5,446,267

2,364,622

Investment income

31

5,139,787

4,850,958

5,439,214

2,653,181

Net gains/(losses) on ﬁnancial instruments

32

(180,816)

3,280,770

(987,749)

2,095,493

Net gains on investment property

12

39,981

(2,279,051)

-

-

Disposal of shares in subsidiary

33

-

845,221

-

1,093,924

Profit on investment contracts

33

230,424

217,410

230,424

235,334

Other income

34

903,260

174,075

343,087

127,249

Total investment income

6,132,636

7,089,383

5,024,976

6,205,181

Expenses for marketing and administration

36

(1,805,155)

(1,216,273)

(1,722,213)

(1,308,034)

Employee beneﬁt expense

36

(3,386,057)

(2,910,149)

(1,962,998)

(1,509,815)

Other operating expenses

37

(4,185,947)

(3,434,555)

(3,658,508)

(3,084,827)

(Impairment)/writeback of other assets

10

2,371

(22,673)

2,371

(22,673)

(Impairment)/writeback of premium receivables

7.1

(101,000)

(121,953)

-

(10,000)

Results of operating activities

5,914,100

6,820,913

3,129,895

2,634,454

Finance cost

38

(287,707)

(782,155)

(74,227)

(81,024)

Proﬁt before tax

5,626,393

6,038,758

3,055,668

2,553,430

Income tax expense

39

(2,066,732)

(1,537,671)

(623,858)

(80,111)

Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)

-

39,253

Proﬁt for the year

3,559,661

4,540,340

2,431,810

2,473,319

Proﬁt attributable to:

Owners of the parent

2,992,492

4,809,353

2,431,810

2,473,255

Non-controlling interest

25

567,169

(269,013)

-

-

3,559,661

4,540,340

2,431,810

2,473,319

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:

Changes in available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets (net of taxes)

24.6

(5,124,967)

4,184,088

(4,842,311)

4,108,980

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss account

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the year

(5,124,967)

4,184,088

(4,842,311)

4,108,980

Total comprehensive income for the year

(1,565,306)

8,724,428

(2,410,501)

6,582,299

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(2,132,475)

8,993,441

(2,410,501)

6,582,235

Non-controlling interests

25

567,169

(269,016)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

(1,565,306)

8,724,425

(2,410,501)

6,582,235

Earnings per share:

Basic (kobo)

40

8

13

7

7

Diluted (kobo)

40

8

14

7

7

3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2021

Group

Group

Parent

Parent

Q4 2021 only

Q4 2020 only

Q4 2021 only

Q4 2020 only

Gross premium written

11,413,910

8,120,525

7,636,074

5,057,580

Gross premium income

15,255,686

11,330,046

9,493,731

6,880,731

Re-insurance expenses

(5,201,257)

(3,366,350)

(5,119,513)

(3,322,739)

Net premium income

10,054,429

7,963,696

4,374,218

3,557,992

Fee and commission on insurance contracts

470,394

381,115

470,394

363,984

Net underwriting income

10,524,823

8,344,811

4,844,612

3,921,976

Claims expenses (gross)

(7,358,361)

(6,842,455)

(2,240,858)

(1,267,488)

Claims expenses recovered from reinsurers

586,196

545,922

500,324

(57,657)

Net claims

(6,772,165)

(6,296,533)

(1,740,534)

(1,325,145)

Underwriting expenses

(1,350,797)

(856,568)

(1,157,431)

(756,862)

Changes in individual life reserves

(1,679,458)

(541,531)

(1,679,458)

(443,555)

Changes in annuity reserves

143,846

(223,879)

143,846

(516,187)

Net underwriting expenses

(9,658,574)

(7,918,511)

(4,433,577)

(3,041,749)

Total underwriting profit

866,249

426,300

411,035

880,227

Investment income

1,335,580

920,133

4,686,904

562,317

Net (losses)/gains on ﬁnancial instruments

713,984

2,505,372

(1,504,815)

466,770

Fair value gains on investment property

39,981

(3,114,875)

-

-

Disposal of shares in subsidiary

-

15,649

-

1,093,924

Profit on investment contracts

(85,918)

57,612

198,240

27,331

Other income

874,767

148,522

335,431

(30,744)

Total investment income

2,878,394

532,413

3,715,760

2,119,598

Expenses for marketing and administration

(477,139)

(103,406)

(487,167)

(357,254)

Employee beneﬁt expense

(1,099,141)

(763,085)

(83,286)

(565,742)

Other operating expenses

(1,534,907)

(1,047,655)

(3,075,326)

(659,836)

(Impairment)/writeback of premium receivables

(105,696)

(68,229)

2,372

-

Total operating expenses

(3,216,883)

(1,982,375)

(3,643,407)

(1,582,832)

Results of operating activities

527,760

(1,023,662)

483,388

1,416,993

Finance cost

92,560

(198,209)

(1,429)

(23,107)

Proﬁt before tax

620,320

(1,221,871)

481,959

1,393,886

Income tax expense

(871,233)

(150,166)

(489,106)

(47,644)

Proﬁt for the period

(250,913)

(1,372,037)

(7,147)

1,346,242

Proﬁt attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(590,723)

(428,117)

(7,147)

1,346,242

Non-controlling interest

339,810

1,800,154

-

-

(250,913)

(1,372,037)

(7,147)

1,346,242

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the profit or loss account:

Changes in available-for-sale ﬁnancial assets (net of

(1,571,807)

(669,688)

(2,683,347)

(242,974)

taxes)

Other comprehensive income for the period

(1,571,807)

(669,688)

(2,683,347)

(242,974)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(1,822,720)

(2,041,725)

(2,690,494)

1,103,268

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(2,162,530)

(3,841,879)

(2,690,494)

2,686,036

Non-controlling interests

339,810

1,800,154

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

(1,822,720)

(2,041,725)

(2,690,494)

1,103,268

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 18:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 42 074 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 4 601 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2020 19 043 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,27x
Yield 2020 5,24%
Capitalization 20 958 M 50,4 M 50,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kunle Ahmed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ngozi Ola-Israel Chief Financial Officer
Olusola Adeeyo Independent Chairman
Taiwo Aluko Chief Information Officer
Babajide Babalola Head-Compliance & Quality Assurance Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC1.29%50
AXA6.66%74 505
METLIFE, INC.5.71%55 567
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.49%45 131
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.80%41 652
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.78%41 246