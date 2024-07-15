Updated Corporate Action Announcement
AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2023
A final Dividend of 40k per N2.00k ordinary share out of which 6k per N2.00k had
been paid to shareholders in December 2023 and the final dividend of 34k per
N2.00k, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of
Proposed Dividend
business on July 15th 2024.
Proposed Bonus
Not Applicable
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the July 16th 2024.
Qualification Date
July 15th 2024
On August 8, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as at July 15th 2024, and who have
completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
Payment Date
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,
https://www.datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wp-
content/uploads/2021/05/MAND-FOR-DIVI-PAYMT-DATAMAX-NEW-1.pdf,which
is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ngcomplete and submit to
E-Dividend Registration
the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend
Warrants and Share
Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held virtually via zoom, an online
Date of General Meeting
meeting platform on the 8th of August 2024 at 10:00am
Datamax Registrars Limited
2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos,
Tel: 07064000751,07064000752
Email: datamax@datamaxregistrars.com
Registrar
Website: www.datamaxgroup.ng
NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL
Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com
Investor Relations
09095321068
Dated this 31st day of May, 2024.
Signed:
……………………………..
Company Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AXA Mansard Insurance plc published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 15:27:05 UTC.