Updated Corporate Action Announcement

AXA MANSARD INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2023

A final Dividend of 40k per N2.00k ordinary share out of which 6k per N2.00k had

been paid to shareholders in December 2023 and the final dividend of 34k per

N2.00k, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of

Proposed Dividend

business on July 15th 2024.

Proposed Bonus

Not Applicable

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on the July 16th 2024.

Qualification Date

July 15th 2024

On August 8, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at July 15th 2024, and who have

completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

Payment Date

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,

https://www.datamaxgroup.ng/datamaxregistrars/wp-

content/uploads/2021/05/MAND-FOR-DIVI-PAYMT-DATAMAX-NEW-1.pdf,which

is also available on their website: www.datamaxgroup.ngcomplete and submit to

E-Dividend Registration

the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend

Warrants and Share

Shareholders with unclaimed dividends that have remained unclaimed are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held virtually via zoom, an online

Date of General Meeting

meeting platform on the 8th of August 2024 at 10:00am

Datamax Registrars Limited

2C, Gbagada Expressway, By Beko Ransome Kuti Park, Lagos,

Tel: 07064000751,07064000752

Email: datamax@datamaxregistrars.com

Registrar

Website: www.datamaxgroup.ng

NGOZI OLA-ISRAEL

Ngozi.ola-israel@axamansard.com

Investor Relations

09095321068

Dated this 31st day of May, 2024.

Signed:

……………………………..

Company Secretary

