AXA Mansard Insurance Plc reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was NGN 11,115.91 million compared to NGN 1,420.44 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NGN 1.43 compared to NGN 0.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NGN 1.43 compared to NGN 0.17 a year ago.
For the six months, net income was NGN 12,914.42 million compared to NGN 1,890.87 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NGN 1.43 compared to NGN 0.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NGN 1.43 compared to NGN 0.17 a year ago.
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 03:03 am
