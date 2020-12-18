Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Axactor SE    AXA   NO0010840515

AXACTOR SE

(AXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 12/18 09:16:57 am
10.0350 NOK   +1.26%
02:59aAXACTOR : Updated equity research with 20% valuation uplift
PU
12/16AXACTOR : Notice to extraordinary general meeting
AQ
12/14AXACTOR : Written Resolution Resolved
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axactor : Updated equity research with 20% valuation uplift

12/18/2020 | 02:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABG Sundal Collier acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner to Axactor SE in relation to the NOK 320m private placement of new shares and EUR 200m senior unsecured bond issue, and issued a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors in respect of the valuation of Axactor Invest.

Equity Research - DateProd

Axactor

Reason: Estimate changes

Increasing firepower and simplifying structure

Company sponsored research

  • Simplifying structure: positive for equity and bondholders
  • Earnings and EPS accretive transaction
  • Valuation uplift of 20% following the transaction

New equity, refinancing debt and roll-up of Axactor Invest

Through the comprehensive refinancing transaction, Axactor significantly improves its financial position, removes the main source of complexity in its business (Axactor Invest JV) and enabling future growth. Main points:

  1. new equity of EUR 50m through EUR 30m private placement and repair issue of up to EUR 20m (both issues at NOK 8 per share); 2) roll- up of Axactor Invest (acquiring Geveran's stake in the JV for 50m Axactor shares) and mezzanine debt (now pari-passu with bond); 3) refinancing of RCF and EUR 200m bond, 70bp lower cost on RCF and same cost for bond. After the transaction, Axactor will not have any meaningful debt maturities before 2024 ("Transaction highlights" p. 3).

Not rated

Estimate changes (%)

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sales

0.0%

3.3%

10.4%

EBIT (rep)

0.0%

6.2%

16.8%

EPS (rep)

0.6%

2.6%

7.1%

Source: ABG Sundal Collier

Share price (NOK)

16/12/2020

10.3

Fair value range (per share)

9.3-28.8

Financials, Norway

AXA.OL/AXA NO

Significantly enhances its investment capacity

Given EUR 50 in new equity and significantly better headroom to covenants, we estimate that Axactor will increase its investment capacity 30-50% for 2021-22e, without assuming any new debt beyond existing facilities. Estimated earnings contribution from Axactor Invest (previously Geveran minority interest) and 70bp lower funding cost on RCF (confirmed reduction) are calculated to increase earnings estimates by ~26% for 2021 and ~15% for 2022. Overall, accounting for the effect of increased capex and somewhat better scale, earnings (after minorities) increase 39% vs. our previous estimate for 2021 and 45% for 2022. This also leads to EPS accretion when we account for ~66m new shares.

DCF valuation uplift (20%), fair value range NOK 9.3-28.8

Based on the estimate changes outlined in this report, we estimate a fair value range (based on DCF) of NOK 9.3-28.8, previously NOK 7.8-24.2 in our last report. Lastly, we point out that Axactor is still trading ~40% below peers on '21e P/E and still lagging its Nordic peers. Note that peer group valuation indicates values in the range NOK 6-36, with a mid-point range based on average peer multiples of NOK 12-24.

MCap (NOKm)

1,913

MCap (EURm)

181

Net debt (EURm)

873

No. of shares (m)

185

Free float (%)

100

Av. daily volume (k)

12

Next event

Q4 report: 24 Feb

Performance

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Aug 18

Aug 19

Aug 20 Oct 20

Dec 17

Feb 18 Apr 18

Jun 18

Oct 18

Dec 18

Feb 19

Apr 19

Jun 19

Oct 19

Dec 19 Feb 20

Apr 20

Jun 20

Axactor

OSE GI

Analyst(s): jonas.lien@abgsc.no, +47 22 01 61 71 jan.gjerland@abgsc.no, +47 22 01 61 16

EURm

2018

2019

2020e

2021e

2022e

Sales

207

285

210

275

309

EBITDA

46

92

41

110

141

EBITDA margin (%)

22.4

32.3

19.4

40.0

45.6

EBIT adj

34

84

90

99

130

EBIT adj margin (%)

16.4

29.4

42.9

36.1

42.2

Pretax profit

6

33

-19

48

78

EPS rep

0.03

0.11

-0.05

0.19

0.27

EPS adj

0.01

0.10

0.16

0.19

0.27

Sales growth (%)

130.4

37.8

-26.3

30.6

12.6

EPS growth (%)

1,512.2

307.2

-147.7

472.2

43.6

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

1m

3m

12m

Absolute (%)

24.3

17.9

-39.6

OSE GI (%)

3.8

7.6

0.6

Source: FactSet

2020e

2021e

2022e

P/E (x)

-19.4

5.2

3.6

P/E adj (x)

6.1

5.2

3.6

P/BVPS (x)

0.61

0.55

0.48

EV/EBITDA (x)

25.9

10.6

8.5

EV/EBIT adj (x)

11.7

11.8

9.2

EV/sales (x)

5.01

4.25

3.88

ROE adj (%)

10.3

12.7

14.1

Dividend yield (%)

0

0

0

FCF yield (%)

-40.2

-38.6

-13.2

Lease adj. FCF yld (%)

-40.2

-38.6

-13.2

Net IB debt/EBITDA

21.4

8.4

6.8

Lease adj. ND/EBITDA

nm

nm

nm

Please refer to important disclosures at the end of this report

This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to

constitute an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit (i.e. not investment research) as defined in MiFID II.

Axactor

Company description

Axactor is a pan-European debt collector with operations in Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Axactor was established in late 2015 and has grown to become one of the ten- largest players in the industry, with support from its cornerstone- and co-investor Geveran. Its core business areas are purchased debt and 3PC (third-party collection), focusing on well-developed NPL markets with a legal environment beneficial for collection. Through its streamlined "One Axactor" operating model, it has developed a scalable, no legacy and low-complexity NPL platform.

Risks

Investment risk, macro risk and regulatory risk are the biggest risks in the Axactor investment case. We see investment risk as the largest risk as we estimate that the company will have high capex going forward, and an investment into a 'bad' portfolio and/or company could have a detrimental impact on earnings in the coming years. Furthermore, changes in the macro environment could affect cash collection and the 3PC business.

Annual sales and adj. EBIT margin EURm

Quarterly sales and adj. EBIT margin

350

50.0

80

300

40.0

70

250

30.0

60

200

20.0

50

10.0

40

150

0.0

30

100

-10.0

20

50

-20.0

10

0

2020e

-30.0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2021e

2022e

Sales (LHS)

Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0.0

-10.0

-20.0

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

-30.0

Q4'20e

Sales (LHS)

Adj EBIT margin % (RHS)

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

EPS estimate changes, 2020e, EUR

0.25

0.20

0.15

0.10

0.05

0.00

-0.05

-0.10

-0.15

-0.20

19

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

Dec

-

Jan

-

Feb

-

Mar

-

Apr

-

May

-

Jun

-

Jul

-

Aug

-

Sep

-

Oct

-

Nov

-

Dec

-

ABGSC

FactSet Consensus Mean

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet

EPS estimate changes, 2021e, EUR

0.35

0.30

0.25

0.20

0.15

0.10

0.05

0.00

19

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

20

Dec

-

Jan

-

Feb

-

Mar

-

Apr

-

May

-

Jun

-

Jul

-

Aug

-

Sep

-

Oct

-

Nov

-

Dec

-

ABGSC

FactSet Consensus Mean

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet

12-monthforward-looking P/E

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0

(5.0)

(10.0)

(15.0)

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-15

P/E f12m

5y avg

j

Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data

18 December 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

2

Axactor

Transaction highlights (illustration)

Enhaning capacity, simplifying and no maturities before '24

After the transaction, Axactor will not have any meaningful debt maturities before 2024, and the mezzanine previously in Axactor Invest will no longer be mezzanine (pari-passu with bond, maturing after bond and becoming senior unsecured debt). After rolling up Axactor Invest (acquiring Geveran's 50% stake in the JV), the company also removes the "locked box" mechanism, securing access to all generated cash flow, which is positive for both shareholders and bondholders.

After the transaction (accounting for repair issue as well), Geveran will hold 43% of outstanding shares and continue as a strong backer in a public setting, with Axactor Invest roll-up aligning Geveran's full equity exposure with other shareholders.

18 December 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

3

Axactor

Estimate changes

The estimate changes below reflect the roll-up of Axactor Invest, equity issues totaling EUR 50m (at NOK 8 per share = ~66m new shares) and refinancing of debt. Earnings uplift is broken down into three main categories (see charts below estimate revisions table). Note that the estimated earnings contribution from Axactor Invest (previously Geveran minority interest) and 70bp lower funding cost on RCF (confirmed reduction), is calculated to increase earnings ~26% for 2021 and ~15% for 2022. Overall, accounting for the effect of increased capex and somewhat better scale, earnings (after minorities) increase 39% vs. our previous estimate for 2021 and 45% for 2022. This also leads to EPS accretion when we account for the equity issues.

Estimate revisions

New

Old

Chg %

Chg

Chg %

Chg

Chg %

Chg

EURm

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020e

2021e

2022e

2020

2020

2021e

2021e

2022e

2022e

Gross collection

277

346

402

277

337

365

0%

0

3%

9

10%

37

Other revenue

47

60

70

47

57

63

0%

0

6%

3

11%

7

Gross revenues

324

406

472

324

393

428

0%

0

3%

12

10%

44

Net Revenue

210

275

309

210

266

280

0%

0

3%

9

10%

29

EBITDA reported

41

110

141

41

104

122

0%

0

6%

6

15%

19

EBITDA-margin (%)

19%

40%

46%

19%

39%

44%

0.0%

0.9%

2.0%

Cash EBITDA

209

274

329

209

265

296

0%

0

4%

9

11%

34

Cash-EBITDA margin

65%

68%

70%

65%

67%

69%

0.0%

0.3%

0.7%

Depreciation and amortisation

-11

-11

-11

-11

-11

-11

0%

0

0%

0

0%

0

EBIT (reported)

30

99

130

30

93

112

0.0%

0.0

6%

5.8

17%

18.7

EBIT-margin (%)

14%

36%

42%

14%

35%

40%

0.0%

1.0%

2.3%

Net profit (AXA shareholders)

-9

47

68

-9

34

47

-1%

0

39%

13

45%

21

EPS (after minority)

-0.05

0.19

0.27

-0.05

0.18

0.25

-1%

0.00

3%

0.00

7%

0.02

EPS adj. (after minority)

0.16

0.19

0.27

0.16

0.18

0.25

0%

0.00

3%

0.00

7%

0.02

ERC (reported NPL + est REO)

2,218

2,496

2,657

2,218

2,297

2,346

0%

0

9%

199

13%

310

CAPEX

211

300

285

211

200

220

0%

0

50%

100

30%

65

Return on Equity (%)

-3%

13%

14%

-3%

11%

13%

0.0%

1.9%

1.0%

ROE adj (%)

10%

13%

14%

10%

11%

13%

0.0%

1.9%

1.0%

Source: Company data, ABG Sundal Collier

Estimated earnings uplift composition

Source: ABG Sundal Collier

18 December 2020

ABG Sundal Collier

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Axactor SE published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 07:58:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AXACTOR SE
02:59aAXACTOR : Updated equity research with 20% valuation uplift
PU
12/16AXACTOR : Notice to extraordinary general meeting
AQ
12/14AXACTOR : Written Resolution Resolved
PU
12/14Axactor SE - Written Resolution Resolved
AQ
12/11Axactor SE - Bond issue successfully placed
AQ
12/10Axactor Unveils Share Issue, Refinancing Plan to Boost Equity by $125 Million
MT
12/10AXACTOR SE : - Notice to bondholders in AXA01, proposed changes to bond terms an..
AQ
12/10AXACTOR SE : - Key information relating to the contemplated subsequent offering ..
AQ
12/09AXACTOR SE : - Private placement of new shares successfully placed
AQ
12/09AXACTOR : Strengthening the financial platform to improve shareholder returns an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 210 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2020 -11,1 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net Debt 2020 864 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 213 M 261 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,11x
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart AXACTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Axactor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXACTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,22 €
Last Close Price 0,94 €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johnny Tsolis Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Oddgeir Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Teemu Alaviitala Chief Financial Officer
Beate Skjerven Nygårdshaug Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXACTOR SE-47.84%261
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED24.35%8 968
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.16.86%4 486
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.47%4 251
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED13.01%4 229
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-31.30%4 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ