Axactor : Updated equity research with 20% valuation uplift

Significantly enhances its investment capacity

Given EUR 50 in new equity and significantly better headroom to covenants, we estimate that Axactor will increase its investment capacity 30-50% for 2021-22e, without assuming any new debt beyond existing facilities. Estimated earnings contribution from Axactor Invest (previously Geveran minority interest) and 70bp lower funding cost on RCF (confirmed reduction) are calculated to increase earnings estimates by ~26% for 2021 and ~15% for 2022. Overall, accounting for the effect of increased capex and somewhat better scale, earnings (after minorities) increase 39% vs. our previous estimate for 2021 and 45% for 2022. This also leads to EPS accretion when we account for ~66m new shares.

DCF valuation uplift (20%), fair value range NOK 9.3-28.8

Based on the estimate changes outlined in this report, we estimate a fair value range (based on DCF) of NOK 9.3-28.8, previously NOK 7.8-24.2 in our last report. Lastly, we point out that Axactor is still trading ~40% below peers on '21e P/E and still lagging its Nordic peers. Note that peer group valuation indicates values in the range NOK 6-36, with a mid-point range based on average peer multiples of NOK 12-24.