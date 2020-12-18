Axactor : Updated equity research with 20% valuation uplift
12/18/2020 | 02:59am EST
ABG Sundal Collier acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner to Axactor SE in relation to the NOK 320m private placement of new shares and EUR 200m senior unsecured bond issue, and issued a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors in respect of the valuation of Axactor Invest.
Axactor
Reason: Estimate changes
Increasing firepower and simplifying structure
Company sponsored research
Simplifying structure: positive for equity and bondholders
Earnings and EPS accretive transaction
Valuation uplift of 20% following the transaction
New equity, refinancing debt and roll-up of Axactor Invest
Through the comprehensive refinancing transaction, Axactor significantly improves its financial position, removes the main source of complexity in its business (Axactor Invest JV) and enabling future growth. Main points:
new equity of EUR 50m through EUR 30m private placement and repair issue of up to EUR 20m (both issues at NOK 8 per share); 2) roll- up of Axactor Invest (acquiring Geveran's stake in the JV for 50m Axactor shares) and mezzanine debt (now pari-passu with bond); 3) refinancing of RCF and EUR 200m bond, 70bp lower cost on RCF and same cost for bond. After the transaction, Axactor will not have any meaningful debt maturities before 2024 ("Transaction highlights" p. 3).
Not rated
Estimate changes (%)
2020e
2021e
2022e
Sales
0.0%
3.3%
10.4%
EBIT (rep)
0.0%
6.2%
16.8%
EPS (rep)
0.6%
2.6%
7.1%
Source: ABG Sundal Collier
Share price (NOK)
16/12/2020
10.3
Fair value range (per share)
9.3-28.8
Financials, Norway
AXA.OL/AXA NO
Significantly enhances its investment capacity
Given EUR 50 in new equity and significantly better headroom to covenants, we estimate that Axactor will increase its investment capacity 30-50% for 2021-22e, without assuming any new debt beyond existing facilities. Estimated earnings contribution from Axactor Invest (previously Geveran minority interest) and 70bp lower funding cost on RCF (confirmed reduction) are calculated to increase earnings estimates by ~26% for 2021 and ~15% for 2022. Overall, accounting for the effect of increased capex and somewhat better scale, earnings (after minorities) increase 39% vs. our previous estimate for 2021 and 45% for 2022. This also leads to EPS accretion when we account for ~66m new shares.
DCF valuation uplift (20%), fair value range NOK 9.3-28.8
Based on the estimate changes outlined in this report, we estimate a fair value range (based on DCF) of NOK 9.3-28.8, previously NOK 7.8-24.2 in our last report. Lastly, we point out that Axactor is still trading ~40% below peers on '21e P/E and still lagging its Nordic peers. Note that peer group valuation indicates values in the range NOK 6-36, with a mid-point range based on average peer multiples of NOK 12-24.
Axactor
Company description
Axactor is a pan-European debt collector with operations in Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Axactor was established in late 2015 and has grown to become one of the ten- largest players in the industry, with support from its cornerstone- and co-investor Geveran. Its core business areas are purchased debt and 3PC (third-party collection), focusing on well-developed NPL markets with a legal environment beneficial for collection. Through its streamlined "One Axactor" operating model, it has developed a scalable, no legacy and low-complexity NPL platform.
Risks
Investment risk, macro risk and regulatory risk are the biggest risks in the Axactor investment case. We see investment risk as the largest risk as we estimate that the company will have high capex going forward, and an investment into a 'bad' portfolio and/or company could have a detrimental impact on earnings in the coming years. Furthermore, changes in the macro environment could affect cash collection and the 3PC business.
18 December 2020
ABG Sundal Collier
2
Axactor
Transaction highlights (illustration)
Enhaning capacity, simplifying and no maturities before '24
After the transaction, Axactor will not have any meaningful debt maturities before 2024, and the mezzanine previously in Axactor Invest will no longer be mezzanine (pari-passu with bond, maturing after bond and becoming senior unsecured debt). After rolling up Axactor Invest (acquiring Geveran's 50% stake in the JV), the company also removes the "locked box" mechanism, securing access to all generated cash flow, which is positive for both shareholders and bondholders.
After the transaction (accounting for repair issue as well), Geveran will hold 43% of outstanding shares and continue as a strong backer in a public setting, with Axactor Invest roll-up aligning Geveran's full equity exposure with other shareholders.
18 December 2020
ABG Sundal Collier
3
Axactor
Estimate changes
The estimate changes below reflect the roll-up of Axactor Invest, equity issues totaling EUR 50m (at NOK 8 per share = ~66m new shares) and refinancing of debt. Earnings uplift is broken down into three main categories (see charts below estimate revisions table). Note that the estimated earnings contribution from Axactor Invest (previously Geveran minority interest) and 70bp lower funding cost on RCF (confirmed reduction), is calculated to increase earnings ~26% for 2021 and ~15% for 2022. Overall, accounting for the effect of increased capex and somewhat better scale, earnings (after minorities) increase 39% vs. our previous estimate for 2021 and 45% for 2022. This also leads to EPS accretion when we account for the equity issues.
Estimate revisions
New
Old
Chg %
Chg
Chg %
Chg
Chg %
Chg
EURm
2020e
2021e
2022e
2020e
2021e
2022e
2020
2020
2021e
2021e
2022e
2022e
Gross collection
277
346
402
277
337
365
0%
0
3%
9
10%
37
Other revenue
47
60
70
47
57
63
0%
0
6%
3
11%
7
Gross revenues
324
406
472
324
393
428
0%
0
3%
12
10%
44
Net Revenue
210
275
309
210
266
280
0%
0
3%
9
10%
29
EBITDA reported
41
110
141
41
104
122
0%
0
6%
6
15%
19
EBITDA-margin (%)
19%
40%
46%
19%
39%
44%
0.0%
0.9%
2.0%
Cash EBITDA
209
274
329
209
265
296
0%
0
4%
9
11%
34
Cash-EBITDA margin
65%
68%
70%
65%
67%
69%
0.0%
0.3%
0.7%
Depreciation and amortisation
-11
-11
-11
-11
-11
-11
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
EBIT (reported)
30
99
130
30
93
112
0.0%
0.0
6%
5.8
17%
18.7
EBIT-margin (%)
14%
36%
42%
14%
35%
40%
0.0%
1.0%
2.3%
Net profit (AXA shareholders)
-9
47
68
-9
34
47
-1%
0
39%
13
45%
21
EPS (after minority)
-0.05
0.19
0.27
-0.05
0.18
0.25
-1%
0.00
3%
0.00
7%
0.02
EPS adj. (after minority)
0.16
0.19
0.27
0.16
0.18
0.25
0%
0.00
3%
0.00
7%
0.02
ERC (reported NPL + est REO)
2,218
2,496
2,657
2,218
2,297
2,346
0%
0
9%
199
13%
310
CAPEX
211
300
285
211
200
220
0%
0
50%
100
30%
65
Return on Equity (%)
-3%
13%
14%
-3%
11%
13%
0.0%
1.9%
1.0%
ROE adj (%)
10%
13%
14%
10%
11%
13%
0.0%
1.9%
1.0%
Source: Company data, ABG Sundal Collier
Estimated earnings uplift composition
Source: ABG Sundal Collier
18 December 2020
ABG Sundal Collier
4
